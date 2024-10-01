What to say to your kids instead of 'good girl' and 'good boy'
The latest research suggests parents should drop these phrases
Although praising our children with words such as 'good boy' and 'good girl' come naturally to parents, research suggests this is outdated and needs to be reworded.
When your child does something you're really proud of, your first instinct could be to say 'good girl!' or 'good boy!' without even thinking about it. However, child psychologists believe parents need to rethink how we give praise, if our kids are to become the resilient and emotionally intelligent adults we want them to be.
You're not alone if your first question to this proposed change, is 'why?' This is a very valid question - exactly why are we dropping the habit of a lifetime? The answers are rooted in psychology and the way it evolves as knowledge in the area expands. According to The Conversation, praise has been a key part of parenting for decades, with 1950s psychologists asserting the benefits of how it positively reinforces desired behaviours.
This notion continued into the 1970s, as psychologists and child development experts continued to emphasise the importance of praising children with phrases such as 'good boy' and 'good girl.' However, in the 2000s, research moved forward, and away from praise and boosting self-esteem being central to nurturing a child’s wellbeing.
Modern psychologists now believe that praise does foster a strong opinion of themselves in children, but the real focus should be on helping them develop a positive sense of identity - rather than thinking highly of themselves, we need to shift towards a sense of safety and belonging in kids. The end result of this should be children feeling capability in their own ability to feel comfortable with their actions, rather than relying on outside forces such as parental praise.
It's thought that constant praise could lead kids to believe they need to act and make choices to gain adult approval, rather than for themselves. This can negatively affect their sense of self by hindering skills of self-regulation and positive sense of their own identity.
Similarly, adults offering an abundance of praise, could find their children constantly need this validation to do the right thing, hindering the child's ability to make good choices on their own. Some research has even pointed to inflated praise, including words such as 'amazing' and 'incredible,' resulting in narcissism in kids who end up with an unrealistic sense of what they can actually achieve.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Instead of inflated praise, here's what parents can say instead:
3 phrases to say instead of 'good boy' and 'good girl'
- Give realistic feedback. You could say "Well done. I can see you’re trying there with your handstands," instead of "Incredible handstands! You are absolutely amazing at gymnastics!"
- Focus on learning or improvement. Don't pit your child against others. You could say: "Next time when you look for the pass in your rugby match, how about getting there as fast as you can?" This can be instead of "You're not quite as quick as some of the others at looking for the pass."
- Use praise that shows children they are valued. You could say "Well done, you tried your best to study for that test," instead of "I got straight As at school, that's what you need to aim for."
For more advice on raising emotionally healthy kids, we share how to raise happy kids, how to raise confident kids, and five things kids should never have to do just because an adult expects it of them.
Lucy is a mum-of-two, multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ of experience writing about parenting, family life, and TV. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and sharing why you - and your kids - should watch them.
-
-
Burger King ad featuring new mums divides the internet - what do you think about it?
The Burger King 'Bundles of Joy' ad has to be one of the most divisive advertising campaigns of recent times - the negative reactions also send a very clear message to new mums.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
First Look: the new Joolz Hub² is the urban stroller I wish I had when my lads were little
Joolz, the premium pushchair brand, launches its latest masterpiece today - and we got an exclusive early first look
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published