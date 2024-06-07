We tested 6 of the best babywearing coats designed for pregnancy, babywearing and beyond

The best babywearing coats are multi-tasking wardrobe buys designed to keep you, your bump and your baby cosy, no matter the weather.

Babywearing coats come in a variety of lengths, colours, fabrics and styles, and solve the sartorial dilemma of how to keep warm while babywearing in the colder months, and on wet, windy days.

The best babywearing coats will also help keep your baby comfortable, toasty and dry when you’re babywearing. (As anyone who’s ever gotten drenched when out and about with their baby in a carrier will tell you, this is a very good thing.)

Babywearing coats are designed to be adaptable and adjustable. Plus, they come in timeless, classic silhouettes that won’t go out of style, so these wardrobe buys translate into “everyday outerwear” long after the pregnancy and babywearing stages have come and gone.

Babywearing allows parents to go hands-free when out and about, and researchers suggest babywearing may have myriad additional benefits – both physical and emotional – for parents and their little ones.

Babywearing coats and jackets accommodate a body’s changes through pregnancy. Many feature adjustable details like drawstring ties and empire waists to fit comfortably over a growing bump. Thanks to a detachable kangaroo panel which provides warmth and waterproofing for your baby, babywearing coats then shift easily from maternity staple to postpartum essential.

Some babywearing coats will accommodate front as well as back-wearing – suitable for older babies – and they’re roomy enough to fit over slings and wraps, as well as carriers.

As your child grows out of the babywearing stage, the coat becomes everyday outerwear, keeping you cosy as you chase your toddler around the playground. Pretty nifty, huh?

Best babywearing coats 2024: quick list

Babywearing coats may be versatile when it comes to seeing you through the maternity days, newborn months, and well beyond. But with prices typically ranging from £150-£250, they’re still an investment piece, available from brands including Seraphine and Wombat & Co. Consider your personal style and weather needs when choosing the right babywearing coat for you.

Babywearing coats can be winter-warmers in padded down, parka and puffer styles, or shorter teddy jackets, fleeces and hoodies designed to fit over baby carriers. For spring and autumn, or to keep you and little one dry on wet days, lightweight shells and babywearing trench coats are also available. Something to keep in mind: babywearing coats DON’T include baby carriers, which will need to be purchased separately. (Check out our top picks of best baby carriers 2024 for inspo.)

Here’s what our reviewer, Goodto editor in chief, Anna Bailey, and her 18-month-old daughter, Freddie, thought about the comfort, ease and practicality of the best babywearing coats of 2024 …

The best babywearing coats we recommend in 2024

The best babywearing coat overall

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

1. Wombat & Co Kowari Babywearing Coat The best babywearing coat overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £239.90 Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 100% polyester (lining and padding) Today's Best Deals £239 at Mountain Warehouse Reasons to buy + Versatile — you get three jackets in one + Lightweight + High-quality + Adjustable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Buy it if ✅ You want a coat that does it all: Style? Tick. Comfortable? Tick. Great quality? Tick. This babywearing coat ticks all the boxes.



✅ You want to use it for bump and beyond: Thanks to the drawstrings, there are multiple styling options so it can be adjusted to fit you as you grow and after you've had your little one.



✅ You want a wide range of sizes: Available in sizes from XS-3XL, there is a size for all.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for a bargain: At just under £240, this babywearing coat isn't the cheapest. However, with a 3-in-1 design, you get a lot for your money. For a more affordable option, check out Wombat & Co's Numbat Go Lightweight Babywearing Jacket or River Island's Khaki 3-in–1 Maternity Hooded Parka Coat.





The bottom line 🔎 Wombat & Co Kowari Babywearing Coat This do-it-all buy makes heading out with your little one easy. No matter whether you're pregnant or post partum, this is the jacket you'll wear for years to come (and perhaps wish you'd found sooner!).

Our baby gear expert says: Wombat & Co is a dedicated babywearing coat specialist brand, with six babywearing coat styles to choose from, including a version designed for babywearing dads.

