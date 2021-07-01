how to make a mug cake

Our three-minute mug cake recipe should come with a warning. It’s so quick and easy to make you’ll be tempted to make one every time you look at the microwave.

This mug cake recipe uses 10 ingredients and takes just three minutes to cook. You can experiment with your favourite toppings and chocolate treats for the inside, we’re certain you’re going to love the recipe. Make sure your mug is microwave safe before baking. Let the cake stand for a minute before tucking in as it will be incredibly hot.

Ingredients