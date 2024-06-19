Cosatto Wow 3 hands-on review: practical, beautiful and comfortable - wow!

Given its name, the Cosatto Wow 3 has a lot to live up to. So is it one of the best newborn prams money can buy? We asked one of our parent gear reviewers, Flora Hinks, to put it to the test with her newest addition, five-week-old baby Ezra.

"Being a mum of four, I have used a few buggies and travel systems over the years but this one definitely has the best wheels," she says. "They are puncture-proof and have suspension at the back, which means the travel system can manage rougher terrain but also steers very nicely on pavements and shop floors. I don’t think it would manage very rugged mountain terrain, but it's perfect for the needs of our family."

In a nutshell Designed to meet the needs of growing families, the Cosatto Wow 3 is a premium, all-in-one pram and pushchair available in a wide variety of striking, elegant prints. This versatile travel system includes a carrycot, infant car seat, and pushchair seat for older babies, so it's ideal if you're looking for one package to transport your baby in comfort and style from birth to toddlerhood and beyond.

Reviewed by Flora Hinks Reviewed by Flora Hinks Flora Hinks Mum of four and GoodtoKnow product tester GoodtoKnow gave the Cosatto Wow 3 to Flora Hinks, one of our baby product testers, and asked her to put it through its paces with her five-week-old baby Ezra. Her verdict? "Beautiful design and clever little extra features make this travel system a joy to use. Every part of it feels high quality, and Ezra looks very comfortable travelling in it."

Price and availability

The Cosatto Wow 3 is priced at £999.95 for a bundle including the chassis, carrycot, pushchair seat and infant car seat, making it one of the more expensive newborn prams in our lineup, but our tester wouldn't hesitate to rate it as good value for money. "You get a huge amount in one package, and it combines beauty, practicality and versatility," says Flora. "It goes above and beyond other travel system designs, with lots of little extra features that make such a difference in terms of usability and also enjoyment using it. For example, the stylish stitched bird print, the windows in the carrycot, the hidden fly net, the no-puncture wheels and the suspension. Having used cheaper or mid-range products with previous children, I would say this is worth the extra expense. The Cosatto Wow 3 oozes quality and well-considered design."

Design and features

Weight limit: Birth to 24kg | Dimensions (folded): L82cm x W59cm x H29cm | Weight: 11.9kg (chassis and seat unit combined)

Our tester, Flora, had high hopes for the Cosatto Wow 3. Did it meet her expectations? "Absolutely yes, my five-week-old and I would say it has far exceeded them," Flora says. "As a mother of four, I have clocked up my fair share of buggy miles, but these have been some of my favourite."

Flora was particularly impressed by the striking print. She tested the Cosatto Wow in the 'Bureau' colourway, which is designed to evoke birdsong in Paris. "The travel system parts come in a beautiful matching 'Bureau' design, which is dark green with a lovely bird pattern throughout," Flora explains. "It attracts compliments every time we go out. Ezra loves looking at the internal bird design as he travels along and drifts off to sleep. The bird detailing is also on the outside, with a few beautiful birds stitched onto the external fabric."

Other key features include puncture-proof wheels and rear suspension for a smooth ride, an extended sun hood for extra protection, and a spacious under-seat basket for your groceries and essentials.

Prams that score high on style often fall short on practical features, but that's not the case with the Cosatto Wow 3. "It has some really cute and clever features like a window you can quietly open to check if the baby is still sleeping, and a hidden pocket in the carrycot top that holds a fly net for when you’re out and about. Plus, the extended sun hood is perfect for those brighter days," Flora adds.

How we tested

At GoodtoKnow, we've developed a product review testing process that is fair, consistent, and thorough. For this review, our Deputy Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour—who brings 19 years of experience as a mum and parenting journalist—assigned one of our product testers to roadtest the travel system with their child of the appropriate age for at least ten days. Our tester then:

Assembled the travel system to evaluate the ease of setup.

Used the pram with the carrycot and car seat attachments daily with her newborn baby for several weeks in various scenarios, including urban areas, shopping trips, and off-road in muddy environments.

Assessed the safety, durability, and comfort of the pram, as well as its manoeuverability and ease of folding and storage.

Things you won't find on the box

Most prams might initially impress, but over the review period, testers often uncover design flaws. The Cosatto Wow 3, however, stood up impressively to scrutiny. "It's hard to fault this travel system, as its advantages outweigh any minor issues," says Flora. "Accessing the basket can be a bit tricky with the carrycot attached because the gap is quite small. It would be improved by widening this space to accommodate larger items more easily. Also, while you can unfold the chassis with one hand, folding it down requires both hands, unlike some smaller buggies we've used in the past."

Despite these minor points, Flora found more to love about the Cosatto Wow 3 upon closer inspection. "The adjustable handle is a fantastic feature, especially for my 6-foot-5-inch husband and me," she explains. "It's effortless to change heights, making it comfortable for both of us to push. Switching between the carrycot and the infant car seat using the adapters is also seamless, which has been incredibly convenient during shopping trips when Ezra stays asleep moving from car to pram."

Who's it best for?

Overall, Flora enthusiastically recommends the Cosatto Wow 3 to any parent seeking a stylish and versatile travel system packed with practical features. "It's a fantastic all-rounder that handles urban settings, school runs, and countryside day trips with ease," she says. "The thoughtful extras make using it a delight, and it truly lives up to its name. It stands apart from other travel systems and we've had numerous compliments. For our family, it combines everything we need for our newest addition."

Need an alternative?

The Cosatto Wow 3 is an impressive, versatile travel system that's likely to tick all of your boxes if it's within your budget. But if it's more than you were planning to spend, we have the perfect alternative; the Ickle Bubba Altima travel system has similar functionality but is a little more affordable at £599 for the chassis, car seat, carrycot and pushchair seat.

