Foods high in iron: How much iron is there in these common foods?

Getting enough iron in foods is crucial, but how do you figure out how much is on your plate?

Iron is a mineral that plays lots of different roles in the body, from maintaining a healthy immune system to transporting oxygen around the body. If you’re not getting enough foods high in iron, you might feel tired and low in energy. According to dietitian Dr Carrie Ruxton, iron is vital for many parts of a healthy, functioning body. She told GoodtoKnow, "Iron is an essential component of haemoglobin, which is the carrier for oxygen in our blood. Iron also supports muscle function, immune function and cognitive function. Low iron levels can lead to breathlessness, fatigue, poor concentration and a higher risk of picking up colds and infections. "

Iron deficiency can also put you at risk of anaemia, which can cause brittle nails, hair loss, heart palpitations, skin irritation, sores and ulcers.

How much iron do I need?

Women aged 19-50 should aim to get 14.8mg of iron a day from foods high in iron – more if they’re pregnant. Dr Carrie explained, "Women have higher requirements than men as we lose some iron each month as a consequence of the menstrual cycle." Adult men and women over 50 need 8.7mg a day. It’s also important for kids to get enough iron as they grow. Young infants need 1.7mg a day, while adolescents need between 11.3mg a day (for boys) and 14.8mg a day (for girls).

Dr Carrie explained that often women and girls are deficient in the essential mineral. "Around one in ten women & teenage girls have iron deficiency while 10-24% have low iron stores. More than half of teenage girls and almost a third of women aged 19-64 years don’t get enough iron in their diet," she said. So it's important to check that you, and your teens, are getting enough.

How much iron is there in foods?

Don’t worry – it’s easy to meet your target if you include enough foods high in iron in your daily diet. Just make sure you throw some of these iron-rich foods into your trolley on your next weekly shop. Many of us typically associate red meat as a food high in iron, however there's plenty of options for veggies and vegans as well.

Liver - It might not be to everyone’s taste, but liver is one of the best sources of iron around – a 100g serving of beef liver contains 6.5mg of iron, which is almost half of your recommended daily intake. Other organ meats like kidneys, brain and heart are also good sources of iron in foods.

- It might not be to everyone’s taste, but liver is one of the best sources of iron around – a 100g serving of beef liver contains 6.5mg of iron, which is almost half of your recommended daily intake. Other organ meats like kidneys, brain and heart are also good sources of iron in foods. Fish - Shellfish like clams, oysters and mussels can be extremely rich sources of iron in foods – a 100g serving of clams may contain up to 28mg of iron – that’s almost twice your recommended daily intake! Other types of fish also contain iron – tinned tuna has 1mg of iron per 100g, while boiled prawns provide 1.1mg per 100g.

- Shellfish like clams, oysters and mussels can be extremely rich sources of iron in foods – a 100g serving of clams may contain up to 28mg of iron – that’s almost twice your recommended daily intake! Other types of fish also contain iron – tinned tuna has 1mg of iron per 100g, while boiled prawns provide 1.1mg per 100g. Red meat - The type of iron found in meat and animal products is called heme iron. Heme iron is easier for the body to absorb than non-heme iron, which is the kind found in plant-based foods. This means that red meat is a rich, bioavailable source of foods high in iron. 100g of beef rump steak contains 3.6mg of iron per 100g.

Sources of iron for vegetarians and vegans

But what if you're vegan or vegetarian? Dr Carrie told us, "Red meat and other animal/fish products are the best source of iron by a mile so, if you don’t eat these foods, you’ll need to take extra care to source alternatives, or you could consider taking a daily iron or combined multi-mineral supplement."

She added, "For vegetarians, eggs are a good choice - they contain around 1g of iron per serving (recommended is 14g per day). Vegans and vegetarians can also eat plenty of beans, pulses and green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale – having a glass of pure orange juice with your main meal will boost absorption."