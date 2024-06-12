Best aftershaves for dads: last chance to snap up a fresh scent with next-day delivery in time for Father's Day!
Treat your dad or partner to one of these fresh new fragrances for Father's Day from Prada, Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and more
Choosing a new scent for your dad or partner is no easy task, but our guide to the best aftershaves for dads is here to help. If he needs a new fragrance, we've got just the thing. Noses at the ready!
Selecting one of the best aftershaves for dads is a highly subjective endeavour, much like choosing the best perfume or the top long-lasting perfume. What works for one person may not suit another, and a scent that smells wonderful on one person might not be as appealing on someone else. That’s why we’ve curated a diverse collection of fragrances to ensure you find something both you and he will love. From woody and citrusy aromas to earthy notes and fresh fragrances, there's something in this guide as unique as the loved one you're shopping for.
Our selection includes tried-and-true favourites from renowned brands like Hugo Boss and Jean Paul Gaultier, as well as new and affordable options like Marks & Spencer's Smoked Oud Eau De Toilette, available for just £10 if you act quickly!
Looking for more Father's Day inspiration? Check out our recommendations for the best Father's Day gifts that dads will adore.
Best aftershaves for dads 2024
Fresh and woody: Apple, Bergamot, and Ginger
Bursting onto the scene in 2018, this invigorating fragrance delivers powerful notes of bergamot, ginger, and juicy green apple. Base notes of geranium, juniper, and frankincense create a warming, smoky finish. Available in 200ml, 100ml, and 60ml sizes, it's ideal for nighttime wear but delicious enough for daytime use.
Cardamom, Jasmine Sambac, Black Leather, Patchouli, White Moss, and Amber
Tom Ford’s iconic Ombre Leather offers a heady mix of leather and spice. Inspired by the desert, this unisex fragrance is perfect for anyone, whether your dad or partner wants to wear it all the time or share it with you.
Oceanic Dream: Bergamot and Pink Pepper Essence Encased in a deep blue bottle, this scent evokes the ocean with its aquatic aroma of bergamot, pink pepper, and creamy tonka bean. GoodtoKnow staffer Lucy says it’s a memorable and romantic scent, perfect for special nights out.
Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cedarwood, and Sandalwood
A refreshing alternative to typical masculine scents, this fragrance offers a sweet and zesty profile with a clean, beachy scent, according to our Consumer Editor who is a fan. It's long-lasting and gives comforting, sun-kissed vibes.
Mint, Artemisia, Cardamom, and Bergamot
This iconic scent strikes the perfect balance between sensuality and strength. Fresh, aromatic, subtly sweet, and woody, it's a timeless addition to any dressing table. The brand’s signature bodice-shaped bottle adds to its charm.
Sandalwood and Warm Musk
Marks & Spencer's Smoked Oud, priced at just £10, offers a rich, oud-based fragrance with spicy sandalwood and warm musk. Ideal for autumn and winter, it proves you don't need to pay designer prices for a luxurious scent.
Outdoor Elegance: Amber Wood and Bergamot
Dior's Sauvage, the UK's best-selling fragrance in 2022, features natural ingredients like Reggio di Calabria Bergamot and Ambroxan. This eco-friendly, refillable aftershave envelopes you in nature’s embrace with every spray.
Sweet Orange, Sharp Lemon, and Woody Undertones
Colonia from Acqua di Parma offers a citrusy blend of sweet orange, sharp lemon, and woody undertones, evoking an Italian summer. It’s the perfect scent for bringing a beach vibe to everyday life.
Earthy Freshness: Grapefruit, Cedar, and Flint
Terre d'Hermès, inspired by the bond between man and earth, combines grapefruit, cedar, and flint for a fresh and zesty yet musky scent. Ideal for summer or holiday wear, this fragrance has stayed a favourite since its debut in 2006.
Spicy Citrus: Yuzu, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Sandalwood Issey Miyake's first men’s fragrance, launched in 1994, features vibrant yuzu and tangerine with warm spices like tobacco, vetiver, and sandalwood. It's an assertive and masculine blend that's truly timeless.
Woody Freshness: Bergamot, Cedarwood, Black Pepper, and Juniper
Burberry’s Hero eau de toilette delivers a woody scent with fresh bergamot, juniper, and black pepper for an invigorating edge. It’s a fragrance any dad would appreciate year-round.
Spicy Leather: Cardamom, Vetiver, Patchouli, and Cedarwood
Hugo Boss' latest iteration of Boss Bottled offers a deeper, spicier, and more leathery scent than the original. This bold and warm fragrance, with its darker bottle, is perfect for nighttime wear.
Looking for more guidance on the perfect gifts for your dad or partner? We've curated the best best Father's Day gift ideas for 2024 that dads will truly love, along with a special selection of the best gifts for new dads.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
-
-
11 ways to 'spot infidelity' according to research, and #4 could be confusing
Can you spot infidelity? Research reveals the top 11 red flag behaviours to indicate a cheating partner - our expert shares her thoughts on the list.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Lily Allen reveals she had a different name for 'the first few days' of her life and it rhymes with her chosen name (it's pretty on trend now too)
The singer nearly had a very different name until her mum changed her mind
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Journals for parents: 9 of the best positivity planners and 5-minute diaries to record special moments and manage anxieties
The best journals for parents can help navigate the ups and downs of family life - from recording special memories to working through difficult emotions when things get tough.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
I've been sober for a year and these are the best non-alcoholic wines that don't make me feel like I'm missing out
The best non-alcoholic wines aren't just for Christmas - you'll want to sip these booze-free options all year round
By Ellie Hutchings Last updated
-
12 best perfume advent calendars 2023: From Armani and YSL to Molton Brown and Ted Baker
The best perfume advent calendars will count you down to Christmas with a new scent every day. Here, our beauty writer rounds up her top picks.
By Annie Milroy Published
-
15 best long-lasting perfumes rated by us - and better still, they're all under £70
From Dolce & Gabbana and Chloé to Glossier and Caudalie, these are our favourite perfumes that last all day
By Ellie Hutchings Last updated
-
A Feminist's Guide to Motherhood by Poppy O'Neill - a guilt-free parenting guide
Advice that covers how to know and grow your power as a mother? We're in.
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
16 mood-boosting products to beat the January blues - and they're perfect for self-gifting too
Blue Monday is a myth - so let's make it a happy Monday
By Heidi Scrimgeour Last updated
-
Which is the best night cream for glowing skin? Our tried-and-tested picks
Looking for the best night cream to transform skin while you sleep? These overnight moisturisers do the hard work while you snooze.
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty advent calendar offers: Save on Bobbi Brown, LOOKFANTASTIC and more
We've spotted some popular beauty advent calendars reduced in the Cyber Monday sale, with advents from ASOS and Soap and Glory now under £50.
By Emily Stedman Last updated