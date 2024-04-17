12 best mood-boosting perfumes for an immediate scent escape

The best mood-boosting perfumes come to the rescue when we're in need of a pick-me-up during busy or stressful moments.

If you're a fan of some of the best perfumes of all time, then you'll appreciate the power that scent has on our mind, body and soul. Your sense of smell is closely linked to the part of the brain responsible for emotion and memory, so it's no wonder that fragrance notes can be used as a tool to influence our feelings, as certain scents are renowned for their ability to change our mindsets, moods and totally transport us. "Some of our favourite memories are summer holidays, so scents which nod to these joyful times can bring a dose of positivity," Emilie Bouge, perfumery expert for Miller Harris explains.

We've rounded up 12 of the best mood-boosting perfumes, which also double up as some of the best long-lasting perfumes and the best perfume dupes on the market. All of these mood-altering scents promise to uplift, calm, energise and relax your senses - perfect for busy parents looking for a temporary escape from hectic family life.

12 best mood-boosting perfumes

Citrus scents to feel uplifted and positive

"Citrus scents such as lemon and orange are often associated with feelings of positivity and freshness, so can be a great way to bring some energy and zest to your day when incorporated into your morning routine," explains perfumery expert Emilie Bouge.

1. & Other Stories Havana Blues Eau de Toilette £28 at & Other Stories Notes: Wild fig, lemon, jasmine Fashion retailer & Other Stories's scent offering is seriously underrated. This lightweight option is delicately scented with jasmine, wild fig and juicy ripe lemons for a lovely everyday scent. Thanks to the zesty ripe lemons in this eau de toilette, just a few spritzes will have you feeling uplifted and full of positivity. We know that being a mum can feel like an endless trudge to get through to bedtime, so invest in this fruity pick to perk you up when you need it most. 2. Caudalie Fleur de Vigne Fresh Fragrance $38.70 at lookfantastic Check Amazon Notes: Grapefruit, mandarin & cedar This vegan and 94% natural origin ingredient formula is so moreish. It has an eco-conscious ingredients list while offering a crisp and fresh scent that lingers on clothing and skin all day. All of the Caudalie scents are a real favourite of the beauty team, but this zingy buy is the most uplifting of the range. Combining the gorgeous scents of grapefruit, mandarin and cedar, this citrus dream promises to boost your mood whenever you wear it. 3. Zara Vetiver Pamplemousse Eau de Parfum Check Amazon £25.99 at Zara Notes: Vetiver, clementine & grapefruit Zara and iconic perfumer Jo Malone CBE have collaborated on a scent range and this pick is just what you need for the season ahead. Combining all the best scents of summer, this Eau de Parfum is one of the best mood-boosting perfumes we’ve come across. Not only is it perfect for the upcoming warmer weather but it will also help with uplifting and energising your senses thanks to clementine and grapefruit extracts. We felt immediately happier in a matter of spritzes.

Earthy notes will energise you

"When it comes to looking for fragrances that will energize, look for earthy scents that work to stimulate the mind," suggests Bouge. "Peppermint and Rosemary can work well, helping to bring a boost and keep you feeling alert. Ginger is another energising scent that has a warming, spicy aroma and can help to improve circulation and boost energy levels."

4. M&S Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette Check Amazon Visit Site Notes: Orange blossom, pink pepper & jasmine Nobody does high street perfume quite like M&S and this staple fragrance is guaranteed to energise and invigorate your senses. Fiery pink peppercorns are layered amongst delicate orange blossom, jasmine, vanilla and amber musks. This powerful scent will last you all day long thanks to the heavy musks and heady notes. The pink pepper will work to energise your mind, body and soul and keep you running from AM to PM, whatever the day throws at you. 5. Chloe Eau de Parfum Naturelle $103.03 at Amazon $105 at Ulta Beauty $180 at Bloomingdale's Notes: Cedar, rose & neroli essence Chloe's romantic scents are iconic, but their latest launch has one of the most gorgeous combinations of aromas. Expect a 100% natural origin woody and floral combination. This delicate yet heady scent coats you in a veil of earthy aromas thanks to cedrat and cedar essences. The woody notes work together to deliver an energy dose to your mind, body and soul. Combining a blend of rose and neroli, this is a unique mix of earthy flowers. 6. Jo loves Amber, Lime & Bergamot Fragrance Parfum £78 at Jo Loves Notes: Amber, suede, bergamot & suede The blend of earthy notes like amber, suede and bergamot make for a unique unisex fragrance that is both long-lasting and impactful. Expect a hit of energy when applied in the morning and no need to reapply throughout the day as this perfume is one of the longest-lasting perfumes we’ve tested. So, if you’re in the market for a warming unisex scent that lingers all day as well as a boost of energy, then invest in this stunning option. The gorgeous bottle is another plus point as it will look so chic on your shelf.

Florals make you feel grounded and calm

Florals are a popular choice in fragrance for many reasons. The beautiful scents of jasmine, rose, honeysuckle and lily are all favourite floral scents often found in perfumes and they each create a sense of calm, as well as being such a versatile and wearable option.

