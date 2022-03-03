We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fitbit has issued a product recall on 1.7m of its fitness watches over reports of ‘burn hazard’ to users – do you own one?

They’ve transformed the way people monitor their own health by tracking their blood pressure, stress levels, and showing the calories burned following exercise when used alongside fitness apps but some of the popular step-counting devices have been causing physical burns on users’ arms.

It comes after smartwatches were said to contain more bacteria than a toilet seat.

Now the US safety commission has issued an official warning after receiving reports that the watch’s lithium-ion battery was overheating and burning some users.

The firm, which was recently bought by Google, has sold around 1m fitness watches in the US and 700,000 internationally.

And the watch which is worn to monitor them while sleeping, was recalled after Fitbit received 174 reports of its battery overheating – with 118 people reporting burns. Two of these reported third-degree burns while four others reported second-degree burns.

Andrea Holing, a spokesperson for Google ( GOOG )-owned Fitbit, confirmed the recall in a statement to CNN Business and said the number of injury reports represented less than 0.01% of units sold.

“Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches. These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.”

Fitbit recalls fitness watches: Which Fitbits have been recalled?

Fitbit has recalled the Ionic smartwatch, which features a 3.5cm colour LCD screen and a polyurethane band available in several colours, tracks the wearer’s activity, heart rate and sleep.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fitbit recalls the following fitness watches Ionic FB503CPBU – Slate Blue/Burnt Orange

Ionic FB503GYBK – Charcoal/Smoke Gray

Ionic FB503WTGY – Blue Gray/Silver Gray

Ionic FB503WTNV – Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The recall only involves the following models and colours of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

The brand name Fitbit is printed on the front of the Taiwan-manufactured watch, which was originally sold for between £150 ($200) and £246 ($330).

As Fitbit recalls fitness watches it added in a statement on its website that its Ionic smartwatches were introduced in 2017 and production for them ceased in 2020.

The company urged those who own a Fitbit Ionic watch to stop using the device.

The CPSC said consumers will be issued a refund of $299 after returning the device to Fitbit, and the company will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.