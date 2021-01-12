We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal Mail has shared a list of no-go areas with high Covid rates, where they have stopped delivering.

The national post delivery service has had to cut services in areas where high numbers of staff are ill with coronavirus or having to self isolate.

There are 28 areas on the list, suffering from limited delivery services including 13 in and around London and spots in Yorkshire, Kent, Chesire and Essex.

It has sparked fears that elderly residents living in zones where postal deliveries are on pause will not receive their notification that they are to be given the coronavirus vaccine.

There’s even been complaints from some members of the public who claim they have not had mail delivered by a postman for weeks.

It’s sparked calls for Royal Mail staff and other delivery service workers to be given priority when it comes to being given the Covid jab.

“The combination of greatly increased uptake of online shopping, and the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, mean that all delivery companies are experiencing exceptionally high volumes,” a Royal Mail statement said.

“Every single parcel and letter is important to us. Despite our best efforts and significant investment in extra resource, some customers may experience slightly longer delivery timescales than our usual service standards.

“This is due to the exceptionally high volumes we are seeing, exacerbated by the coronavirus-related measures we have put in place in local mail centres and delivery offices to keep our people and customers safe. In such cases, we always work hard to get back to providing our usual level of service as quickly as we can.”

Areas facing reduced Royal Mail services