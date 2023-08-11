Dreaming of your perfect home? We can help you create it!
The Homebuilding & Renovating Show is offering two free tickets to attend the London show at the ExCeL from the 22 - 24 September, 2023.
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Home improvement projects can come in all shapes and sizes, from simple repairs to full-scale renovations. And with so many of us now opting to renovate as opposed to relocate, we need a hub to generate ideas and source supplies.
For three days, the ExCeL will become home to hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of products to see, touch and compare all under one roof - saving you precious time and helping you get your renovations heading in the right direction.
Don’t miss your chance and register now for your two free tickets, worth £36*, to the Home Building & Renovating Show. Hear our inspiring speakers live on stage, get tailored advice for your project, and see, touch, and compare the latest products all under one roof.
The event will feature three specialised theatres where you’ll gain insider tips and tricks from the best in the home building and renovating space. To find everything you need for your renovation, head to the Home Improvement Theatre; from planning permission and essential advice to inspiring kitchen and bathroom fit-outs, the agenda covers all things home improvement.
You can take full advantage of the interior designers, architects, and builders on-site by booking a one-on-one consultation with a professional in our Advice Centre. Whatever the question, our experts are here to help.
Not only can you claim 2 free tickets to the London Homebuilding & Renovating Show, but you’ll also save money with exclusive show offers and discounts!
We can’t wait to help you find new ideas and inspiration to create your dream home.
And if you can’t make it to London, check out our other events throughout the year.
*Saving based on 2 full-price tickets. Offer ends at 3pm the day before the show. Children aged 16 and under go free.
Video of the Week
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sophie has worked in digital media for eight years working across titles including TechRadar, Live Science, Fit&Well, PetsRadar, and Goodto. Her previous experience includes testing air fryers, coffee machines, fitness equipment, and creating how to features for a range of brands. Sophie holds a Gold Standard journalism qualification from the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and has scooped awards for her journalism over the years. Sophie is a keen gym lover but her love of all things fitness and wellbeing began when she was studying for a degree in English Language & Linguistics and she took up running in between lectures, which she found fantastic for stress-busting. Day-to-day, Sophie is responsible for driving the direction of Goodto and is passionate about providing a safe space for families to find ideas, advice, and enjoy happy, healthy lives.
-
-
Is Witness Number 3 based on a true story?
The 'terrifying' new Netflix thriller is gripping fans as we see if there's a real-life case behind the new drama
By Maddy Biddulph Published
-
Rihanna ‘breaks all the rules’ breastfeeding her son to launch new maternity bra range - as fans beg for this addition
The singer debuts her own Savage x Fenty breastfeeding bra collection
By Selina Maycock Published