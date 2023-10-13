Treat yourself to a salon experience at home with Boots

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I love a salon experience as much as any other busy working mum but I have a little DIY beauty secret: I love recreating that salon vibe at home even more.

It’s a habit that began during the pandemic - with salons closed, many of us improvised when it came to keeping up our usual beauty treatments. And once I discovered how easy - and affordable - it is to give yourself a salon-quality beauty treatment at home, I was hooked.

Of course, I still love a salon visit and always will. But when life gets too busy to fit one in between birthday parties and football training at the weekends, Boots comes to my rescue with a range of beauty products that help me look and feel my best. And the best part? I don’t even have to leave the house.

It turns out that you really can recreate the salon experience at home and Boots has everything you could possibly need.

These are a few of my favourite DIY beauty treatments…

1. Luxurious hair care

For that just-stepped-out-of-the-salon feeling, look no further than the range of keratin shampoos available from Boots. Think gentle cleansing, all-day smoothness, and the seemingly miraculous strengthening properties of keratin. Frizz, be gone! Time was when you had to hit the salon if you wanted a pampering hair treatment but the latest formulas and sciencey magic of these shampoos mean a five-star blow dry can be yours without even getting dressed, never mind leaving the house.

OGX Anti-Breakage+ Keratin Oil pH Balanced Shampoo, £6.99 | Boots If split ends are a bother, try this gentle cleansing shampoo - it's infused with keratin proteins to help reduce breakage and boost shine.

2. Magical makeup

Gone are the days of only trusting a professional makeup artist with your face - nowadays we all know how to pull off everything from clever contouring to whatever the latest makeup trend is that’s doing the rounds on TikTok. And the beautiful thing about that is how confident many of us are when it comes to experimenting with new makeup looks. I’m even brave enough to have a go at an eyebrow tint at home - and with everything from gels and pencils to powders and palettes available from Boots, there’s no excuse for doing the school run with eyebrows that are anything other than on point.

Maybelline Tattoo Brow Longlasting Gel Tint, £12.99 | Boots If you're new to the idea of a home eyebrow tint, start with this peel-off lash tint. You simply apply a thick layer to your brows in your desired shape, leave for between 20 minutes and two hours, then peel off for pretty much perfect brows in one easy step.

3. Hassle-free hair removal

Hair removal is one salon beauty treatment that I hadn’t really considered attempting at home until lockdown forced me to uplevel my home beauty regime. In particular, at-home waxing strips are a game-changer. Discovering professional quality products that leave my skin silky smooth for up to four weeks means never having to stress about squeezing in a salon appointment when schedules get hectic.

Boots Smooth Care Wax Strips Sensitive Legs & Body, £5.50 | Boots These ready-to-use wax strips are ideal if, like me, you have sensitive skin. Ready to use and effective on even short hairs, they'll leave your legs hair-free for up to 28 days and super soft, thanks to the fact that they're enriched with almond oil and vitamin E.

4. Flawless nails all year round

I’ve always thought of manicures and pedicures as treatments that you really must visit a salon for, especially if you want to guarantee professional results. And while that annual summer salon visit will always be my favourite pre-holiday ritual, I’ve discovered that Boots stocks all the nail care essentials you could possibly need for gorgeous nails all year round. From cuticle care to nail polish, salon-worthy nails are within easy reach.

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Polish - Gain Mo-Mint-Um, £4.99 | Boots For fast, fabulous nails at home and the ultimate in DIY beauty, you just can't beat this. Specially formulated with a base and top coat and easy to apply, you simply apply one coat and it's dry in 60 seconds.

5. A fresh complexion

A facial is the ultimate salon treat but these days my bathroom is the only place I need to go for one. From a quick Sunday night face mask to a full monthly at-home facial including gentle cleansing and exfoliating products, Boots has everything I need for glowing skin, no matter how tired I might actually be on the inside.

So if, like me, you want to keep up your salon standards but save a few quid or even just spend less time scheduling appointments, Boots has your back. Achieving salon-quality results at home has never been easier.

N7 Skincare Essentials, £18 | Boots For the ultimate in DIY beauty, look no further than this pretty little package of skincare essentials from N7. From a nourishing hydration mask to a moisturising night cream, everything you need for a simple daily skincare routine is right here.

