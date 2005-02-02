Make Christmas 2022 your most magical yet with Park Christmas savings

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Say goodbye to money pressures and hello to a hassle-free Christmas with Park.

Toys, turkey, tinsel and the tree – Christmas can be a pricey time of year for mums and dads. But families needn’t miss out on making precious festive memories together because of the annual expense.

Park Christmas savings helps parents deliver the Christmas they dream of, by putting money away in a safe and affordable way. Then come November, it’s time to reap the rewards, as savers receive their sum in gift vouchers to spend at high street favourites like Primark, M&S, Sports Direct and The Entertainer. Aided by Park agents and a community of savvy savers, you’ll learn handy hacks and money-saving tips over the year that’ll help you get the most from your buck. And it’s this, coupled with spreading the cost of Christmas across the year that has earnt them over 400,000 happy subscribers. Park customer Joanna Reekie shares her insider knowledge on how it all works…

Joanna Reekie

47-year-old mum Joanna from County Durham is a long-time Park member. She enjoys been able to spoil her kids with must-have electronics without the money worries:

“A woman I worked with introduced me to Park about six years ago, and it’s great. I put money aside each month, so when Christmas arrives, it doesn’t feel like a big expense. I started when my kids were young and it was great being able to buy all the toys they wanted. Now they’re bigger, the presents have got smaller – but they’re more expensive! With big-ticket items like a PS5 for my son Lewis and an iMac for my daughter Ellie, having Park vouchers meant it didn’t feel like a big financial hit.

“Lewis was really pleased to get clothes from JD Sports, too, while Ellie loved all her Primark buys. My four nieces all got £25 Love2shop gift cards, and I even treated myself at M&S. Brilliant choices

“This year, I’m putting money towards the new chip-and-pin Purple Card, which you can use at loads of retailers in-store or online. I let my payments roll on, so I don’t miss the money and I pay by direct debit. Because last year’s payments totalled £1,500, Park gave me a 3.5% bonus. It came off my last payment for the year, which felt like a big perk for just giving myself peace of mind at Christmas.”

How does Park Christmas Savings work?

Q. How can I join up with Park Christmas Savings?

A. Simply go online, sign up to Park and set a budget to suit you. A little each week soon adds up. For example, £10 a week over 50 weeks will give you £500 in gift cards or vouchers, which you’ll receive in November. Then it’s time to do all your Christmas shopping – and make the most of those Black Friday deals, too.

Q. How do I pay my installments and when?

A. You can choose to pay your regular savings amount either weekly or monthly. There are plenty of ways to pay, including online, by phone or via the Park App. But the easiest way is by monthly Direct Debit.

Q. Can I be flexible in the payment amounts?

A. It’s entirely up to you how much you pay and when. Depending on whether you’re strapped for cash or feeling flush, you can reduce or increase payments and track them on the Park app or your online account. If you pay in over £1,500, you’ll be eligible for commission rewards of up to 3.5%. Plus, if you refer a friend to Park, you’ll both get £10 on your accounts (*Subject to referee minimum spend of £25) Win win!

Q. Where can I use the gift cards and vouchers?

A. There’s a brilliant choice across most major retailers, both in-store and online, and gift cards from shops like Primark, M&S and JD Sports make great presents. Or try the Love2shop multi gift card. It can be used at high-street retailers, such as Argos, TK Maxx and Matalan. The Your Choice Card (*10% charge applied) is accepted anywhere that takes Mastercard, including Amazon. And new for this year is a chip-and-pin-style Purple Card. Specifically designed for Park savers, the card can be used at over 120 high-street stores, online and in restaurants.

Q. Is my money safe with Park?

A. Yes. Your money is held securely by an independent trust, and Park adheres to the Christmas Prepayment Association code of conduct.

Q. When should I start saving?

A. Now! As the saying goes the sooner, the better. And it couldn’t be truer with Park Christmas savings, because the more you save, the more money you’ll have to spend and spoil your loved ones with at Christmas. Those that start in January get the full 40 weeks to put the pennies away. So it’s good to get on it early.

Video of the Week: