Scary warning to Brits over social media trick burglars use to break in

Brits are being warned over scary social media tricks that thieves use to target houses to burgle.

While there are many wonderful aspects to social media, there are also dark sides that users are becoming increasingly aware of, as an ex-burglar warns that criminals are now exploiting social media posts to make people a break-in target.

Security experts have also just issued a warning to Brits over a bizarre kidney bean trick being used by thieves to ‘mark’ homes they want to target.

And now homeowners are being told to AVOID some seriously common social media uploads in order to keep their properties safe from criminals.

According to Hull Live, your social media posts could actually supply thieves with precise information about where and when to attack, as well as what to take.

Experts warn that since the social media culture is so centred on bragging and showing off breathtaking holidays, gorgeous clothing or jewellery, or even a new coffee machine, burglars will be keeping eyes on it.

According to the Information Commissioner’s Office, only a quarter of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok users in the UK have their accounts set to private, leaving the remaining 75% vulnerable to typical posting blunders that make the break-ins easier.

Sharing the risks of social media Anthony Neary, managing director of safe.co.uk, explained, “There’s no denying social media is a vital part of our lives now. We all like to share our favourite moments and experiences from time to time, but it’s important to know that there is an element of risk in doing so.

“By speaking with burglars and victims, we were able to dissect the main areas of social media that assists criminals in their illegal activities.”

Stopping real-time updates that reveal your exact location and timings, which provide a great opportunity for burglars to strike, is one of the easiest ways to avoid being a victim of a potential break in.

There are 16.3 million #airport posts and 152 million #holiday hashtags on Instagram alone. Plus , 2.8 million posts mentioning passports and 128k photographs of boarding passes.

A former burglar explains, “We used to keep tabs on when our followers were away from home. We could find out where they were going and how long for, to plan the best way of making a move.”

If buying a new home wasn’t stressful enough, what with having to deal with stamp duty, working out how to get a mortgage, and understanding mortgage rates, posting your property online can quickly turn your new home bliss into a nightmare.

It’s simple to make a key copy from a picture; in some cases, you can simply take it to a locksmith and have one made for you quickly. So avoid posting snaps of your new house keys onto your feed.

According to stats, new home posts on TikTok have had over 506.4 million views, with each showing an address street sign, the layout of the property, or even photographs of keys, all of which can be copied for easy access without breaking in.