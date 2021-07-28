-
-
Back to school: top tips on how to make friends for kids (and parents!)
-
What to look out for when buying a school uniform
-
When to apply for primary schools and when do children start school?
-
What should you do if your child doesn't get the school you want?
-
A Level and GCSE retakes: Everything you need to know
-
How to spot the signs of bullying and help your child if they are being bullied
-
What is a forest school? What happens on a typical day and where to find your nearest
Healthy eating
-
Daily sugar allowance: How much sugar should children REALLY eat and drink?
-
How energy drinks affect children
-
How much salt is safe for children? How to reduce salt intake for children and babies
-
The healthiest cereal for kids at breakfast, according to a nutritionist
-
Healthy lunchbox challenge: How to give your child's packed lunch a 'school-approved' makeover
-
The Exam Diet: Best brain foods to give your child while they're studying
Mental health
-
How to start a conversation about mental health with your children
-
How to spot the most common OCD symptoms in children – and why lockdown is causing it to rise
-
Relaxing music for kids to listen to if they're feeling stressed out and anxious
-
Breathing exercises for anxiety for adults and kids
-
Exam stress: Tips on how to help your child keep calm during exam time