The Kowari wins points for versatility, since it effectively gives the wearer two jackets in one, which allows for multiple styling options. (And yes, each coat comes with its own detachable baby carrier extension panel.)

Anna says: “This coat is amazing – and incredibly well designed. It’s like a group of mums wrote out a dream wishlist for a maternity and babywearing coat and this is the result – Wombat have thought of everything. All of the coats on this list have their benefits, but this one pretty much covers them all. There’s very little to compromise on.”

The 3-in-1 wind-resistant and water-repellent design can be used for maternity, baby-wearing, and afterwards, allowing new parents to wear their baby at the front, or a toddler on the back.

Featuring a padded outer layer and a detachable thinner one inside, the coats can be worn separately or buttoned together, depending on the season and temperature. (There’s a detachable hood, too.)

The lightweight coat features a high-quality lining, zipped-up inside pocket and toggles, so you can loosen or cinch the sides to accommodate a growing/shrinking bump and growing baby.

The outer padded coat is “like a body warmer with long arms,” Anna notes. It offers a cosy, snug fit, closures around the wrist to help keep out drafts and zipped pockets.

“I’ve been wearing this in spring, and the weather has been so unpredictable. It’s really come in handy a few times when I’ve been caught in the rain. I’ve actually ended up wearing the inner one on the outside – it feels like there are so many combinations. I’ve never heard of a more versatile coat before,” Anna says.

Verdict: Though the price point may be this coat’s biggest downside, if you’re looking for style, comfort, quality and longevity, this coat ticks all the boxes and makes a brilliant investment piece for anyone expecting their first baby. (Or the parent having number two or three, who wishes they’d had something this useful the first time around.)

It’s a high-quality piece that will last for years, and the best part is, you don’t even need to be pregnant or babywearing to enjoy its benefits.

As Anna points out: “Without the extra panels you’d never know it was a maternity coat. I’m really impressed.”

The best luxury babywearing coat

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

2. Seraphine Black Maternity & Babywearing Puffer Coat A beautifully crafted coat that can grow with your family Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £209 Sizes: UK 6-20 Material: 100% polyester (lining and shell); 50% down, 50% feather (padding) Today's Best Deals £209 at Seraphine Reasons to buy + Super stylish design + Luxe details like fleece-lined pockets + Great length Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

Buy it if ✅ You want a babywearing coat that doesn't look like it's a maternity design: This is a fashion-forward babywearing coat that has functionality at its heart.



✅ You want luxe touches: It features two fleece-lined side pockets, a fleece-lined kangaroo pouch for baby, a high neck and removable hood. There's even a button over the front zip for added wind-resistance.



✅ You want a timeless style: It's a mid-thigh length puffer style coat. Coming in a dark hue, it won’t go out of fashion or look worn anytime soon.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a budget: This is the second most expensive coat in our guide. But we wouldn't have featured it if we didn't think it was worth the money. For a more affordable option, Wombat & Co's Numbat Go Lightweight Babywearing Jacket is your best bet.

The bottom line 🔎 Seraphine Black Maternity & Babywearing Puffer Coat Fashion meets function in this well-thought-through design. Wear it now and love it forever. Plus, the clever hidden design details mean you'd never know it was maternitywear. We won't tell if you don't!

Our baby gear expert says: Seraphine is a go-to brand for high-quality maternity wear that makes a person feel chic (yes, even at nine months’ pregnant) and like a proper, “grown-up mum.” The retailer has several fashion-forward babywearing coat designs to suit a range of tastes, which work across the seasons.

Anna says: "This feather and down padded coat is just 'like wearing a big hug'. Puffy but not too long or overwhelming, and fitted quite closely to the body." In particular, Anna was impressed by the well-hidden, fitted side panels and zippers, which allow you to widen the coat and make room for your growing child.

“This was perfect for carrying Freddie; she was a late walker and I’ve carried her in this on holiday along the beach at 18 months old, and we had plenty of room," she added.

Seraphine is always good at adding luxe touches that make all the difference.

