Katy Perry gives fans a rare update about daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry has chosen to keep her baby daughter Daisy Dove out of the spotlight, but gave fans a rare update on the four-month-old in an Instagram Live video.

Speaking about Daisy Dove, who was born on 27th August this year, Katy Perry told fans the little one was doing well and thanked fans for asking about her.

Gushing about her baby girl, Katy added, “Daisy is doing great, thank you so much for all of your love and your prayers. She is the light of my life. She’s my angel and my heart is full.”

Daisy Dove Bloom is the first child of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, and news of her arrival was shared via UNICEF’s Instagram account.

At the time, the charity said they were ‘honoured’ to share the happy news on behalf of the couple, who are both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors.

The post also gave fans a first look at baby Daisy, and Katy had painted a daisy on her thumbnail in honour of her little girl. Both Orlando and Katy have chosen not to share too much about their little one on social media.

However, Daisy did make a brief cameo in Katy’s new music video for Not the End of the World, as the star pushes a Minnie Mouse themed stroller with her little one bundled up inside. But Katy doesn’t appear in most of the video, as it features Zooey Deschanel who is often confused for her.

The fun video makes light of the fact Katy and Zooey look similar, and the actress tweeted about the new music video writing, ‘That time when those crazy aliens thought I was Katy Perry and I had to play along to save the world. Watch the #NotTheEndOfTheWorldVideo and join me and @KatyPerry at 10 AM PST live on Instagram to discuss the video, looking alike and aliens! (probably)’

But will we be seeing Daisy Dove in any upcoming videos? We’ll have to wait and see!