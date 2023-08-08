Better mental health support will be given to all mums who miscarry, as part of trailblazing trial

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

All mums who suffer a miscarriage will be given better support to cope with the loss of their baby in a revolutionary new trial, it's been announced.

After four years of lobbying to change UK miscarriage laws, Myleene Klass is celebrating a huge victory for those coping with miscarriage after plans to implement a trailblazing new trial were given the go-ahead.

Myleene, 45, has been tirelessly campaigning to change the rules on how women are cared for when they lose a pregnancy before 24 weeks. Under current legislation, expectant mums must have had three miscarriages in order to qualify for [mental health] support.

As well as the 250,000 women whose pregnancies end in miscarriage in the UK every year, Myleene has first-hand experience of this brutal ruling and it's made her even more determined to get officials to make a u-turn on the legislation so it's offered to more women.

And now Birmingham Women's Hospital is trialing a pilot scheme of care to look after mothers who suffer baby loss from the first time.

Speaking about her own experience of support after miscarriage, Myleene shared, "I remember very clearly when I was told that I would have to wait for a further two miscarriages after my first.

"I could not believe what I was hearing because the level of trauma you experience, the shock, when you hear those words… when you hear there is no heartbeat. Where do you go after that?"

The former singer went on to have four miscarriages.

Myleene, who made a BAFTA nominated documentary Miscarriage and Me, is now celebrating the important win, and shared the report on her Instagram, with the caption, "Still can’t believe it. Trigger MISCARRIAGE. Putting the FULL interview up here so you can hear the words I never thought I’d hear in this lifetime for yourselves.

"Look what we did! We’ve turned our pain into power. Thank you. We’ve made the world a better place for other women and ultimately for our babies. See my babies, your voices will be heard for eternity, this change in law is your legacy. Mama x"

Key changes in the pilot scheme

With the help of Tommy's, under this new six-month trial scheme all mothers at the Birmingham Women's Hospital who experience a first miscarriage will get support under the "graded model of care".

In the first instance, all women will receive extra advice and support following their baby loss and they will have access to their GP who will signpost them to mental health support.

Women who experience a second miscarriage will have appointments and investigations

And those suffering their third will have consultant-led and specialist care.

Also there will be 24/7 access to care. If no EPU (Early Pregnancy Unit), then a compassionate ambulance or GP access will be offered instead. (Retraining for GPs and medical staff in line with Tommy's graded model of care scheme will be the blue print for this).

Additionally, the Royal College Obstetricians and Gynaecologists will update its guidelines in line with Tommy's current graded model of care pilot scheme and in turn, after evaluating, the government will plan its implementation around it.



The next three months will prove crucial in informing the Government about how feasible it is for the scheme to be rolled out at hospitals nationwide.

(Image credit: Getty)

Dr Justin Chu, consultant at The National Centre for Miscarriage Research in Birmingham, operated by charity Tommy's, explained, "We would hope that most women with maybe one or two miscarriages would go on to have a pregnancy and a live birth.

"Unfortunately that’s been taken quite literally which means they’re not necessarily getting a full amount of care that we could provide and The Pregnancy Loss Review has detailed the type of care that we should be providing for those women in their first miscarriage as we know the amount of emotional and physical damage that pregnancy loss can do is extremely high."

