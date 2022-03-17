We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Ryanair customer has shared a brilliant money-saving tip that could help you save up to £50 on luggage costs every time you book a holiday.

Budget airlines are great, but most travellers end up spending more money on everything from snacks to carry-on luggage.

And, with Ryanair offering huge savings on their website, what better way to ring in the summer than with a relaxing beach vacation? Vaccine passports will no longer be required for domestic or international travel in England, so why not bag a trip?

Travellers have praised TikToker Cloda Scanlon (@orangeobviously) after she posted her clever trick for saving a considerable amount of money while planning a holiday.

A 20kg bag isn’t always essential for a short trip, but Ryanair doesn’t include a complimentary 10kg carry when you book, so you’ll have to pay extra for it if you want any sort of carry-on luggage apart from a handbag or rucksack.

According to the Daily Record and the viral TikTok video, Ryanair’s initial booking option allows passengers to select their seats and baggage needs. If you wait and choose ‘value fare’ you will be able to add bags later on.

Cloda explains in the video, “If you want to save between €40 (£33) and €60 (£50) on your next Ryanair flight plus that 10kg bag, then keep listening.

“So I almost paid €192 (£161) for my flights and instead for the exact same flight with the exact same amount of luggage I’m only going to pay €133 (£111).

“So go into the Ryanair app and do your usual – picking your flights, picking your dates. Instead, go back to the booking page and choose the value fare,” which does not include a 10kg bag.”

After that, if you click continue, you’ll be taken to a new page where you can manually add the 10kg back for just €13 (£10).

Cloda adds, “That’s instead of what was €22 (£18.50) per person per journey, so go with a small bag and the value fare, then go through to the end to the booking page to click your 10kg option.”