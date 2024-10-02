Baby name trends for 2025 leave us baffled (but secretly liking them - hi there Elio and Circe)
The names take inspiration from everything from landscapes to fast fashion.
The coming year could see some seriously cool and also incredibly wacky baby names doing the rounds, according to experts in the field.
Choosing a baby name is a huge deal - the moniker you settle on will be one of your child's defining features. It will be written on every important document, and called out daily in classrooms and by friends. Unusual baby names are increasingly common, as parents want something a little different to the top trending baby names that end up dominating class registers up and down the country.
For those looking for something truly unique, 2025 could be your year. Baby name experts at Nameberry carefully analysed baby name data to predict which names could rise in popularity next year - and some are pretty out there. Inspiration is taken from everything from Gen Z to Femininomenal names - yes, we were baffled by this too, and also found it a huge tongue twister. Read on, and we'll break down each trend and the meaning behind it.
Baby name trends 2025
Landscape names
Not too much explanation required for this one - these are nature inspired names with a clean and simple sound. Not already popular, but not too unique they sound a bit silly, these landscape names can also be gender-neutral, which might be a consideration for some parents.
- Cove
- Coast
- Creek
- Field
- Reef
- Valley
Gen Z names
If you're wondering how Gen Z are providing inspiration for baby names, it's really just taking the 'Z' from Gen Z and adding it to some names to replace another letter. Or, it involves names you've already heard of that happen to have a 'Z' in them, and popularising them because of their link to the letter.
- Azalea
- Hazel
- Mazie
- Ozzy
- Zephyr
- Zuri
Country inspired names
Beyonce’s album Cowboy Carter turned the country music genre on its head, and now country inspired baby names are getting the same rebrand. These names showcase diversity, while offering nods to traditional country tropes such as cowboys and farming culture.
- Abner
- Clover
- Elsie
- Harlan
- Mabel
- Waylon
Safe haven names
In a world that feels very unsettled, names evoking comfort and safety are set to become popular. This will be in the form of names bringing a sense of peace, or a play on words that actually mean 'peace.'
- Arcadia
- Dove
- Eden
- Foster
- Harbor
- Pax
Fast fashion names
Slightly misleading this one, because nobody wants to call their child Primark or Shein, or be so closely associated to fast fashion amid a climate crisis. However, what this name trend really alludes to, is synthesising a range of current styles to create original names. Parents look to a variety of name trends and pull together a name that reflects things that are important to them, such as honouring a relative, ethnic heritage and their favourite animal all in one name.
- Aven
- Hollyn
- Luxton
- Novalie
- Scottlynn
- Wrenlee
Global Americana
These names are said to honour a particular cultural heritage or combine different ethnic backgrounds. This can include names with roots all over the world and can be used by different cultures.
- Casper
- Elio
- Hassan
- Idalia
- Kenzo
- Shai
Femininomenal names
Ok, so this one might require the most explanation (or not, if you're down with your Gen Z, American, synth-pop artists.) This trend takes inspiration from Chappell Roan’s 'Femininomenon' album, with names embracing the power of femininity, with a 'tinge of drama, camp and witchiness.' Monikers come from history, mythology and other well known legends about badass women.
- Circe
- Echo
- Guinevere
- Juno
- Lilith
- Ophelia
Baby names - actually
These names take inspiration from real babies, usually those of notable influencers. Think, Whimsy Lou, Benny and Blue, names that sound like nicknames, given to their children by popular social media figures.
- Blossom
- Gio
- Lilibet
- Lottie
- Nori
- Posey
Croc names
Wait, what? Crocs are shoes, so how on earth are they inspiring baby names? Let's take a look. So, like Croc shoes, croc monikers might seem unpopular, ugly and uncool at the moment, but could become the next big hit.
- Enid
- Gilbert
- Golda
- Murray
- Oswald
- Rita
Otherworldly names
Like mythical baby names inspired by Netflix's Kaos, otherworldly baby names nod to the fact the universe is full of mysteries. They often combine elements of sci-fi heroes or fantasy villains.
- Altair
- Aura
- Cosmo
- Ender
- Lumen
- Lyra
For even more baby name inspiration, check out these beautiful sounding baby names, space inspired baby names, and the viral trend helping people looking for baby names that's a bit eerie.
