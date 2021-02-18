We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choosing one of the best electric toothbrushes for kids will help make the tricky task of encouraging children to clean their teeth so much easier.

A whizzy electrical device should make cleaning teeth less of a chore and more fun, while encouraging children to brush more regularly. Our beauty team enlisted the help of their children, aged between two and 10, to discover the best electric toothbrushes for toddlers and children.



How to choose the best electric toothbrush for kids

When choosing an electric toothbrush for your child, it’s important you choose the correct one for their age. Dentist Dr Kamala Aydazada, the founder of Kensington Cosmetic Dentist, told us, “Milk teeth are generally a little softer than adult teeth, which is why purchasing an age-appropriate brush is so important.”

Next, think about how much you’re willing to spend on any extra features. Dr Kamala added, “Having a colourful design and multiple functions, such as beeping, lighting, music and other effects, is proven to attract more attention and motivate very young brushers to brush their teeth more regularly and for a longer time. Additionally, more sophisticated electric toothbrushes such as Oral-B as an example would have a timer to guide your child to keep brushing for a long enough period of time. Another helpful feature that may be included in some electric toothbrushes includes a built-in gum pressure control, which would help to brush independently and avoid causing trauma to the gums and teeth.”

As well as efficacy, think about the fun aspect – some designs come with app-enabled games, character designs and images that appear on the handle when the desired two-minute brushing time has been reached.

Best overall toothbrush: Oral B Junior Electric Toothbrush for Children aged 6+

Suitable for: Ages 6+

Pros Cons ✅ 10 day charge time

✅ 2 minute timer

✅ A range of colours

✅ Replaceable brush head

❌ Higher price

£49.99

If your child is 6+, this toothbrush is the perfect all-rounder. Charged for 10 days, the head has extra soft bristles to protect gums and the 2-minute timer encourages children to brush for the recommended time. Available in purple and green, Oral B say, “The colourful Oral-B Junior 6+ electric toothbrush can motivate kids to build healthy habits.”

Our Beauty Director Sarah Cooper White told us her 10-year-old daughter, Poppy approved. “Firstly, she loves the purple colour and is proud of it sitting at the bathroom sink. It stays charged for a good length of time and recharges quickly and efficiently. Since using it she’s definitely been brushing her teeth much more thoroughly. It’s only got one setting and so is easy for her to turn on and off. The price makes it good value – I didn’t want to spend loads on a really high tech fancy electric toothbrush, as I didn’t think she’d use all the functions.”

Best value toothbrush – Colgate Magik Smart Toothbrush for Kids

Suitable for: Ages 5+

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable

✅ Monitors brushing

✅ Can be used with any manual Colgate children’s brush

✅ Linked with app/game ❌ ‘App-enabled rather than electric

£15

Although it’s not strictly an electric toothbrush, this brush comes with an ‘app-enabled holder’, which turns brushing into a game for your child. Slot the manual brush into the stand and connect it to your device or smartphone, so your child can then play games and earn rewards for good brushing. The tracking monitors exactly where the brush is to encourage kids to reach areas they may have previously missed. According to Colgate, “The parental dashboard (on the app) helps you identify any brushing issues before they could become a problem. It guides your child’s brushing to help ensure they develop a good technique.”

Our Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor really liked the concept of this one for her five-year-old daughter Ophelia, “This is such a clever idea. This manual toothbrush comes with a sensor that clips on to the base of the brush. Download the Colgate Magik app to your phone or tablet and it allows your child to play the game, encouraging them to reach every spot in their mouth. Good brushing means rewards in the form of unlocking extra games. It also allows the parent to see which spots have been missed and require extra brushing. My daughter loved it, and looked forward to brushing her teeth. The good thing is because the AR clip-on attachment is separate, you can just replace the manual toothbrush when needed.”

Best toothbrush for very young children – Jojo Maman Bébé Brushbaby Babysonic Toothbrush

Suitable for: Ages 0-36 months

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable

✅ Small brush head and soft vibration

✅ 2 minute timer (30 sec intervals)

✅ LED light to see inside child’s mouth

✅ Replaceable brush head ❌ Not rechargeable (AAA battery included)

❌ Not app/game linked

£9

Specially designed for babies and toddlers, this battery-operated brush has incredibly soft bristles and the gentle pulse is guided with the 2-minute timer – with 30-second intervals, making it easy to know when to move onto the next section. The LED light is a great feature for seeing into your child’s mouth too. The heads can be changed for hygiene but should be used with supervision as this could be a choking hazard. Jojo Maman Bébé say, “Battery powered with soft vibrations and a tiny brush head make the toothbrush ideal for the tiniest teeth.”

Our Beauty Director Charley Williams-Howitt’s two-year-old son, River, loves the ease of brushing with this classic buy, “We have tried a few different toothbrushes to spark River’s interest in teeth brushing, but he always goes back to this one. The brush is the perfect size for his little mouth meaning he can manoeuvre it around with ease and touch all of his teeth without a struggle (no gagging!). The buttons are easy to use and he loves the light mode – he usually brushes his teeth with the bathroom lights off so he can see his ‘spaceship’ brush better! The big win for mum is the sucker pad at the bottom of the brush so it sticks anywhere – no toppling over and smudging leftover toothpaste around the sink.”

