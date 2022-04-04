We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Motorists may face huge fines of over £1,000 if their vehicles are not clean enough, according to changes to the Highway Code.

The new rule specifies that windscreens and windows “must be kept clean and free from obstructions to vision” or drivers could risk fines of up to £1,000.

If the case is taken to court, the penalty could be increased to £5,000, and the driver might receive up to nine points.

It was recently announced that seven new laws that will take effect this year, and few motorists are aware of the changes, which may be costly if they are caught.

Video of the Week

With the Highway Code changes, the government is building a hierarchy of road users, ranking people who use the road to guarantee that those who cause the most harm face the biggest responsibility for lowering the risk they may pose to others.

Regulation 30 of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986 now states that if your eyesight is obstructed while driving, you will be in violation of driving safety.

The Highway Code was updated this year to include Annex 6, which requires that lights, indicators, reflectors, and number plates be kept clean and clear. Windscreens and windows should be kept clean and clear of obstructions. To avoid blinding other road users, lights must be set properly. If the vehicle is heavily overloaded, extra care must be taken.

With the rising price of petrol, drivers are being reminded of one of the most common driving errors. One ray of hope was the announcement of a simple regulation that may save drivers more than £160 per year in fuel costs.

A new “hierarchy of road users” places additional responsibility on drivers to protect the most vulnerable road users.

An AA spokeswoman told Mirror Money,”Drivers have a legal responsibility to maintain their vehicle in a safe and roadworthy condition, so if the windscreen is dirty to such an extent that it’s affecting their ability to drive safely, they could be fined.