We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy chocolate chip cookies are simply scrumptious and take just 10 minutes to prepare.

You can’t go wrong with this fuss-free recipe for chocolate chip cookies, Serve deliciously warm, straight from the oven, or cooled and dunked in a perfect cuppa. For a gooey, chewy finish, don’t cook them for too long – but, if you prefer them crisp and crunch keep them baking until the maximum time, as outlined in our method. You can use any kind of chocolate you’d prefer but bear in mind that milk and dark chocolate tend to work better, as white chocolate contains more sugar and can burn more easily.

Ingredients 225g (1 cup) caster sugar

300g (2 cups) plain flour (sifted)

200g (1 cup) of butter melted

1tsp vanilla extract

1tsp of baking powder

A pinch of salt

1 egg

100g-200g chocolate or chocolate chips

Method Add the sugar and melted butter in a bowl and mix together – a wooden spoon is fine, no need for a whisk.

Sift the flour, baking powder, vanilla and salt together and add to the sugar and butter mixture. Add the chocolate chips at this stage if you’re making chocolate chip cookies.

Mix together using your hand. Once you get a dough texture, add the egg and knead using your hand again.

Spread some butter onto a baking tray. Take some of the dough, roll into ball then flatten a little. Keep them on the small side as they spread out during baking. Also, don’t keep biscuits close to each other otherwise they will get stuck together.

Place in the oven and bake at 160C, gas 3 for 10-20 mins. The bigger the cookies, the longer they’ll take to cook. They’re ready when the edges are a bit golden.

Top tips for making these easy chocolate chip cookies

We’d recommend swapping caster sugar for brown sugar - as it contains molasses, which will add even more moisture to your cookies making them extra soft and chewy.

If you want to make extra chocolaty cookies we'd recommend using 200g of chocolate otherwise stick to 100g chocolate for a classic chocolate chip cookie.

For fail-safe baking, read our cooking the perfect cookies.

Click to rate ( 17733 ratings) Sending your rating