See: two, generous, fleece-lined side pockets to keep mum’s hands warm. The fleece-lined kangaroo pouch for baby (“Freddie definitely seemed to sink a bit cosier into this coat than the others. Having the slightly shorter length made it easier to work around her and zip up the coat at the bottom,” Anna explains). The high neck and modest (removable) hood. An additional button over the front zip for added wind-resistance.

Verdict: At £209, this is another spenny option, but one you’d never know was a maternity coat. Thanks to its timeless mid-thigh length puffer style and dark colour, it won’t go out of fashion or look too worn out, even after seasons of wear. This coat can easily transition from maternity to carrying jacket to “normal” puffer jacket for years to come. Bonus: for first orders, Seraphine offers a 10% discount via their website.

The best budget babywearing coat

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

3. Wombat & Co Numbat Go Lightweight Babywearing Jacket The best babywearing coat to buy if you're on a budget Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £99.90 Sizes: S-XXL Material: 100% polyester (lining and padding) Today's Best Deals £99.90 at Mountain Warehouse Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Well designed + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for heavy downpours

Buy it if ✅ You are on a budget: At just under £100, this is the most affordable babywearing coat in our guide.



✅ You're travelling and want a lightweight option: Get hot when you're walking? Or just need a lightweight layer for your travels? This is super breathable, so perfect for transitional weather months. Plus, did we mention it has a detachable strap so it can be folded into a shoulder bag?



✅ You want a variety of colourways: It's available in muted, bright and neutral colours (from pale pink and mint green to bright yellow, navy and black). Meaning? There's an option for all!

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a warm coat: As we mentioned, this babywearing option is lightweight. And just note: the outer fabric is “water-repellent” as opposed to completely “waterproof.”

The bottom line 🔎 Wombat & Co Numbat Go Lightweight Babywearing Jacket Prone to overheating? This lightweight, water-repellent option will keep you dry and covered without making you (and your little one) too hot. Plus, coming in at under £100, we've named it our best budget buy.

Our baby gear expert says: Weighing only 500g, Wombat & Co’s Numbat Go is an ultra-light babywearing coat that comes in a range of muted, bright and neutral colours (from pale pink and mint green to bright yellow, navy and black).

The fabric is breathable – great for keeping babywearing parents from feeling overheated – and it’s a particularly useful piece of kit in those pesky transitional weather months when you’re always adding or shedding layers.

Do avoid serious showers in this one – the outer fabric is “water-repellent” as opposed to completely “waterproof.”

Anna says: “This coat is genius. The perfect option if you’re looking for something lightweight, that you can fold away and carry for unexpected showers or a drop in temperature. I’ve kept mine in the base of our buggy, it takes up very little room – and I’ve felt very smug about having it there in times of need.”

A great option for travel, this clever piece of kit will see the wearer through pregnancy, babywearing, beyond… and bonus, it has a detachable strap so it can be folded into a shoulder bag. We’re seriously impressed.

Other highlights include zips at the front and back for carrying on either side – though Anna points out that getting Freddie onto her back was a two-person job. The lack of padding in this babywearing coat made soothing the baby, while babywearing, a breeze.

Verdict: “I’ve loved carrying Freddie while wearing this, and found it a bit easier to comfort her – as the material is so light, it’s been easier to pat her back and stroke her without so much padding between us,” says Anna.

The best babywearing coat for length

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

4. River Island Black 3-in-1 Maternity Hooded Puffer Coat Plush, stylish and super long line — this is the best babywearing coat for length Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £167 Sizes: 6-18 Material: 100% nylon Today's Best Deals £125 at River Island Reasons to buy + Long length + Designer look + Warm + comfortable Reasons to avoid - Shiny finish might not be for everyone

Buy it if ✅ You want a designer look: With its hooded puffer style, cinched waist belt, high-neck collar and gold-tone hardware — you could be fooled into thinking it's a high-end purchase.



✅ You want a long-line fit: Even if you're taller than 5ft9, this coat will come down past your calves. So ideal for keeping you and your little one snug on those colder, wintery days.



