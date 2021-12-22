We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin Lewis has issued yet another customer alert due to a scam going around that is using his name to defraud innocent victims.

With families all around the UK are gearing up for Christmas, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has once again shared some helpful financial advice for consumers.

Last week, Martin, who frequently updates his 1.2 million followers with money-saving ideas online and via The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, shared a warning with the help of Action Fraud.

He urged customers to report questionable emails sent in his name, tweeting “Sadly another flurry of scam emails with me in has been sent out. While I know many of your are kindly forwarding them to me, sadly I’m pretty impotent over this.”

This warning follows Martin’s recommendations to Bulb users on what to do and what not to do if they are worried about Bulb energy going under ‘Special Administration.’

WhatsApp also recently issued a warning about a ‘friend in need’ scam with criminals attempting to steal money.

In an effort to reduce the number of scam victims, Action Fraud, which received 305 reports of phishing scams in only one week, issued a statement that read, “Action Fraud has received 305 reports about fake emails purporting to be from Martin Lewis. A significant uplift has been noted in the number of phishing emails related to Martin Lewis, a well-known financial advisor on social media.

“The email is entitled ‘Martin Lewis: we are in crisis. Follow the revolutionary way to survive financially.

“The links in the emails lead to phishing websites that are designed to steal your personal and financial information.”