7. Ted Baker Polly Perfume Check Amazon Notes: Peach, mandarin, jasmine & honeysuckle Ted Baker might not be known for its beauty products, but the range of own-brand perfume is impressive. Coming in handy 30ml and 50ml travel sizes, gift sets and 100ml options, these fruity, floral fragrances are the ideal gift for a busy mum or loved one. Combining the nation's favourite floral scents of juicy fruit and jasmine and honeysuckle, the Polly perfume is a total crowd-pleaser. The gorgeous floral notes work to keep you smelling elegant all day long, helping to calm your senses. Pop it in a changing bag or handbag for those moments when you need a zen helping hand. 8. Roger & Gallet Bois d'Orange Wellbeing Fragrant Water Spray $24.95 at Amazon $25.95 at Amazon Notes: Petitgrain, patchouli & bitter orange Roger & Gallet create brilliant, stylish perfumes that smell much more expensive than they are. We also love the matching body and soap products, so you can layer up your scents to help it last as long as possible. A hybrid of floral and fruity, this delicious blend of orange bitters and floral extracts is a truly calming combination that you'll never tire of. The 93% natural origin ingredients list is enough to impress, but this fragrance water goes further by also being beneficial to both the body and mind. It feels zingy, uplifting and fresh. 9. Giorgio Armani My Way $47 at Amazon $72.19 at Newegg $90 at Nordstrom Notes: Jasmine, tuberose, cedarwood & vanilla Promising to transport you through a flourishing garden, this perfume is a bouquet of stunning floral notes, guaranteed to calm you from head to toe. It's available in a handy refillable bottle, and this moreish eco-friendly fragrance comes in 30, 50 and 90ml options. Just a couple of sprays of this intense floral fragrance will have you smelling delicious all day long. And thanks to the gorgeous notes of jasmine, tuberose, orange flowers and bergamot, this intensely flowery fragrance is like a breath of fresh air and works to calm a stressed body and mind.

Herbal notes help to relax busy minds

Just like lighting your favourite relaxing candle to wind down after a long day, you can use your perfume as a tool to calm your senses or destress the mind, body and soul. Herbal notes work especially well at this, says Bouge. "For winding down, lavender is a common choice with relaxing and anxiety-reducing properties. Sandalwood with its warm, comforting woody aroma is another option, often used in aromatherapy to reduce stress," she reveals.

10. Jennier Lopez One $69 at JCPenney Affiliate Check Amazon Notes: Freesia, jasmine, cedarwood & sandalwood Celebrity fragrances can sometimes feel naff, but this one is different. Bursting with powerful notes of pink peppercorn, suede, cedarwood and sandalwood, this packs a perfume punch. It's heady without being too heavy and layered without being too complex. Rumour has it that this perfume also has similarities to Le Labo Santal 33, which makes it an affordable designer double. In addition, this is one of the most musky-smelling mood-boosting perfumes on the market. Just one spray of this aromatic blend will have you feeling instantly relaxed thanks to the base notes of sandalwood and earthy cedarwood. 11. YSL Libre Eau de Parfum $60.84 at Amazon $95 at Nordstrom $95 at Ulta Beauty Notes: Tangerine, neroli, lavender & orange blossom Lavender is the star of the show in this unisex perfume offering. Combining the gorgeous aromas of zingy tangerine, powdery neroli, herby lavender and sweet orange blossom, this is a real bouquet of floral notes. The creamy mix of relaxing lavender and other warming scents creates the ideal evening perfume that lasts. It's fairly masculine so if you prefer less feminine scents, you'll love this. Breathe in the herbal aromas that will immediately relax you and keep you feeling light and calm. 12. Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom $34 at Nordstrom $89 at Sephora Check Amazon Notes: Pink pomelo, apple blossom, sandalwood & matcha tea Arguably one of the most unique fragrance brands with an impressive mix of ingredients in each perfume, Floral Street is a multi-award-winning brand for so many reasons. Offering an array of mood-boosting perfumes, this particular scent contains a unique blend of matcha tea, vanilla, pomelo and grounding sandalwood. Its fresh, crisp and delicate aromas will cover you in a dreamy and relaxing mist that will keep you grounded. It's the ideal transitional spring perfume option that promises to never go out of style.

How we tested the best mood-boosting perfumes

(Image credit: Future)

Each one of these mood-boosting perfumes has been tested by a member of the GoodtoKnow beauty team. All the fragrances in the round-up contain ingredients which are known to help boost your mood or help relax, uplift, energise and calm your senses. We wanted to make sure we had a good balance of brands, budgets and scent options to ensure there's something for everyone in this roundup.

How fragrances affect your mood

"We can use fragrances to help influence our moods, and specific scents are renowned for their mood-boosting properties. All kinds of feelings can be boosted by your brain attaching scent to memory," Bouge explains.

She continues, "There is a complex link between fragrance and our past, and it is because our brains can’t accurately describe smells. To compensate, we have adapted by storing our scent bank within our memories. Our brains are instantly triggered into finding associated memories to help us identify what we are smelling. And this is why there is so much emotion in the fragrance industry. You can catch a sniff of something, often by chance and instantly the mind is transported to a place, a person, a time."