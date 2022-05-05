We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our comprehensive roundup of best kids’ watches, including analogue, smart and digital, is here to make your life a whole lot easier.

A child’s first watch is a step towards independence, and understanding a bit more about the world around them. Kirsty Ketley, Parenting expert says; “From year one in school kids start learning time. It’s best to start with an analogue watch first. These give a better sense of time – counting in 5’s, 10’s 20’s and being able to see the hands moving. Watches that have ‘quarter past’ ‘half past’ and ‘quarter to’ are great starter watches.” After all, teaching kids to tell the time is a life skill.

On the flip side, Carly Lewisohn, Digital Wellbeing Expert tells us; “It’s all about embracing technology and using it with intention; as a tool to assist us in living healthy and productive lives. If the device isn’t helping to fulfil goals or support values and mental health, it might not be the right fit.”

With analogue and digital watches we’ll be looking at the size and ease of reading the watch face, as well as durable and adjustable straps. Whereas with smartwatches we’ll be focusing on display; choosing from full touch screen, button controls, or a combination. Health tracking; the most basic models track step count. Though we have actively avoided smartwatches with calorie counters as research shows it is not beneficial for children to track their calories. In addition, some smartwatches monitor sleep. Location services; If tracking your child’s location is important to you, then you’ll need GPS tracking. Battery life; so you’re not constantly charging it check out how long the battery lasts after one charge.

Best kids’ watches: Smartwatch

1. Xplora XGO 2 – Watch Phone for children

Best for safety and peace of mind

Age suitability: 5 – 12 years

Key Features: Water resistant: Yes | Washable strap: Wipe clean and stain resistant |Easy-to-read: Yes | Battery life: 2-3 days | Safety: Parental controls, SOS emergency button, no social media | Tracking: Steps | GPS: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ SOS safety button

✅ Extra features

✅ 4GB camera storage

✅ Can only call pre-loaded numbers ❌ Requires a SIM

❌ Expensive

❌ Bulky on wrist

Why we love it: When wearing and using the watch, children can make and receive voice calls from pre-saved numbers only, so they can communicate with friends or family without the risk of receiving any unsolicited calls. These contacts can be managed on the parent’s app. The watch does not feature social media, making the safety of children using it the top priority. The device can also receive and reply to text messages including text, emojis, images and voice messages. With a 0.3-megapixel camera and 4GB storage, there is also plenty of room to store photos.

In addition to safety online this smartwatch also has an emergency SOS button can be pressed by the child if needed and will notify their emergency contacts of their location. There’s also a ‘school mode’ so kid’s aren’t distracted but parents are still able to track the watch location and the SOS function is still active.

One buyer rates it 5 stars and says: “Bought this for my son and it is better than expected. Love all the features on it camera, steps and you can phone and message off it. It’s one way to get your kid active and also peace of mind if they are out you can contact them. Plus it also has a tracker on it, so you know where they are through the app Xplora that’s connected to your phone. The watch does need a sim card and we went with giff gaff easy to set up. Highly recommended this watch. Definitely value for money.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £92

2. Kurio V 2.0 Kids Smart Watch

Best for messaging

Age suitability: 6- 14 years

Key Features: Water resistant: No | Adjustable strap: Yes and interchangeable | Washable strap: Yes, wipe clean | Easy-to-read: Yes | Battery life: 3 days | Safety: Parental controls, SOS emergency button, no social media | Tracking: Activity, steps | GPS: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Comes with 20 pre-loaded games and apps

✅ Integrated camera

✅ Stores vital information in case of emergency

✅ 3-day battery life ❌ Camera is poor quality

❌ A bit chunky

Why we love it: This smartwatch is packed with games and apps, your kid can enjoy making videos and taking selfies with the camera, and it comes with 256mb of memory to store them. It also boasts messaging, two-player games, and a calendar to store reminders. And parents will love that you can add vital information like blood type and allergies to an “In Case of an Emergency” (I.C.E.) app.

