We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Insurance companies have warned customers of a National Insurance fraud scam that could see your bank account drained.

Brits have been receiving text messages and phone calls that appear to come from insurers and respectable companies, which lead them to sites where they’re scammed into giving away sensitive information such as bank details.

Luckily Adrimal Insurance took to social media to alert their customers of potential phishing as they issued a statement saying, “You may have seen in the media this week that a number of large brands have become the subject of phishing attacks with scammers trying to obtain personal information.

“We’re aware that a small number of customers have received a fraudulent text message claiming to be from Admiral. It asks customers to click a link that leads to a fake website where they’re asked to enter information including their bank details.”

Urging customers to stay vigilant, the statement continued to say, “We’ll never ask you for your payment details or bank account information by text message or email – if you receive one of these messages or you’re suspicious of any communication claiming to be from Admiral, please don’t.”

Admiral has also provided some useful tips that will help all customers spot the dangerous scam.

How to spot a National Insurance scam

“Fraudulent websites will often contain misspellings or use special characters to pretend to be authentic when they are not.”

Video of the Week

“A crucial part of staying safe online is knowing how to spot phishing scams. In particular, check that the main website address is legitimate – for example, admiral.com or myaccount.admiral.com.

If in doubt customers can contact Adirmal “by emailing report@admiralgroup.co.uk with the details of what you have received, and a copy of the message if possible”.

Staying safe online is crucial especially during such hard times but looking out for scammers and appropriately reporting them will help.