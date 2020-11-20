We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chocolate brownies recipe makes rich, fudgy brownies that come out perfectly every time.

Chocolate brownies are meant to be gooey in the middle and this simple chocolate brownies recipe tells you exactly when it’s time to take the brownies out of the oven to make them just right. The trick with this chocolate brownies recipe is to stop baking when they are firm but fudgy. The brownies will continue to cook after they’ve left the oven – so don’t be afraid to whip them out if it feels too soon!

This brownie recipe uses real chocolate. One of the best ever chocolate brownie recipes, you’ll love perfecting these at home. Practice makes perfect, right?

This easy brownies recipe is ready in just 30 minutes. It makes a batch of 24 brownies, so it’s perfect if you want to make them for a party, little family gathering or if you’re having friends round – they’ll love you for it! You’ll need a 15cm square brownie tin or baking tin to bake these easy chocolate brownies.

Ingredients 200g dark chocolate

100g unsalted butter, very soft

250g caster sugar

4 large free range eggs, beaten to mix

1tsp vanilla essence

60g plain flour

60g cocoa powder

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. Break up the dark chocolate. Put into a heatproof bowl and melt gently in a pan over simmering water, making sure the water doesn’t touch the base of the bowl. Remove the bowl from the heat and leave to cool until needed.

Put the butter and sugar into the bowl of a food mixer and beat until fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla essence.

Spoon the cooled melted chocolate onto the mixture then mix in thoroughly. Sift the flour and cocoa powder onto the mixture and gently stir in.

When completely combined, spoon the mixture into a greased and lined tin and spread the mixture evenly.

Bake in the heated oven for about 20 mins until the chocolate brownies are firm to the touch but still a bit fudgy. The chocolate will continue to cook slightly for a few mins after coming out of the oven.

Remove the tin from the oven and set on a wire cooling rack. Leave the chocolate brownies to cool completely before cutting into pieces. Store the brownies in an airtight container and eat within 4 days.

Top tip for making Easy gooey chocolate brownies recipe These brownies are delicious eaten warm with ice cream. Give this recipe an easy twist by adding your favourite chocolates, flavours or other ingredients to the mixture. Try squishing them into the top 5 minutes before the brownies are finished cooking.

How to make fudgy gooey brownies

If you’re looking for fudge-like brownies the trick is to make sure you have more fat in your recipe than flour. A higher fat to flour ratio means your brownies will be more dense and fudgy in texture too. The best way to achieve this is by using high fat better (so none of the low-calorie options) and high fat rich chocolate. It is a treat after all!

Moist brownies are much easier to achieve than you may think. Its all about timing and luckily our brownie recipe is spot on for times. Try not to over bake your brownies as over baking can leave to dry brownies. It’s also important to use large eggs as eggs act as a leavening agent for extra moisture.

Brownies are pretty tricky to check when done as you looking for a sticky mixture to come out of the oven in order to have gooey brownies. Poke a knife or a skewer through the middle of your brownie tray bake, you’ll want a few crumbs and mix clinging to the knife but if the mixture is still super wet, you’ll want to carry on cooking. Cover in tin foil to stop your brownie catching on top and bake 5 minutes at a time checking with a knife or skewer each time so you don’t over bake them. Brownies will often harden when cooled.