One Amazon reviewer rates it five stars and says; “I looked at several kids smart watches but I’m so pleased I chose this one. My daughter absolutely loves it. It looked really big but actually on her wrist looks okay (she’s 8). She loves the fact it counts her steps! She’s learning the time so I’m hoping this watch will help. There’s a few clock faces to chose from. It’s got a few basic games on but she loves them! It’s got a calendar and you can set reminders. She loves the calculator! The picture quality from the camera isn’t great but it’s kind of what I expected. I’ve downloaded the kurio app so we can message each other by Bluetooth which is cool. However it is the old text so you have to press the button 3 times for a c, twice for an e etc so it’s not the easiest which is a shame. The extra strap is a bonus but so far she’s happy with the pink one. She loves it and I would recommend as a fun child’s smart watch!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £44.11

3. VTech 193803 Kidizoom Smart Watch

Best for fun apps

Age suitability: 4 years +

Key Features: Water resistant: No, but is ‘splash proof’ | Adjustable strap: Yes | Washable strap: Wipe clean | Easy-to-read: Yes | Battery life: 2 weeks | Safety: no calls or messages | Tracking: Steps | GPS: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Over 50 choices of watch face

✅ Voice recorder with effects

✅ Long battery life ❌ More of a toy

❌ Grainy camera

Why we love it: As best kids’ watches go V-Tech is the brand, well-known and much loved kids brand when it comes to technology, and this smart watch does not disappoint. With 55 customisable watch faces, it also comes with a camera for photos and videos, a motion sensor to track steps and activities and a range of apps and games. You cannot make or receive calls on this smartwatch though, unlike it’s counterparts.

With over 4,00 ratings on Amazon, and touted as an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ it’s no surprise this has 4.6 out of 5 stars. One reviewer rates is as 5 star and says; “Bought for my 6yo son. I wasn’t really sure whether he’d be interested in it but the reviews were great and it was on offer so thought I’d give it a go. It was his favourite present, he thinks he has an Apple Watch like mummy! I was surprised at how many features it has especially the camera and games. It’s also educational as there is a game to teach them to tell the time with an analogue clock. The watch face was a lot bigger than I expected (quite a bit bigger than my 38mm Apple Watch) so I thought it would be way too big on my skinny 6yo but in fairness it looks great and is very light. Fantastic gift very pleased with my purchase.”

4. Fitbit Ace 3

Best for optimum fitness tracking

Age suitability: 6 years+ Key Features: Water-resistant: Up to 50m | Adjustable strap: Yes | Washable strap: Wipe clean and stain resistant | Easy-to-read: Yes | Battery life: 8 days of charge | Safety: Parental controls | Tracking: Activity, accelerometer, pedometer, sleep | GPS: No location services

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Syncs with IOS and Android

✅ Long battery life

✅ Affordable

✅ Well-known brand ❌ Black and white screen

Why we love it: As best kids’ watches go, this smartwatch is one of the best. The touch display is engaging and fun to use, and motivates kids to be more active with it’s challenges and entertaining, animated watch faces (with up to 20 to choose from!).

The silicone strap is comfortable to wear and easy to wipe clean. It also has a Sleep Mode with “do not disturb”, so kids don’t get interrupted during school or woken up by notifications or screen light late at night.

Ace 3 safeguards kids’ privacy via parental controls, and the Fitbit family account lets parents review their kids’ activity and sleep habits to encourage healthy behaviour. Though, note that you need to create a Fitbit family account for a complete look at your kid’s activity, with the ability to approve their friends too.

Kids can see their key activity stats for the day right on their wrist, and with virtual badges, animated clock faces and personalised avatars, they have loads of motivation to get moving. Use the Fitbit app to schedule bedtime reminders and silent alarms that gently wake kids with quiet buzzing on their wrists.

