We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marks & Spencer have raised the value of government school meal vouchers from £15 to £20 for their customers.

The supermarket has been praised by shoppers for making the decision to upgrade government vouchers so that children can have both lunch and breakfast.

This comes just after outrage at the government food parcels that were delivered to children in need.

Marks and Spencer announced, ‘From Monday we will bolster the Government’s weekly £15 School Meal Vouchers to £20. The extra £5 can provide children in England with nutritious meals each day at home. So you can get breakfast & lunch for 2 children for £20. See our nutritionists’ planner for meal inspiration.’

M&S has also provided a nutritionist planner designed by their senior food nutritionist Laura Street.

This handy menu shows parents how to make both breakfast and lunch for their two children for a week, from just £20 of food shopping.

Marcus Rashford, who has become a spokesperson for this food crisis in the UK, congratulated the shop and thanked them in a tweet that said, ‘Thank you Marks and Spencer’.

The scheme began on Monday 18 January and will be available in all M&S food stores.

Marks and Spencer clarified, ‘The school meals voucher is accepted at all M&S Foodhalls and Simply Food stores but it does exclude BP garage and other franchise stores.’

Shoppers were also quick to praise M&S for their efforts.

‘This is the best one I’ve seen so far! Absolutely wicked and love the meal planner with instructions! Can see the detail & thought gone into this to help & support! Well done M&S,’ one wrote.

‘Love the meal planner and shopping list to help. I know it’s self promotion by M&S but if the kids eat better for it – great,’ added another.

Others were more critical of the project, highlighting that the store’s higher food prices may mean children will get less for their vouchers.

Video of the Week

However, more Tweeters were quick to point out the importance of M&S’s decision.

‘People are critiquing M&S for their expensive product. However, they’re overlooking something important. This may encourage other supermarkets to follow suit,’ one said.

‘At the end of the day, they are doing something to help and every little matters… well done,’ agreed another.