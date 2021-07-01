Our three-minute mug cake recipe should come with a warning. It’s so quick and easy to make you’ll be tempted to make one every time you look at the microwave.
This mug cake recipe uses 10 ingredients and takes just three minutes to cook. You can experiment with your favourite toppings and chocolate treats for the inside, we’re certain you’re going to love the recipe. Make sure your mug is microwave safe before baking. Let the cake stand for a minute before tucking in as it will be incredibly hot.
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp plain flour
- 1 tbsp cocoa powder
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 1 egg
- 3 tbsp milk
- 3 tbsp oil
- dash of vanilla extract
- Pinch of cinnamon (omit if preferred)
- 1 or 2 segments of Terry’s chocolate orange bar, broken into tiny pieces
- 2 tbsp of chocolate chips
How to make a mug cake: Step 1
Mix together all the dry ingredients in the mug. Don't pick a mug that's too large or your cake may not reach the top.
How to make a mug cake: Step 2
Add the egg, milk, oil, vanilla extract and mix together. Once smooth, add in the pieces of chocolate and fold into the mix. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Try and get the mixture as even as possible in the mug and avoid pockets of air.
How to make a mug cake: Step 3
Microwave for 3 mins, in a 700w microwave on full heat. You should see the mug cake rise to the top of the mug. Keep an eye on it as it goes around. If after three minutes you can see (without opening the microwave door) that the cake is still rising, give it another 30 seconds.
How to make a mug cake: Step 4
Turn the mug upside-down and tip the mug cake out onto a saucer. Run a knife around the edges if your mug cake doesn't slide out easily.