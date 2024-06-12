Best aftershaves for dads: last chance to snap up a fresh scent with next-day delivery in time for Father's Day!


Choosing a new scent for your dad or partner is no easy task, but our guide to the best aftershaves for dads is here to help. If he needs a new fragrance, we've got just the thing. Noses at the ready!

Selecting one of the best aftershaves for dads is a highly subjective endeavour, much like choosing the best perfume or the top long-lasting perfume. What works for one person may not suit another, and a scent that smells wonderful on one person might not be as appealing on someone else. That’s why we’ve curated a diverse collection of fragrances to ensure you find something both you and he will love. From woody and citrusy aromas to earthy notes and fresh fragrances, there's something in this guide as unique as the loved one you're shopping for.

Our selection includes tried-and-true favourites from renowned brands like Hugo Boss and Jean Paul Gaultier, as well as new and affordable options like Marks & Spencer's Smoked Oud Eau De Toilette, available for just £10 if you act quickly!

Best aftershaves for dads 2024

Best aftershaves for dads
1. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum

Fresh and woody: Apple, Bergamot, and Ginger
Bursting onto the scene in 2018, this invigorating fragrance delivers powerful notes of bergamot, ginger, and juicy green apple. Base notes of geranium, juniper, and frankincense create a warming, smoky finish. Available in 200ml, 100ml, and 60ml sizes, it's ideal for nighttime wear but delicious enough for daytime use.

Best aftershaves for dads
2. Tom Ford Ombre Leather Eau de Parfum

Cardamom, Jasmine Sambac, Black Leather, Patchouli, White Moss, and Amber
Tom Ford’s iconic Ombre Leather offers a heady mix of leather and spice. Inspired by the desert, this unisex fragrance is perfect for anyone, whether your dad or partner wants to wear it all the time or share it with you.

Best aftershaves for dads
3. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette

Oceanic Dream: Bergamot and Pink Pepper Essence Encased in a deep blue bottle, this scent evokes the ocean with its aquatic aroma of bergamot, pink pepper, and creamy tonka bean. GoodtoKnow staffer Lucy says it’s a memorable and romantic scent, perfect for special nights out.

Best aftershaves for dads
4. Calvin Klein Eternity

Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cedarwood, and Sandalwood
A refreshing alternative to typical masculine scents, this fragrance offers a sweet and zesty profile with a clean, beachy scent, according to our Consumer Editor who is a fan. It's long-lasting and gives comforting, sun-kissed vibes.

Best aftershaves for dads
5. John Paul Gaultier Le Male

Mint, Artemisia, Cardamom, and Bergamot
This iconic scent strikes the perfect balance between sensuality and strength. Fresh, aromatic, subtly sweet, and woody, it's a timeless addition to any dressing table. The brand’s signature bodice-shaped bottle adds to its charm.

Best aftershaves for dads
6. Smoked Oud Eau De Toilette

Sandalwood and Warm Musk
Marks & Spencer's Smoked Oud, priced at just £10, offers a rich, oud-based fragrance with spicy sandalwood and warm musk. Ideal for autumn and winter, it proves you don't need to pay designer prices for a luxurious scent.

Best aftershaves for dads
7. DIOR Sauvage Spray Eau de Toilette

Outdoor Elegance: Amber Wood and Bergamot
Dior's Sauvage, the UK's best-selling fragrance in 2022, features natural ingredients like Reggio di Calabria Bergamot and Ambroxan. This eco-friendly, refillable aftershave envelopes you in nature’s embrace with every spray.

Best aftershaves for dads
8. Acqua di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Natural Spray

Sweet Orange, Sharp Lemon, and Woody Undertones
Colonia from Acqua di Parma offers a citrusy blend of sweet orange, sharp lemon, and woody undertones, evoking an Italian summer. It’s the perfect scent for bringing a beach vibe to everyday life.

Best aftershaves for dads
9. Hermès Terre d'Hermès Eau de Toilette

Earthy Freshness: Grapefruit, Cedar, and Flint
Terre d'Hermès, inspired by the bond between man and earth, combines grapefruit, cedar, and flint for a fresh and zesty yet musky scent. Ideal for summer or holiday wear, this fragrance has stayed a favourite since its debut in 2006.

Best aftershaves for dads
10. Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

Spicy Citrus: Yuzu, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Sandalwood Issey Miyake's first men’s fragrance, launched in 1994, features vibrant yuzu and tangerine with warm spices like tobacco, vetiver, and sandalwood. It's an assertive and masculine blend that's truly timeless.

Best aftershaves for dads
11. Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette for Men

Woody Freshness: Bergamot, Cedarwood, Black Pepper, and Juniper
Burberry’s Hero eau de toilette delivers a woody scent with fresh bergamot, juniper, and black pepper for an invigorating edge. It’s a fragrance any dad would appreciate year-round.

Best aftershaves for dads
12. Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Elixir Parfum Intense for Him

Spicy Leather: Cardamom, Vetiver, Patchouli, and Cedarwood
Hugo Boss' latest iteration of Boss Bottled offers a deeper, spicier, and more leathery scent than the original. This bold and warm fragrance, with its darker bottle, is perfect for nighttime wear.

