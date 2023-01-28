Why have Flybe cancelled all flights? What to do if you're affected by the Flybe collapse

The airline Flybe has cancelled all of their scheduled flights, leaving travellers stranded abroad and would-be-holiday makers stuck at home. On Saturday morning (28 January 2023), the company announced that it had ceased trading and would not be rescheduling the flights to and from the UK that they had cancelled.

In a statement released today, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said, “All Flybe flights have now been cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating."

Here we answer the question 'Why have Flybe cancelled all flights?' and detail the advice given to let-down Flybe customers.

Why have Flybe cancelled all flights?

Flybe have cancelled all their flights as the company has entered administration. This marks the second time that the airline has gone bust. The airline previously entered administration in March 2020 and announced it would cease trading, citing the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions as a contributory factor.

While the company was quickly rescued from its first financial crisis, being bought by Thyme Opco, there is little hope this will happen again.

In a Tweet, Flybe announced, "We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration. David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators. Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled."

Paul Smith, the consumer director for the UK Civil Aviation Authority said, "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."

What should Flybe passengers do?

Flybe passengers whose flights have been cancelled and still need/want to travel have been told to make their own travel arrangements with other airlines. Flybe have said they will not be able to help customers arrange alternative flights and the Civil Aviation Authority have not said if it will step in to help stranded customers.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority have urged passengers planning to fly with Flybe not to go to the airport as all flights will remain cancelled. For the latest advice, they are directing Flybe customers to the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or their Twitter feed (opens in new tab). Anyone who requires additional information or assistance is asked to contact the administrators at flybecustomers@interpathadvisory.com.

Can you get a refund for your Flybe flight?

Flybe customers who have been affected by the flight cancellations will only be able to get a refund if their booking is ATOL protected. ATOL is a UK holiday financial protection scheme run by the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority that covers flight-inclusive package holidays. ATOL protection means UK travellers will be refunded if their travel operator collapses and, if they find themselves already abroad when this happens, they will be flown home at no extra cost.

Unfortunately, if you only booked flights with Flybe, meaning you did not buy a package deal including both flights and accommodation, your travel is unlikely to be ATOL protected. However, if you purchased the flights on a credit card or debit card, you can speak to your bank about getting a refund through them.

If you booked your flight as part of a packaged holiday and you have ATOL protection, contact your travel firm and it should arrange alternative flights or give you a full refund. Anyone who requires additional information or assistance is asked to contact the administrators at flybecustomers@interpathadvisory.com.