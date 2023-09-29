Win a family ticket to Chester Zoo this October

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a day out for the whole family to enjoy together this half term? Look no further. Enter this competition for your chance to win a fantastic trip to Chester Zoo for a family of four. A day trip full of wonderful memories, you and your children can cherish for years to come.

Joining forces with Goodto, Chester Zoo is celebrating the new and exclusive Luna’s Legendary Creature Halloween Trail - an enchanted and mystical Halloween trail helping Luna the witch unlock the secrets of the rainforest as well as your chance to see five amazing species up close and personal in the Monsoon Forest.

This experience runs from the 1st-31st of October 2023 and is included with each zoo ticket. Plus, this Halloween, Chester Zoo's Lazy River boat ride has been given a Halloween makeover with plenty of spooky surprises along the way including hallowed pumpkins, hanging bats, and creepy skeletons. Don’t forget to collect your special Halloween treat!

(Image credit: Chester Zoo)

Chester Zoo, located in Upton-by-Chester is known to be one of the most visited zoos in the UK as well as being a conservation and education charity committed to preventing extinction. The zoo houses over 20,000 animals including a whole range of wild, exotic creatures from giraffes to elephants, from lemurs to aardvarks and so much more.

Of course, that's not all, alongside the abundance of animals, you can enjoy face painting, themed zoo keeper talks throughout the day, explore the beauty of Chester Zoo's gardens and plants, and when you're feeling peckish, the zoo has a food hall with a wide range of food and drinks, as well as various kiosks scattered around the park for when you need some food on the go. There are also picnic areas for those who like to plan ahead and play areas for the kids to take a break and be animals themselves.

So if Chester Zoo sounds like your kind of day out, why not give yourself a chance to win free tickets for the whole family?

To enter, simply answer the following question:

The competition closes on 16th October 2023. UK residents only. For more information please see T&Cs.

Good luck!