✅ You need a warm style: It's 100% nylon. So this synthetic material does wonders at keeping you dry and cosy.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like a 'fully-covered' feel: Our tester likened this style to a 'sleeping bag' or 'tent'.

The bottom line 🔎 River Island Black 3-in-1 Maternity Hooded Puffer Coat Warm and cosy, this is the best babywearing coat for the winter. It might also be the top option if you're tall or just like a long-line style.

Our baby gear expert says: High street favourites like River Island and H&M also have babywearing styles available, like this snazzy hooded puffer from River Island which gives off designer vibes with its luxe details like a cinched waist belt, velvety high-neck collar, gold-tone hardware and detachable fur trim on the generously-sized hood.

Anna says: “I’ve seen a lot of people wearing this style of coat, but I’ve never really thought it was my kind of look – but, oh my goodness, it’s so unbelievably cosy! Once I tried it on, I didn’t want to take it off. It feels like wearing a sleeping bag, it’s so warm and comfortable.”

Anna praised the coat’s length (even for taller women; she’s 5’9”), high neck, deep pockets with invisible zips and elasticated cuffs – no chance drafts were getting through those. She was able to carry Freddie with ease, and found the style cosy and chic enough to work beautifully as an everyday coat (without the kangaroo panel).

As for its downsides? “With the middle action attached, it does feel quite an overwhelming size – a bit like a tent (although you could say that about a lot of maternity clothes!),” Anna points out. If anyone from the RI design team happens to be reading this, Anna would love to see a version of this style in a matte instead of a shiny finish…

The best babywearing coat for all year long

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

5. River Island Khaki 3-in–1 Maternity Hooded Parka Coat Come rain or shine, this is the best all rounder babywearing coat Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £130 Sizes: 6-18 Material: 100% cotton Today's Best Deals £130 at River Island Reasons to buy + A great all-rounder + Neutral colourway + 100% cotton Reasons to avoid - No extra design details

Buy it if ✅ You want an option for rain and shine: This coat manages to be both warm and lightweight, so it’s a good choice for warmer as well as colder months.



✅ You want it to go with everything: Coming in an inoffensive khaki hue, this coat will pair just as well with jeans and a nice top as it would for work wear.



✅ You want a cotton coat: Made from 100% cotton, this coat is soft, comfortable and breathable.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want extra design details: The extra zips on the front pockets and buttons on the sleeves are just for show. While the zip pulls are plastic.





The bottom line 🔎 River Island Black 3-in-1 Maternity Hooded Parka Coat Don't want to spend a fortune on a babywearing coat? Not bothered about having lots of design details? Just need a coat that you can throw on? This option is the best buy for you.

Our baby gear expert says: This cotton parka falls squarely in the middle of the Venn diagram of babywearing coats, managing to be both warm and lightweight, so it’s a good choice for warmer as well as colder months.

The neutral khaki hue works with denim or workwear, and the details – faux-leather quilting on the sleeves and pockets, a detachable fur trim – look luxe.

Anna says: “I was very happy to see the extra zips on the front pockets, as I thought these might provide more secure places to store keys – but unfortunately, they’re just for show,” Anna explains.

(Same goes for the buttons on the sleeves.) The zip pulls are also plastic, so don’t feel very secure – and, since the zip on the kangaroo panels curves, it tends to stick, which isn’t ideal when you need to make a speedy exit with a crying baby.

Verdict: “Unfortunately, I don’t think this offers the same level of quality and luxury as other babywearing coats that are on this list at the same price point, or lower,” Anna concludes.

The best babywearing coat for spring

(Image credit: Najell)

6. Najell Carrying Jacket Perfect for spring mornings and cooler summer nights Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £89 Sizes: One size fits all Material: 100% polyester Today's Best Deals £89 at Najell Reasons to buy + Suitable for pregnancy and babywearing + Wraparound design grows with your bump + Cosy 'teddy' fleece for ultra comfort Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

Buy it if ✅ You want a maternity option that works as a babywearing coat: This is perfect - you'll want to keep wearing it before and after your baby's arrival as it's just so cuddly.



