Alzheimer's disease can run in families, but it's very rare - here’s what doctors want you to know

The chances are that Alzheimer’s disease is sadly one you are familiar with, given the prevalence of the debilitating condition. Along with other forms of dementia, it is the leading cause of death in England and Wales.

However, you might not be so aware that Alzheimer’s can be passed down from parents to children, and how possessing certain genes may raise your chances of developing the condition. Fortunately, the increase in risk is only slight. Age - as we discuss - is a much more significant factor.

What’s more, there’s plenty you can do to protect your brain health - from moving your body enough to managing chronic stress. Even if there is history of Alzheimer’s within your family, it does not necessarily mean it will affect you too.

We will also discuss the pros and cons of finding out if you have certain genes that can up your likelihood of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis in the future. It can be hard for those at any stage of life to find out they have a predisposition - but knowledge is power, and there are steps you can take to preserve your cognitive function.

You can find out more about Alzheimer’s through the NHS , and it is also important to receive personalised advice from a healthcare professional if you are concerned.

What is Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.

There are some key signs to look out for. Dr Nikita Patel, GP and associate medical director at Vitality , explains. “Each person’s experience is individual, and the symptoms can vary - not only depending on the type but also the stage of dementia. Symptoms range from memory loss and mood changes to difficulty with daily activities, such as driving, shopping or even making a cup of tea.” According to the NHS , other symptoms can include anxiety, visual hallucinations, problems with language and trouble making decisions.

Around a million people in the UK suffer from dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Society - with most of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Figures are on the rise, with 1.4 million people expected to be living with the condition by 2040. Most sufferers are over 65 years old when they begin experiencing symptoms, with the risk doubling every five years thereafter.

Does Alzheimer’s disease run in families?

There are two different types of Alzheimer’s - one that runs in families, and a more frequent second type that doesn’t.

“These are familial Alzheimer's disease (FAD) and sporadic Alzheimer's disease,” s Dr Emer MacSweeney, medical director and consultant neuroradiologist at Re:Cognition Health . “FAD, which is extremely rare, is strongly hereditary and typically caused by mutations in specific genes."



These genes, says Dr MacSweeney, can come from either the mother or father - or both.

Sporadic Alzheimer's - the more common form - is more closely linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, mental stimulation, sleep, stress, physical activity, pollutants and toxins. Dr MacSweeney adds, "This form is not inherited , although depending on your gene pattern you may have an increased risk of developing the disease.”

Even if you're born with a risky gene pattern, there are ways you can reduce your chance of triggering the disease. “Lifestyle and environmental factors can influence the risk of developing Alzheimer's - even in those who have inherited genetic risk factors,” notes Dr MacSweeney. These are listed below.

10 ways to reduce your Alzheimer's risk

1. Exercise - Regular exercise promotes brain cell growth and enlarges memory-associated brain structures, potentially lowering dementia risk.

Regular exercise promotes brain cell growth and enlarges memory-associated brain structures, potentially lowering dementia risk. 2. Socialise - Maintaining social connections enhances cognitive resilience by stimulating new neural connections and reducing stress, therefore lowering dementia risk.

Maintaining social connections enhances cognitive resilience by stimulating new neural connections and reducing stress, therefore lowering dementia risk. 3. Eat well - A balanced diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids supports brain health, crucial in reducing Alzheimer's risk.

A balanced diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids supports brain health, crucial in reducing Alzheimer's risk. 4. Keep hydrated - Proper hydration supports optimal brain function by ensuring adequate blood flow and toxin clearance, potentially lowering Alzheimer's risk.

Proper hydration supports optimal brain function by ensuring adequate blood flow and toxin clearance, potentially lowering Alzheimer's risk. 5. Learn music - Playing a musical instrument enhances memory, attention and neuroplasticity, offering cognitive benefits that may reduce Alzheimer's risk.

