Some Sure and Brut deodorant cans have been recalled nationwide after fears of them containing cancer-causing chemicals.

The product recall relates to two kinds of Sure antiperspirant and three kinds of Brut and they have become the latest products to be recalled for benzene content – making it the seventh product recall for the carcinogen chemical and comes after dry shampoo was recalled last year.

The beauty products that have been recalled this time around have an expiration date on or before August 2023 and apply to the following types…

Which deodorants have been recalled?

The following deodorants have been recalled:

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol in 4-ounce an 6-ounce cans.

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol in 10-ounce and 154-gram (in Canada) cans.

Sure Regular Antiperspirant in 6-ounce cans.

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant in 6-ounce cans.

Concerns that have prompted the huge recall are due to fears over the products from containing benzene which is a carcinogen – also known as a cancer-causing chemical.

The FDA-posted recall notice, written by Brut and Sure owner Helen of Troy Limited, which reads, “Benzene is prevalent in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources” it also says “our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

Benzene getting inside the body can lead to leukemia, blood cancer and disorders that can be deadly.

You can view the full product recall on the Brut and Sure recall online

Among other product recalls in recent months were five sunscreen products by Coppertone, found to contain benzene in late September, while Johnson & Johnson in July recalled five of its sunscreens found to contain benzene. Another expanded recall involved hand sanitiser sprays found to contain benzene.

The product recall is a voluntary one meaning shoppers can return their items if they wish.

HRB Brands has also set up a website with more information, including how to obtain a refund.

Consumers can also call the company with questions at 1-866-615-0976 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Anyone who has a recalled deodorant or antiperspirant should throw them out.

And while no adverse reactions to the product have been reported yet, anyone who feels they may have experienced any problems related to a recalled deodorant or antiperspirant should contact their healthcare provider immediately.