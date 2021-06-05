We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle's former on-screen husband, who has welcomed his second child.



Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario announced on Friday that they have welcomed another daughter into their family.

Sharing their happy news on Instagram, both parents took to their respective accounts to post adorable photos of their newborn, who they have named Elliot.

Patrick shared a beautiful image of his baby girl holding onto his finger, with the caption: “+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

Pretty Little Liars star Troian shared a black and white image, taken by her husband, of herself cradling the tot, revealing she had been born on 15 May.

“Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love. 📷 by papa @halfadams,” she wrote alongside it.

Fans of the couple were quick to send messages of congratulations, with one posting: “AWWWWWWWW beautiful!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats to you all on your beautiful growing family 😍.”

Another said: “Such a beautiful name! Congrats,” while a third added: “Oh wow. Congratulations to you, Mum and big Sis! ❤️.”

Patrick J. Adams and Troian also share daughter, Aurora, who was born on 4 October 2018.

The couple also announced their first child’s arrival on Instagram with a similar photo showing Aurora holding onto their fingers.

In his post, Patrick, who starred as Meghan Markle’s love interest in the hit US show Suits, wrote: “The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives.

“Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment.

“We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

Troian shared the same image and wrote a similarly lengthy post where she thanked everyone around for respecting her family’s privacy and she especially thanked Patrick for his support.

She wrote in part: “To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”