Which countries are on the green list? Where you can go on holiday without quarantining

Would-be holidaymakers are eager to know which countries are on the government’s green list, as international travel is set to open up to Brits again before the end of the summer.

The new travel traffic light system has been in place since February 15, when 30 countries were put on the government’s ‘red list’ following a tightening of lockdown travel rules. Now, those returning from one of the countries on the list have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel at a personal cost of almost £2000.

But the holiday destinations on the green list are completely open, with no need to quarantine on your return to the UK. It’s just one part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, but this change will see restrictions lift on travel for the first time in over a year.

Which countries are on the green list?

On Friday May 7, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced which countries will be on the green list from when restrictions lift on May 17. They are:

Portugal

Israel

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brunei

Iceland

Gibraltar

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island

Those travelling to these countries will have to take a pre-departure test and a second PCR test two days after they return to the UK, but they will not have to quarantine at all.

It’s been confirmed that many popular holiday destinations – such as France, Spain and Greece – will not immediately go onto the green list. However, a review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre will take place every three weeks and afterwards, the government could add other countries onto the green list if they believe it’s appropriate.

In turn, green list countries will be reviewed frequently to check their position on the list is still suitable. The Transport Secretary said, “Green list countries will be placed on the watch list if there is an up-swing in infections.”

He explained that returning from these countries to the UK comes with certain conditions, but the destination countries themselves will also have conditions for travellers arriving. So, “if you’re booking a holiday in a green list country, check that country’s restrictions” and be certain that your holiday is refundable, in case the Covid-19 situation changes.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Shapps said, “The only route out of this pandemic is a careful, prudent and responsible one. But we’re also as a nation, a group of people who thrive on travel. A nation with family ties across the globe.

“I’m glad to be standing here today to announce the first, albeit tentative, steps towards unlocking international travel. We want a summer in which, which the help of vaccines and testing, we can reunite with family and friends. Travel to places we love. We want to start looking outward again. Whilst Covid has isolated us, travel reunites us.”

He added that there was “simply no substitute for human contact’ but linking with other countries needed to be done with “safe and secure surveillance”, to ensure that any “dangerous variants” don’t make their way into the country.

“I have to be absolutely straight with you.” The Transport Secretary said, “Our success in combatting Covid here is not yet replicated in many places abroad.”

The Global Travel Taskforce have provided some information on what criteria each country has met to be put on the list. A report released earlier in April shows that vaccination rates, the prevalence of Covid-19, the extent of variants and capacity of virus genome sequencing will all be taken into account when composing the collection of ‘green’ countries.

Although official ‘vaccine passports‘ are still being considered by the UK government, Mr Shapps has said that those who have been fully vaccinated will be able to show their Covid status on the NHS app from May 17 as well. Those without the app can request a letter to verify their vaccination status. This will be essential for many people looking to travel later this year, as some countries will allow fully vaccinated people to go visit without the testing requirement or the need to quarantine on arrival.

Cyprus has become the latest addition to the growing list of countries offering this, which already includes popular holiday destinations such as Greece, Spain and France. However, according to some experts, many countries in Europe will be on the UK’s amber list which means travellers will have to quarantine on their return back to the UK.

What is the amber list?

As well as the green list and red list, there will also be an amber list. Anyone coming back from a country on the UK’s amber list will still have to take PCR tests on their return and quarantine for ten days, but they can do so from their own homes rather than a hotel.

The government has not announced this list yet but Grant Shapps has alluded to the idea that destinations including France could be included on the list. It will be decided based on the same factors as the green list: low cases, few emerging variants, high vaccine rates and genomic testing. Although European countries are aiming to speed up their vaccine rollouts, only two countries have actually vaccinated more than half of their population, leading to the conclusion that at these countries will likely appear on the amber list.

For herd immunity to be effective, 70% of people must be vaccinated. So, even countries that allow fully vaccinated people to enter may not allow other travellers who haven’t been, until they can reach this number.