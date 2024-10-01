Burger King ad featuring new mums divides the internet - what do you think about it?

The Burger King 'Bundles of Joy' ad has to be one of the most divisive advertising campaigns of recent times - the negative reactions also send a very clear message to new mums.

The internet is currently working itself into a frenzy about a Burger King ad campaign featuring new mums chomping down on burgers moments after giving birth. There's been an outpouring of negative reactions to the advert, but we think it's brilliant - judging by the support from mothers who identify with the content, we aren't alone. Named 'Bundles of Joy,' the concept is actually really clever - a series of fabulously real images featuring mothers in those heady, surreal moments after birth eating a Burger King while cradling their new baby.

Released on September 26, the series of ads marks a special day in the UK - the day more babies are born than any other day of the year. The fast food giant conducted a survey and found a burger and chips were amongst the most desired post-birth treat for those who've just gone through one of the mos gruelling experiences of their lives.

Accompanied by a film showing the mothers in labour before cutting to footage of them with hospital gowns akimbo being delivered the burger by their partner, each mother has a delivery time next to her image - a fun play on the time she was given the food, rather than the delivery time of her baby. Proving that perfection in motherhood is a very real requirement of society, the campaign has been branded everything from 'disgusting' to 'disturbing,' with calls to have it banned.

BBH | Burger King UK | Bundles of Joy | social film - YouTube Watch On

Some of those who work in the advertising industry have slammed the campaign. Writing on LinkedIn, brand strategist Will Poskett, says "It's an ad that promotes cancer and obesity-causing ultra-processed foods next to the birth of a newborn baby. Promoting UPFs like this is cynical and disgusting."

Commenting on the Burger King UK Instagram account, another outraged person wrote "This is disgusting! Mothers need proper nourishment after going through birth! Nobody should eat this c**p, least of all New mothers and the baby that she will likely feed from her own body. Ads glorifying junk should be banned the same way they banned smoking ads."

A lot of the negativity appears to stem from the mystifying notion that once a woman becomes pregnant, she is expected to be nothing less than perfect and give up her whole self and everything she wants, for her baby. Some people seem unable to cope with an exhausted, bloodied woman looking less than perfect, mouth open wide to receive something that isn't green and organic - because that's what expected of her now she's brought life into the world.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In this Handmaid's Tale style society we live in, a lot of the negative commentary comes fro, ahem, men. Posting to LinkedIn, entrepreneur Leela Cosgrove, wrote "The real reason so many men hate this ad is because they can't cope with any image of a woman that's not tailored to the male gaze. Anything that isn't for them infuriates them. That's it. That's the post." And wow, is she correct.

Creative director Rodd Chant sums this up by adding "Burger King’s latest campaign in the UK has certainly outraged its target audience. Oh, hold on, sorry my mistake, it mostly outraged the people it was not aimed at – men.

The overwhelming outpouring of anger, moral stances, and postnatal health advice mixed in with a decent helping of mansplaining was confusing, to say the least. But when you look at the comments and reactions from women, you know, the people it was aimed at and who can actually give birth, the majority were either positive and supportive – or at least not morally outraged."

The fast food brand’s latest ad, which features real images of new mothers tucking into Whoppers, has proved very divisive with audiences. We delve into why it’s causing such a fuss https://t.co/WL6qD9frYV pic.twitter.com/T4Zpf4E6cwSeptember 27, 2024

The women putting forward their case to be able to eat whatever the heck they wanted in the moments after birth, really stepped up - in their droves. The comment sections of negative posts about the ad was filled with women describing what they first ate after birth, and for most, it was something fried and high in carbs. There was also an undertone of 'hands off,' and the implication that anyone who hasn't already been denied a plethora of foods for nine months or not been able to eat during labour, had absolutely no say in the food choices of postpartum mothers.

Mum-of-two, Lucy says "I was given plain toast just after birth, and as I'd given birth at 2am, couldn't wait for the morning and some real food - I'm aware some mums felt high on the NHS buttery post-birth toast, but it did nothing for me. I was disappointed that plain cereal and more toast was on offer when the food trolley arrived at 7am, although shouldn't have been really. Then, like a beautiful vision, my husband arrived with a McDonald's breakfast and half the M&S food court - and none of the healthy stuff.

I sat holding my baby, delightedly munching on all of it, and it's one of my best ever food memories. I'm well aware of the value of healthy eating, and knew I had years of good choices in front of me. But in the battle-worn, exhausted moment, the ecstasy of fried carbs, meat and other treats, was just what my body needed. And nobody gets to have any say in what I wanted to eat in that moment."

The moral of the story? Let's just give mums a break shall we.

For more on the unrealistic expectation placed on mothers, carrying the mental load is placed at the feet of most, often leading to depression, stress and burnout. Unsurprisingly, the heavy burden of motherhood can lead to mum rage - but help is available.