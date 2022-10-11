Lucy Letby: The trial of the neonatal nurse explained

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The trial of Lucy Letby began on 10 October 2022, and the widespread coverage of the allegations against the neonatal nurse has many asking who is Lucy Letby?

Lucy Letby, 32, who first appeared in court this week, is accused of murdering seven babies during her time working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester hospital - charges which she denies.

As the trial gets underway at Manchester Crown Court, high profile coverage from the media has meant the details of Letby's 22 charges have become widespread knowledge. And the proceedings have left many asking who is Lucy Letby, what is she alleged to have done and where is she now?

Who is Lucy Letby and what is she accused of?

Lucy Letby was a children's neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in Cheshire, and is accused of murdering seven babies - five boys and two girls - and attempting to murder ten more between mid 2015 and mid 2016.

In some instances, Letby is accused of attempting to murder the same infant multiple times, and she faces a total of 22 charges concerning the 17 babies - she has pled not guilty to each count.

“Trust me, I’m a nurse”…Prosecution claim that’s what Lucy Letby would tell parents when their babies were deteriorating. She’s charged with 7 counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder - Miss Letby denies all counts @itvnews #LucyLetby pic.twitter.com/ZH3b3jv6PSOctober 11, 2022 See more

Nick Johnson KC opened the prosecution on the morning of Monday 10 October, saying: "Prior to January 2015, the statistics for the mortality of babies in the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester were comparable to other like units. However, over the next 18 months or so, there was a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying and in the number of serious catastrophic collapses.

"Having searched for a cause, which they were unable to find, the consultants noticed that the inexplicable collapses and deaths did have one common denominator - the presence of one of the neonatal nurses, and that nurse was Lucy Letby."

Mr Johnson also told the court that as medics could not account for the collapses and deaths, police were called in and conducted a "painstaking review", which suggested that somebody in the neonatal unit poisoned two children with insulin.

The court heard that two more children were harmed - and one was killed - by having air injected into the bloodstream.

Where is Lucy Letby now?

Lucy Letby is currently on trial at Manchester Crown Court. The trial commenced on Monday 10 October, and the jury has been told the it may last up to six months.

In 2020, Letby appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on November 12, to face all charges which relate to the year from June 2015 to June 2016. In May 2021, the date was set for her trial, at a case management hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Lucy Letby: The trial so far

The prosecution opened the case with Nick Johnson KC describing Letby as "a poisoner" and citing the significant rise in infant mortality rates, saying "sometimes babies who had been sick and then on the mend deteriorated for no apparent reason."

The court was told that when Lucy Letby worked on the night shift, there was a rise in deaths and collapses, and when she was moved to the day shift the unusual deaths and collapses rose then instead.

The prosecution said two babies - Child F and Child L - were "poisoned" by Letby "deliberately with insulin", and describes Letby as a "constant malevolent presence".

The court heard that Children E and M were then harmed - and in the case of Child E killed - after air was injected into their bloodstream.

The court heard how a chart which outlines the presence of staff at the times the 17 babies affected were attacked showed that Letby was on shift when all the babies were allegedly harmed.

Nick Johnson KC said in some cases it took Letby up to three attempts before she managed to kill her victim.

The court heard that Child A was pronounced dead within 90 minutes of Letby coming onto shift, with one medical expert concluding his collapse was "consistent" with a "deliberate injection".

The court heard there was evidence on Letby's computer that she had looked up the families of her alleged victims on Facebook.

