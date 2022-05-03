You need to know this TK Maxx hack for getting the best bargains

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A TK Maxx hack for getting the best bargains in store has been revealed and it’ll change the way you shop there.

Shopping in TK Maxx is different to other stores—but while there’s plenty of discounted designer items to be had, it can be hard to find the best things on offer.

But former senior merchandiser Daniel Baker has explained that TK Maxx is designed that way to get customers to look from the back of the store.

In a new Channel 5 documentary, TK Maxx: How Do They Do It?, Daniel shared, “A lot of the things people really want they put at the back of the store.

“On the one hand, it’s like a department store. But it’s laid out like a jumble sale. You are looking for some pans and you end up with Himalayan pink salt.”

There’s always the question of whether TK Maxx just imports items from other brands and designers, but it turns out that some of the items in their stores are made specifically for them, and others are designed by them.

Daniel admits, “A small percentage is from previous seasons or timeless classics. New deliveries arrive several times a week, containing thousands of items, and our associates display this fast-changing stock typically by size and category-creating the ‘treasure-hunt’ experience our shoppers love.”

Spending a little extra to get the perfect outfit isn’t feasible these days as the cost of living soars, but stores like TK Maxx are making it easy to look trendy on a budget as Daniel revealed looking for the number ‘2’ means you’re getting a massive discount.

He said, “On any label, you can see a number. The number that is really exciting to a customer is number two because that means it’s genuine stock that was sold at a higher price somewhere else.

“The real bargains you are looking for are a two and a seven for sure. That’s also part of the treasure hunt when I got into a store as I’m constantly going ‘oh that’s a type two, that’s a real bargain there.”