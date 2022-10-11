Save 50% on Finish dishwasher tablets in the Amazon Prime Day sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Get yourself Christmas-ready with this great deal we spotted in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It's the gift that keeps on giving - well for 100 washes at least. And then you need to buy more, so bag your bargain now.

Whether you know about it or not, the Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is here and with plenty of savings stretched across the next 48 hours only. Amazon has so many ways to save money for Christmas and to get ahead, with their huge deals and offers on kitchen appliances and household buys. If you're already an Amazon member you know the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership, if not, check it out.

We know it's not your fancy pants electric toothbrush, or a look-what-we-bought Dyson, but dishwasher tablets are an item that many of us have to buy regularly, so make the saving while you can. Plus there are many other uses and cleaning hacks with dishwasher tablets too, like cleaning your air fryer, grill, even cleaning off toilet stains - they're a worthy investment. And Amazon discounts a lot of Finish dishwasher tablets - with up to 50% off some items.

But be fast, as this Amazon Prime Early Access event only runs from Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th October 2022. To take advantage of all the deals available you have to be an Amazon Prime member so sign up today; Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime Day sale: Dishwasher tablets

(opens in new tab) Best saving Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets - (Was £30) NOW £15 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Basic but oh-so needed, and a regular purchase, so grab that saving while you can. With 100 washes with ultimate shine, Finish is a go-to household brand and it's because it works. No pre-rinse necessary and with a whopping 50% off. Run, don't walk.

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets - Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fairy Platinum Plus All-In-1 Dishwasher Tablets - (Was £24) NOW £12 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This lemon-scented XXL PACK, With Anti-Dull Technology & Rinse Aid Action is a great bargain with a whopping 50% off.

Fairy Platinum Plus All-In-1 Dishwasher Tablets - Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets - (Was £23) NOW £11.50 | Amazon (opens in new tab) 83 washing tabs for just £11.50 is a deal you can't turn down, that's sparkly glasses and easy bulk cleaning for a total bargain, the perfect item to stock up on ahead of Christmas.

Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets - Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Ecover Classic Dishwasher Tablets - (Was £18.59) NOW £13 | Amazon (opens in new tab) 70 mineral and plant based tabs for just £13 for a squeaky clean eco-conscience and dishes. The lemon and lime fragrance is light and fresh. Dad-of-three, Lee tell us; "We made the change after our twins gave us a presentation on the chemical ingredients that go into other brands, and we've never looked back."

Ecover Classic Dishwasher Tablets - Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Finish All in One Dishwasher Tablets - (Was £54.23) NOW £28.78 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear some space for your bargain buy, 150 dishwasher 'no1 recommended' tablets come in a five pack. The classic Finish Powerball tabs wash away residue for an amazing shine, even in the hardest water conditions. Salt and rinse aid action helps to eliminate spots and film, delivering a sparkling shine and with a saving of 47% it will be worth the clear out.

Finish All in One Dishwasher Tablets - Amazon (opens in new tab)

