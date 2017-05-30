‘It makes me sad that they will never know her’ Prince William opens up on Diana’s death during family photoshoot

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has opened up about his mother’s death in a new interview with GQ magazine, where he also touched on issues around mental health in support of the Heads Together campaign.

GQ magazine has released a rare family portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to accompany a touching interview with Prince William where he opens up about losing his mother.

The beautiful family photo shows Prince William with his wife Kate and their son and daughter, laughing and playing in their garden with their dog Lupo. The stunning black and white image captures a sweet moment between the family members, where Kate can be seen laughing as the children play around her.

As well as the new image, GQ have published a touching interview with the future king, in which he opens up about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking about dealing with the grief of losing his mother, Prince William revealed he’s in one of the best places mentally he’s ever been, but that it’s taken him years to get there.

‘It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage,’ he admitted. ‘I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people’s grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her.’

Image: GQ / Norman Jean

The 34-year-old dad of two also revealed how much he wished his mother could have met his wife and children.

‘I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.’

The Prince spoke about the importance of his family unit, revealing that he will ‘fight’ for George and Charlotte to have normality and not ‘grow up behind palace walls’.

‘I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents.

‘I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. I will fight for them to have a normal life.’

Image: GQ / Norman Jean

William also posed for the cover of the magazine, in a close up shot which sees him smiling into the camera.

The photo has been met with excitement and praise from royal fans, with many exclaiming how much they love the pic on Twitter. One write: ‘HOLY PRECIOUSNESS!!! The Cambridges are adorable’ while another added: ‘beautiful photo, so happy for William to have a lovely lady and they’ve both created a beautiful family’