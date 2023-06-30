Mum shares savvy Asda hack to get school uniforms for under £2

In a now viral post, a savvy mum has shared how she used a brilliant Asda hack to buy new school uniforms for her children for under £2.

Buying new clothes for growing children is a necessary cost, but one that adds up over time and often leaves you wondering where all that money went. Especially when the time comes around to buy school uniforms, you can't help but wish they would just stop growing!

Now, one mum has found and shared a savvy way to shop using Asda's rewards scheme to get hold of new, cheap school uniforms for her kids.

Posting to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook Group, she shared, "I saved £45 in my Asda cashpot, they are doing a back to school booster at the moment. Converted my cash pot into vouchers and got £60 to spend on school uniform!"

Alongside a photo of two pairs of school trousers, three school skirts, two packs of white shirts, who packs of white polo tops, two jumpers and two cardigans, the mum revealed, "All this cost me £1.61! Will only need to buy shoes, coats and bags come September for my two children."

(Image credit: Joseph Gaul / Alamy Stock Photo)

So how can you follow in this savvy shopper's footsteps and bag a bargain? It's all down to the Asda Rewards app which allows customers to build up points when they're shopping - points which can then be used to get money off of future purchases.

All you have to do is download the Asda Rewards mobile phone app from either the Apple Store or Google Play. Once you're signed up, you can start to collect 'pounds' when you buy Asda's star products both in-store and online. According to The Sun, you can also boost your 'pounds' by completing 'missions' that the app sets you, for example by shopping at Asda a certain amount of times or by buying a certain quantity of products.

Whenever you earn 'pounds,' the money goes into your cashpot on the app and you then have six months to transfer your cashpot into vouchers. Once you've built up your pot, you can redeem vouchers worth up to £100 in-store or online.

To redeem a voucher in-store, go on to the app, click the wallet tab and then the scan voucher button so the cashier can print your vouchers.

To redeem online the process is slightly different. As per The Sun, you must go on to the spend section of the app, select the amount of money you want to take out of your cashpot and then a digital voucher will be automatically applied to your online shop.

Before redeeming money out of your cashpot, remember that once you have converted your rewards into vouchers, they cannot be converted back.