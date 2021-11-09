We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The build-up to Christmas celebrations wouldn’t be complete without getting a new Christmas jumper, after all, it’s a tradition! But if you’re wondering when is best to wear it, you might want to know ‘When is Christmas jumper day 2021?’

Once you’ve made your selection it’s time to plan the rest of your outfit ahead of the official day…

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2021?

Christmas jumper day takes place on Friday 10th of December. This day is when the nation officially comes together to help raise vital funds by donating money to wear their Christmas jumper to school or work or just for fun.

Whilst the tradition of wearing a Christmas jumper is nothing new, Save the Children decided to use it to raise awareness and vital funds for struggling children around the world.

And to mark its 10th anniversary, Save the Children is encouraging the nation to dig out vintage jumpers, upcycle or shop second hand, to make this the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet.

After another year spent mostly in leisurewear, more is more this December.

The bolder and brighter, the better. This year winter woolies adorned with baubles, bells, tinsel and fairy lights are encouraged as the nation prepares for the annual fundraiser.

Stars including Holly Willoughby, Emma Bunton, Joel Dommett, Alex Scott, Kate Garraway, Wes Nelson Seema Jaswal, Dr Ranj Singh, Andi Oliver, Adil Ray, Suzi Ruffell, Alex Brooker, Nina Wadia, Georgia Toffolo, Lee Ridley, Adam Pearson and Nicola Adams have supported this year’s campaign.

Holly Willoughby said, “I’m really excited to be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day again this year and I hope everyone joins in and gets behind this wonderful cause. It’s now more important than ever that we support charities like Save The Children so they can continue their vital work with children in the UK and across the world.”

How to take part in Christmas Jumper Day

To take part in Christmas Jumper Day, all people have to do is upcycle, borrow or buy a second-hand festive sweater, throw it on and donate £2 (or £1 for kids) to Save the Children.

The kits are £3 and are available to buy from October in Save the Children charity shops and online.

Be assured that 100% of profits from every purchase will go towards helping children get the food, healthcare and education they need to see the wonder in the world.

In celebration of the charity’s 10th anniversary of Christmas Jumper Day, they are also releasing a limited edition range of See the Magic Christmas jumpers – printed on one-off vintage sweaters to ensure they are sustainable.

The jumpers are £18 each available from www.savethechildren.org.uk and available from Mary’s Living and Giving stores.

Speaking of her support for the campaign, Kate Garraway said, “I think Christmas is the most magical time, some of my happiest memories are all about Christmas. I love that feeling of the house smelling of turkey, everybody coming together and seeing family and friends you haven’t seen for a while, it’s just so special.

“Being a mum, it’s all about seeing the magic in our children’s eyes and knowing what it means to them.

“I think it’s also such an important time to think about others who perhaps haven’t got that magic in their life, which is why this year I’m supporting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

She added, “I love Christmas jumpers, I bring them out really early each year. They’re just so much fun and they epitomise the whole Christmas season for me.”

How did Christmas Jumper Day start?

Ever since Save the Children launched Christmas Jumper day in 2012, it has raised more than £27 million to help transform the lives of children around the world.

Right now, many children are simply too hungry or ill to see the wonder in the world, which is why Save the Children is asking the British public to get involved and help make the world more magical for children.

This year the charity is aiming to create the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet and Save the Children has created eco-friendly festive crafting kits to help people upcycle their jumpers at home with easy to add and remove self-adhesive felt festive shapes.

Christmas Jumper Day, Friday 10th December 2021.