One buyer, who rates it 5 stars says; “This was a gift for my 8 year old daughter. She loves it. It’s easy to use, connection to the Fitbit app was straightforward and it fits her well. She wears it every day and loves its functions.”

5. Garmin vivofit jr. 3 Fitness Tracker for Kids

Best for goal setting

Age suitability: 6 years+ Key Features: Water-resistant: Up to 50m | Adjustable strap: Yes | Washable strap: Wipe clean | Easy-to-read: Yes | Battery life: 1 year | Safety: Parental controls | Tracking: Steps, sleep, activity | GPS: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Really long battery life

✅ Swim proof

✅ Can choose Disney or Marvel characters

✅ Parents can set and help manage goals with phone ❌ Expensive

❌ Dark screen

Why we love it: As best kids’ watches go this smartwatch has a large easy-to-read colour screen, which displays the time, exercises updates and characters. In this case, it’s blue stars, though if you choose marvel you could have superheroes or Disney, princesses/ his watch makes exercise fun, and into a game. One of the great parenting benefits of this Garmin watch is it’s easy chore management, parents can use the Garmin Jr. app to assign tasks, schedule alerts and alarms, and reward kids for good behaviour.

Dad-of-two, Lee says; “This really helps take the ambiguity out of our expectations. We set the chores, he sees them, and then we either talk about them or he just gets on with them. Setting them on his watch means he doesn’t forget they need doing.”

Best kids’ watches: Digital

6. Frozen Girl’s Digital Quartz Watch with Rubber Strap

Best for a gift

Age suitability: 4 years + Key Features: Case width is 35mm | Base metal case | Blue plastic strap | Buckle clasp

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Comes with three pieces of jewellery

✅ Light-up feature ❌ Not long-lasting

Overall verdict: It’s four for the price of one with this Frozen watch and jewellery set, as the product comes with three additional bracelets: a blue and white beaded one, a blue coil design and a blue crystal ball style. Frozen fans will love the adorable crystal stud face with Elsa and Anna on it, as well as a glittery blue strap. Another novelty feature is the case which lights up. The dial has a digital display window and shows the time in a 24-hour style, which can help children learn the military format.

This watch is best-suited to kids age 6 or over and explains it come with a 1-year manufacturers guarantee. One happy customer said: ‘Bought this cute little watch and bracelet set for my 6-year old daughter. A lovely little way to help her get a sense of time keeping. Would make a nice gift for a little friend’s birthday too.’

7. Avengers Children’s Watch

Best for Marvel fans

Age suitability: 4 years + Key Features: Avengers printed dial | Projector function of 10 images | Digital display | 1-year guarantee

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Affordable watch

✅ Built in projector ❌ Bit chunky

Overall verdict: This cheap and cheerful Avengers watch is a double whammy, as it comes with its own projection function – which means kids can shine 10 different images from their watch. The chunky, plastic design – which features a durable PU strap – also means it’s likely to survive knocks and drops. But in the event of the watch breaking, it does come with a year-long guarantee.

Most customers have commented on the high quality of the watch and projections – especially considering the affordable price. One happy customer said, ‘Great for my 4-year old. The projections are better than expected. Definitely worth the money.’

8. Lorus Children’s Watch

Best for standing the test of time

Age suitability: 4 years + Key Features: Quartz | Backlight | Date and day display | Water proof up to 100m

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Great extra features e.g. date display/stopwatch

✅ Comfortable and sturdy timepiece

✅ 2 year warranty ❌ Strap is a bit sweaty on hot days

Overall verdict: As best kids’ watches go this Lorus Pink watch not only provides the time but offers a whole host of other great functions – so there’s plenty to keep little ones entertained. It includes a stopwatch, alarm, countdown timer, second timezone and backlight – which is ideal for seeing the time in darker conditions.

The pink resin strap has a buckle clasp so stays in place and the scratch-resistant glass means it’s likely to withstand a few knocks. It’s also water-resistant of up to 100m, so can survive paddling pools, swims and showers and there is a 2-year guarantee if it fails to deliver.

