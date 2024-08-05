‘Depression, stress and burnout’ - how the ‘mental load’ is affecting mothers’ physical and mental health, according to research
New research has revealed the massive impact of 'behind the scenes' worries impacting mothers across the globe
New research reveal how the stress of common household tasks is affecting mothers’ physical and mental health, leaving many to struggle with 'depression, stress and burnout.'
It often falls to mothers to be a child's default parent, the one who has to organise their days, ferry them around, and keep them clean, fed and entertained. It's something we talk about a lot now, re-evaluating the unreachable standards of motherhood and learning how to explain the mental load to partners to better share that load.
But new research has revealed that there is an ‘invisible’ aspect of family life leaving many mums struggling with 'depression, stress and burnout.'
A study called cognitive household labour: gender disparities and consequences for maternal mental health and wellbeing, reveals the simple anticipation, planning, organising, and delegation of household tasks like hoovering, tidying, making dinner, washing up, etc, may be just as taxing on mums as actually doing those tasks.
This thinking about tasks yet to be done is called 'cognitive housework' and the study's lead researchers Darby Saxbe, a Professor of Psychology, and Lizzie Aviv, a Ph.D. Candidate in Psychology, say that far more mothers struggle with it than dads.
Speaking to 322 mothers of young children, the research found that mothers perform 73% of all cognitive household work and 64% of physical work in contrast to their partners’ doing 27% and 36% respectively.
As a result, the mothers in the survey reported experiencing higher levels of depression, stress, relationship dissatisfaction, and burnout than their peers. The researchers also point out that the long-term effects, while currently un-researched, will likely have an impact on mothers' physical health too.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
The researchers explained, “Cognitive labour may be particularly taxing for women because it often runs behind the scenes and goes unacknowledged or unappreciated by others. It also pulls mental energy away from other priorities."
It's always great when an age-old phenomenon is given a name that makes talking about it, and understanding it properly, easier - just like with the term matrescence that left mums everywhere relating hard. Now we know cognitive housework exists, we can start to tackle it. From noticing the signs of burnout to implementing more practical solutions like teaching your kids about the mental load and getting them involved in chores to help ease it, we can begin making our lives a little easier.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
'I'm messing up my forties' Paloma Faith on motherhood and her marriage breakdown
Singer Paloma Faith on motherhood and her marriage breakdown
By Julie Ann Trainor Published
-
Expert reveals how to find peace after having ‘absent’ parents
One mother shares the anger and resentment of an absent mother who prioritised everything but her - an expert reveals how she could move on from her feelings.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
The 20 ‘annoying’ things that stop parents organising summer family days out, according to a new poll
From irritating bugs to traffic jams, these are the things parents dread about days out in summer
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
10 common struggles for introvert mums (I should know, I am one)
I didn't realise being an introvert would make being a parent so hard - I'm sure other introverts will recognise the common struggles we share.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is a university degree worth the money? New study reveals nearly half of parents don’t think so
Nearly half of parents across the UK want more opportunities for their kids to join apprenticeship schemes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
It takes 18 months before dads ‘feel’ like a parent - expert reveals why it takes men longer than women
An expert has revealed how the process of becoming a parent differs for men and women
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We ask teenagers what they wish their parents had done differently, and their answers are surprisingly candid
A lot of parents will wonder if their kids wish they'd done some differently, but never get to find out. We got to ask some teens this question, and here's their candid answers.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Can your baby name determine your child’s facial features? The answer is yes, according to fascinating new research
As if the pressure of choosing the perfect baby name wasn't enough already...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Groundbreaking new research reveals surprising link between neurodivergence and chronic fatigue in kids
Is your neurodivergent child always tired? This new study might explain why
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We asked tweens to share their parents’ most annoying habits and rules - and their responses are hilarious
Tweens jumped at the chance to get honest about what their parents do and say that they find totally annoying - prepare to howl at their responses when we interviewed them.
By Lucy Wigley Published