Best toothbrush for children that hate brushing – Oral-B Stages Power Kids Electric Toothbrush

Suitable for: Ages 3+

Pros Cons ✅ Range of fun kids designs

✅ Magic Timer app

✅ Oscillating, small brush head

✅ Replaceable brush head

✅ Comes with a sticker book ❌ Cost

❌ Not app/game linked

£20 (SAVE £20)

It’s not the cheapest on the market but if you’re concerned about your child’s oral health this may be the solution. The fun, themed designs will encourage them to brush and the smaller head is perfect for little teeth. Oral B says, “This rechargeable electric toothbrush features extra-soft bristles for young mouths and is compatible with the free Disney Magic Timer App by Oral-B. Download the app to help your kids brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes and learn proper oral care habits that will last them a lifetime.”

Sarah’s five-year-old son Finn was thrilled with his new brush. “He was using a battery-powered electric toothbrush – this is head and shoulders better than what he was using before. He is much more enthusiastic about brushing his teeth now too. The smaller brush head makes it really easy to manoeuvre around his mouth and I really feel like we are giving his teeth a much more thorough clean than with a manual or battery-powered brush.”

Finn tested out the Star Wars-themed brush and the range also includes Disney’s Frozen, Princesses and Cars. “He loved the fact it had Star Wars on it and he really liked choosing from the selection of stickers that go round the bottom of the handle. Apparently, if you use it for 2 mins then a Disney figure appears on the brush but we have not yet managed to brush for that long – two minutes is a very long time when you’re only five! It seems to have two speeds and that’s the only thing I don’t like as we use it on the slower setting and it’s a pain when you want to press it off as you have to press the button twice to turn it off. The first press speeds up the brush and sends toothpaste flying everywhere!”

Best battery-operated toothbrush – Colgate Kids Extra Soft Battery Toothbrush



Suitable for: Ages 3+

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable

✅ Range of fun kids designs

✅ Oscillating, small brush head

❌ N ot rechargeable

❌ Non-replaceable brush head

❌ Not app/game linked



£7

Battery operated electric toothbrushes aren’t the most eco-friendly option and this one has to be thrown out as soon as it shows wear and tear, as you cannot replace the head. However, it’s brilliantly affordable and the designs are good for encouraging little ones to get brushing. Colgate say, “Clean your teeth better than with a manual brush and make brushing fun. With extra soft bristles, this battery toothbrush is suitable for children aged 3 years and over.”

Stephanie gave this to her three-year-old little boy, William, to test out, “The design captured my little boy’s attention straight away, which is a big win when trying to convince a little one to brush their teeth. The buttons were easy for him to see and the handle is a good size to hold. It’s definitely on the gentler end of the electric toothbrush spectrum. And whenever he clamped down on it, as most little ones do from time to time, the brush head stopped oscillating. It’s a shame the whole brush has to be discarded once the head becomes worn, instead of offering replacement heads.”

Best Premium children's toothbrush – Foreo Issa Mikro Toothbrush



Suitable for: Ages 0-4

Pros Cons ✅ Rechargeable

✅ Range of fun colours

✅ One year charge time ❌ Cost

❌ Non-replaceable brush head

❌ Not app/game linked

£49

The most premium of children’s toothbrushes, this one is expensive. But, if you want a small handle (perfect for small hands) and are struggling with a teething toddler, this may be perfect for you. Although you cannot replace the head, Foreo claim that this brush can be used for four years continuously. According to Foreo, “ISSA Mikro provides precise cleaning of baby teeth by covering each tooth separately from all angles, while gently massaging sensitive gums to soothe irritation.”

When Stephanie gave this to her daughter Ophelia, 5, she was pleasantly surprised with the results, “This model looks sleek and chic, and perhaps not as ‘fun’ as other toothbrushes geared towards children, so I was surprised how my daughter gravitated towards it. It has a lovely tactile, silicone body, and the real winner in our home was the smiley face that appears on the handle at the end of the two minutes of brushing. Ophelia looked forward to seeing the face every time she brushed, so it made a very powerful incentive. It has an integrated timer so after every 30 seconds, there’s a little buzz that tells you to move to a different section of the mouth. Rather than an oscillating head, this uses Sonic Pulse Technology with two brushing modes – ‘Brush’ to clean, and ‘Massage’, which is great for babies when teething. As a parent, I love the fact that one charge lasts a whole year.”

Are electric toothbrushes good for children’s teeth?

We ask Dr Kamala Aydazadawhether electric toothbrushes were better than manual designs, “One of the most popular questions I am asked by parents is ‘electric versus manual, which toothbrush is better?’ To put it simply, both types of toothbrushes are effective and will help to protect your child’s teeth from plaque and cavities. However, electric toothbrushes have certain advantages, particularly when it comes to kids.”

At what age can children use an electric toothbrush?

We put this question to Dr Aydazada, “It is important that good oral hygiene habits are set at a very early age and as a dentist, I recommend starting to brush your kid’s teeth as soon as the very first one erupts.”

Soft pulsations or vibrations on electric toothbrushes will protect children’s teeth and gums but keep an eye on the pressure applied with a manual brush.

Dr Kamala added: “Of course, if too much pressure is applied some damage may be caused by both electric and manual toothbrushes. This is why dentists recommend supervising your child until the age of 7-8 years old.”