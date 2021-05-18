Are cinemas now open in the UK and do you have to wear masks?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the UK continues to ease out of lockdown, film fans are eager to know if cinemas are now open.

It’s been a long waiting game for movie lovers this past year, with cinemas across the UK remaining shut throughout several government-imposed lockdowns since March 2020.

Whilst we’ve made do with streaming family films on Disney+ or catching the best movies on Netflix, there’s nothing that can quite compare to swapping the sofa for thee big screen experience.

Luckily, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now confirmed when restrictions will lift on indoor and outdoor meet-ups, and when hospitality venues such as pubs, restaurants and even cinemas can re-open.

Are cinemas now open across the UK?

Yes, cinemas are now open across the UK.

The re-opening of cinemas follows new government guidelines that came into effect from Monday 17th May.

“Indoor entertainment and attractions such as cinemas, theatres, concert halls, bowling alleys, casinos, amusement arcades, museums and children’s indoor play areas are permitted to open with COVID-secure measures in place,” said a statement on the government website.

Cinema chains like Vue and Odeon have both confirmed the good news that they are fully open.

Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas have announced that their cinemas will officially open their doors from Wednesday 19 May. Tickets are available to book now at all cinema chains.

The only known exceptions to cinemas re-opening are venues in Glasgow and Moray which will remain closed. This is to comply with the two places having been placed back under Level 3 restrictions by the Scottish government.

Opening dates for independent cinemas may vary. So we advise checking their opening times online before heading off to a viewing.

As with restaurant bookings, the rule of six applies to cinema trips too. This means you can only visit in a group of up to 6 people or with one other household.

Online bookings do not allow you to book more than 6 tickets for this particular reason.

Do you have to wear masks in the cinema?

Yes, you will have to wear masks in the cinema.

Vue, Cineworld, Odeon and Picturehouse cinemas have all stated that guests will have to wear face masks when visiting the big screen and that they can only be removed when eating or drinking.

“In line with government guidelines, face coverings must be worn in the cinema but can be removed when eating and drinking,” reads a statement on the Cineworld website.

Cinema staff will also be wearing masks and have all received “specific COVID-19 training” in anticipation of the re-opening.

Other safety measures include “distanced allocated seating” in the individual screenings. So that social distancing between customers from different households is upheld.

There will also be increased cleaning measures. Plus, staggered film start and end times to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

This means that visitors can go to the cinema safe in the knowledge that every effort has been made to ensure their safety during the pandemic.