✅ You want it to be able to dress up or down: We can see this giving serious cosy vibes on a sweats-and-hoody day but you could pair it with a little black dress and heels too - if you're so inclined!



✅ You're not sure what size to buy: With a slouchy one-size-fits-all design you won't have to worry about whether this will fit - and there are no zips!

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a coat that'll keep you dry: This is less of a venture-into-the-rain option and more of a cosy layer for spring mornings or cool summer nights.



The bottom line 🔎 Najell Carrying Jacket If soft and slouchy cosy vibes are a piece of you, this is the maternity coat you'll never want to take off. Fleecy without being too hot, it'll fit over a bump or a baby carrier - or just you!

Our baby gear expert says: Designed to fit women's sizes XS to XL, this cosy jacket features a plush teddy exterior and a soft fleece lining, making it the perfect layer for those days when there's a nip in the air, whether you’re pregnant, carrying your baby, or just out and about. We love that it comes with a neck warmer - and you can buy an extra baby neck warmer too!



Anna says: "This coat also feels very stylish and I love the fabric. It has a teddy material on the outside and soft, fleece lining, making it incredibly cosy. I’m conscious this makes it sound like a winter coat, but I’ve found it perfect for spring mornings and those cold summer nights. It’s a great balance between keeping you warm yet being much more lightweight than a full-on coat - it’s much easier to throw on or carry around when you don’t need it. Another plus is that it’s machine washable. Baby-wearing can be a messy business, so this has been very useful."

On the downside, the fabric isn’t breathable - so Anna recommends thinking carefully about what you wear underneath - lightweight layers are a good idea to avoid overheating. "Also, the cord around the coat is quite long and ended up trailing on the floor a few times while I was adjusting Freddie or was preoccupied with her," Anna adds. "Once I got used to it, I managed to avoid it happening again - but that's something to bear in mind if you’re walking in the mud or through puddles."

Verdict: “The wrap-around design makes it really flexible and easy to adjust, so I was really happy with the fit around my body. I also love how you can pull it in tighter - making it cosier around Freddie on colder and windier days," Anna says.

What is the best babywearing coat for winter?

In the colder months, babywearing coats with padding, hoods and even additional/removable inner layers can all be useful when it comes to wrapping up warmly.

These babywearing coats often feature extra comfort details, too – fleece-lined pockets and kangaroo panels, for example – as well as cuffed wrists and inner pocket zips to keep you cosy, no matter the weather.

Is it worth getting a babywearing coat?

The perennial question when it comes to investing in maternity and baby gear is “Do I need this… and will it make my life easier if I get it?”

When it comes to babywearing coats, we believe they offer more than initially meets the eye – and more than their names suggest.

Typically, these styles will work throughout nine months of pregnancy, then adapt to the baby-carrying stage. Some designs, like those from Wombat & Co, also allow you to carry your toddler on your back, so that stage lasts even longer. When you’re done babywearing, these coats can be worn as everyday outerwear for as long as you enjoy them.

How to dress when babywearing?

Even on colder days, layering up when babywearing can prove tricky because you’re carrying an infant on you – as Anna says, it can feel like “having a hot water bottle strapped to me at times.”

Babywearing coats help avoid this discomfort and simplify you babywearing wardrobe. Since they’re multitasking pieces, you don’t need to worry about additional winter layers and accessories – most have everything you’ll need right in the coat. Play it by ear depending on the day: detach the hood if it’s not raining or snowing, only wear an inner or outer layer on warmer days, don’t layer up too much underneath a padded parka, etc.

Can a baby wear a coat in a carrier?

While your baby can wear some kind of outerwear — a coat, jacket, or snowsuit, for example — in a baby carrier, keeping them in indoor clothes can minimise the risk of body temperature dysregulation.

This is where babywearing coats come in: kangaroo panels pretty much double as outerwear for your little one.

Depending on which babywearing coat you choose, this can look like a snug winter warmer or a rainproof shell.