Due to the variety of features, it seems this watch is better suited to older kids. One grandma left a glowing review saying, ‘The watch was a birthday gift for my 10-year-old granddaughter, I chose a digital watch for ease of her reading the time rather than one with hands. The watch was perfect in fit, easy to use and looks attractive.’

Best Kids’ watches: Analogue

9. Easyread Time Teacher Children’s Wrist Watch

Best for learning to tell the time

Age suitability: 5 years+ Key Features: Water resistant | Washable strap | Adjustable strap – fits 12-18 cm wrists | Non-allergenic plating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Comes with easy 3-step ‘tell the time’ guide

✅ Brilliantly detailed watch face ❌ The face can be overwhelming initially

Why we love it: Easyread Time is designed to help children understand the concept and be able to read a clock. This brand promotes an easy three-step process in teaching kids to tell the time.

Step 1: Read the number at the end of the long hand.

Step 2: Say which side the long hand is on – ‘minutes past’ or ‘minutes to’.

Step 3: Read the number at the end of the short hand. Like this – ‘8 minutes to 2’ – it’s easy as 1, 2, 3!

The watch face is non-allergenic plating so shouldn’t cause a reaction on even the most sensitive skin. And the strap is gentle on skin and comes in a huge range of colours and they feature large and colourful numbers that are strategically placed for reading, seconds, hours and minutes.

Mum-of-one, Jo says; “This is a fantastic watch for anyone struggling to tell the time. The three-step process helped hugely! I bought this to try and help my daughter tell the time. She’s had it a few days and it really is brilliant. It’s got a lovely big face to it, great colours and a lot of detail on the watch face. Plus the watch strap is totally washable, which is perfect for kids like mine who are always covered in mud/dirt/paint/food.”

10. Ravel Children’s Time Teacher Watch

Best for staying on budget

Age suitability: 3 years+ Key Features: Splash proof | Easy-clean PVC strap | Adjustable strap

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Budget-friendly

✅ Well-trusted brand ❌ The strap – at it’s smallest – is a little big for age range

Why we love it: A number 1 best seller on Amazon and touted as an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ this fun themed analogue watch is under a tenner, too! And, with over 6,300 ratings and 4.4 out of 5 stars, this trusted Ravel brand delivers on all fronts. It’s easy to clean and designed for children to learn the time easily. They will quickly catch on with the clear, bright ‘past’, ‘1/2’, ‘1/4’ and ‘to’ reminders and easy-read minutes and seconds. The different coloured hands will help your child differentiate between hours, minutes and seconds while remembering colours as well.

One Amazon reviewer gives 5 stars and says: “We got this for my 4yo little boy because his big sister has a watch. He wanted one too. The wrist strap is nice and thick, and the patterns on the outside are raised up, so make a nice feel when you run your finger over them. Putting the watch on DOES take some adult help, it’s not velcro or easy-clip-on, it’s a standard hole and pin type. The face is nice and easy to read, and very colourful. Our little boy does love it, but the plastic strap does tent to get a little sweaty on his wrist, so he takes it off after not all that long.”

11. Vinmori Kid’s Watch, 3D Cartoon Dinosaur Silicone Band Waterproof Quartz Watch

Best for sturdiness and durability

Age suitability: 3 years+ Key Features: Splash proof | Easy-clean PVC strap | Adjustable strap – fits 12.5-16cm wrists

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Budget-friendly

✅ Simple clutter-free watch face

✅ Chunky hard-to-damage strap ❌ No backlight

Why we love it: It’s a simple and understated watch face, which is probably best suited to a child who has already grasped the concept of telling the time. The chunky strap is sturdy and can withstand a good bashing.

Mum-of-two Louise tells us; “I bought this for my twins and the chunky strap definitely held its own when being bashed about on climbing frames. And the 3-D designs were great, my sons kept showing them off to all their friends. The simplicity I love though, it would be nice to have a light for nighttime use, though that might be our next watch buy.”

