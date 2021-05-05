We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nothing says Christmas more than a Nativity scene and these impressive Nativity cake toppers and decorations are perfect for the festive period. It’s easy to make when you follow our step-by-step recipe.

Make in advance so your fondant cake decorations have plenty of time to set before you show off your creation to your friends and family.

In our guide, we’ve also advised how to cover a 5-inch cake with marzipan – but, these figures would also look wonderful placed alongside our chocolate finger nativity cake.

Ingredients

Video of the Week

5-inch cake covered in marzipan or ganache

500g ready to roll fondant

40g white modelling paste

25g blue modelling paste

65g brown modelling paste

5g dark brown modelling paste

20g light brown modelling paste

20g yellow modelling paste

10g black fondant

25g skin tone modelling paste

Black sugar pearls

2tbsps royal icing sugar with a few drops of water

1tbsp apricot jam

Paprika petal dust

White alcohol, for painting