Playing a musical instrument enhances memory, attention and neuroplasticity, offering cognitive benefits that may reduce Alzheimer's risk. 6. Brain workouts - Mental stimulation through puzzles, reading or learning new skills enhances cognitive abilities, reducing Alzheimer's susceptibility.

Mental stimulation through puzzles, reading or learning new skills enhances cognitive abilities, reducing Alzheimer's susceptibility. 7. Reduce stress - Stress reduction through mindfulness or meditation protects against Alzheimer's-related neurobiological changes and cognitive decline.

Stress reduction through mindfulness or meditation protects against Alzheimer's-related neurobiological changes and cognitive decline. 8. Limit alcohol - Moderating alcohol intake mitigates cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative risks associated with excessive drinking.

Moderating alcohol intake mitigates cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative risks associated with excessive drinking. 9. Quit smoking - Quitting smoking improves vascular health and reduces oxidative stress, lowering Alzheimer's risk linked to smoking-related brain changes.

Quitting smoking improves vascular health and reduces oxidative stress, lowering Alzheimer's risk linked to smoking-related brain changes. 10 Sleep - Adequate sleep supports brain toxin clearance and cognitive function, crucial in reducing Alzheimer's risk associated with sleep disruption.

How does genetic testing for Alzheimer's work?

Certain people might want to be tested for Alzheimer's genes to determine their risk of developing the condition. “Genetic testing for Alzheimer's risk could be considered for individuals with a strong family history of the disease, particularly those with relatives who developed the condition at a young age,” explains Dr MacSweeney.

The process is simple. “Testing typically involves providing a blood or saliva sample, which is analysed for specific genetic markers associated with increased risk,” she reveals. If you want to find out more, it’s best to speak with your doctor.

Do you really want to know your genetic risk?

Knowing your genetic risk for Alzheimer's can have both advantages and disadvantages, acknowledges Dr MacSweeney. “It allows for proactive planning and lifestyle adjustments,” she notes. “It also provides valuable information for family planning, and it can help with early detection and intervention strategies including new-generation medications which are designed for early stages.”

She adds: “Today the most important reason for knowing your risk level, is to seek the opportunity to enroll in an international clinical trial for a medication designed to slow or ideally halt progression of the disease - and even to delay onset of symptoms. These trials are available for people aged 50 to 90 years of age in the UK.”

However, there may be some negatives to take into account too. “It may cause anxiety or stress about developing the disease,” she notes. “There may be potential implications for insurance and employment discrimination.”

This is why talking through your decision with an expert is vital. “Consulting with a genetic counsellor before and after testing is crucial,” she explains. “They can provide detailed information about the implications of the test results, help interpret the findings and offer support in making informed decisions based on the results.”

Further support

When it comes to Alzheimer’s and family history, it is important to seek personalised advice from your GP. They can discuss your concerns with you and refer you, where necessary, to a specialist.

If you want to find out more about the disease and the involvement of genetics, there is a plethora of information and resources available via charities such as Alzheimer’s Society , Dementia UK , Alzheimer’s Research UK , Young Dementia Network and Age UK .

The Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia UK both have lists of recommended books for further reading on the condition.

Frequently asked questions

Is Alzheimer's hereditary from your mother or fathers? The condition can be inherited from either parent. “The genetic risk factors do not discriminate based on whether your mother or father carried the genes,” confirms Dr MacSweeney. “Both maternal and paternal genetic contributions can influence an individual's risk of developing the disease.”

How likely are you to get Alzheimer’s if it’s in your family? “Genes play a significant role in the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease,” says Dr MacSweeney. “While they are not the sole factor, certain genetic variations can greatly increase the likelihood of developing the condition.” According to Harvard , if you are aged 65 the risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's is 2% per year. Meanwhile, family history raises the 2% annual risk by about 30% - to 2.6% per year

Who is most likely to develop Alzehimer’s? There are many factors influencing whether someone has a greater risk of developing the condition or not. “These include age and family history,” says Dr MacSweeney. “It can also be impacted by head injuries, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, social engagement, education level and maintaining cognitive activities.”