12. Kids Waterproof 3D Lovely Cartoon Watch

Best for silence – no ticking

Age suitability: 3 years+ Key Features: Splash proof | Wipe-clean strap | Adjustable strap – fits 12.5-16cm wrists

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Budget-friendly

✅ Quartz is well-trusted brand

✅ Silent (no ticking) ❌ Doesn’t really teach to tell the time

Why we love it: As best kids’ watches go, this is a good one. Quartz is a well known and well-trusted brand. The ticking is silent on this watch, which makes it fine to wear to bed if you don’t want to pick that battle. And the range of designs are all-inclusive, from flowers, mermaids and butterflies to fire engines dinos and even super-helpful ‘maths equations’ as a design. The strap theme is also 3D, raised to the touch and is wipe clean.

Mum-of-one, Lily tells us; “My son is so in love with this watch, it was a gift from his grandma and he adores it, and while he’s still a little too young, at 3, to tell the time, he is so proud of the pretty design. He shows it off to everyone.”

13. Tikkers TK0145 Children’s Unicorn Plastic Strap Watch

Best for swimming

Age suitability: 6 years+ Key Features: Water resistant up to 30m | Easy-clean silicone strap | Adjustable strap – fits 12.5-16cm wrists

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Bold inclusive strap designs

✅ Excellent detail on watch face to tell time ❌ The colours on the dial reportedly too light to read

Why we love it: As best kids’ watches go, this has a soft silicone strap, which is great for sensitive wrists, not used to wearing anything. Though in super hot weather this can become a little sweaty. The easy-to-read watch face really helps if your little one is learning to tell the time, as well as the clearly posted ‘to’ and ‘past’.

One reviewer rates it 5 stars and says; “We bought this for our granddaughter’s 8th birthday. It is nice and clear to read and a good learning tool for telling the time.”

14. Spiderman Children’s Analogue Quartz Watch

Best for huge Marvel fans

Age suitability: 3 years+ Key Features: Adjustable velcro strap | Hands have ‘minute’ and ‘hour’ on them to help learners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ✅ Superhero designs

✅ 1 year warranty ❌ No longevity

Why we love it: As best kids’ watches go this great character watch – with Spiderman on the dial – that can help your little on learn to tell the time. It also comes with a 1 year warranty which is great as kids really do put watches through the mill. The hands have the words ‘minute’ and ‘hour’ on them.

One reviewer rates it 5 stars and says; “It’s a fantastic very good quality watch. My son loves it. It’s also easy for my son to put on/ take off by himself. It comes with warranty as well.”

What age should a child have a watch?

Usually 5 years +, according to the experts. Though, there is no definitive age. You know your child and their ability to look after and/or use a watch. Some children become fixated with watches, so to get them their own is a natural next step regardless of age. 5 years old is usually be in line with what they’ll be learning in school too.

Is a smart watch better than an analogue watch for kids?

It’s not better, they offer different things. Historically analogue watches have been the go-to to teach children to tell the time. But, as with all things, time ticks by (pun intended) and everything, including technology, moves on and evolves eventually. And, while analogue watches can give a hit of nostalgia for many parents, showing kids how to read a smart watch is pretty important too, as many clocks in life and society use a digital-style layout.

Carly Lewisohn, Digital Wellbeing Expert tells us; “There are many considerations to have. You can ask yourself whether your child needs a smartwatch, especially if they already have a smartphone. How will it support your child’s development or the personal goals for their wellbeing? How will this impact their focus and ability to disconnect and be present?”

She adds; “If you decide to purchase a smartwatch, keep your child and their information safe. For example, use only secured Wi-Fi networks when connecting to the internet and avoid public Wi-Fi. Don’t keep any personal information on the watch, such as personal address or bank details. It’s about being smart.”