We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The recipe for mini egg chocolate mug cake is the perfect treat for one.

Whip up a Mini Egg chocolate mug cake in just five minutes in your microwave. All you need is a few baking essentials, including sugar and flour, an egg and some cocoa powder. You can enjoy these Mini Egg chocolate mug cakes just as they are, or you can treat yourself to an even more indulgent dessert by topping them with whipped cream or ice cream once they’re ready. They’ll be nice and warm so expect things to melt and mix together. If you’re out of Mini Eggs try Smarties instead or Rolos for a caramel kick. Dark chocolate squares and raspberries are another great twist for a chocolate gateau-inspired dessert.

Watch how to make Mini Egg chocolate mug cake

Ingredients For the chocolate mug cake:

5tbsp self-raising flour

5tbs caster sugar

1tsp cocoa

2tbs whole milk

1 egg

2tbs sunflower oil

Couple of drops of vanilla extract

6-8 Mini Eggs

Method Choose your favourite mug and add all the dry ingredients to the bottom. Mix together until you have an even-coloured powder. Add the egg, oil, milk and vanilla and stir well until combined and smooth.

Drop in a few Mini Eggs, reserving some for the top, and pop in the microwave.

Set your microwave to its highest setting and cook for around 3 minutes – it should puff up and over the top of your mug and be cooked right through.

When cooked top with your remaining Mini Eggs and enjoy!

Tips for making mini egg chocolate mug cake:

To make sure this mug cake rises properly, make sure your mug is suitable for microwaving and that your microwave is on its highest setting.

You might also like…

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

Chunky Mini Egg cookies

Chocolate muffins

All of our Mini Egg recipes

Click to rate ( 51 ratings) Sending your rating