When does Amazon Prime Day end? Finishing times of deals in the annual sales event

Prime Day isn't an occasion that occurs everyday. So it's important to purchase that product now - before times up.

The arrival of Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) has sent shoppers into a flurry - with many wanting to pick up great savings on the usual expensive gadgets and household essentials like hoovers, TVs, laptops and kitchenware. One of the many perks of having an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab) - it allows the company to reward loyal customers to fantastic offers during the sales event.

Sadly, Prime Day doesn't last forever, so if you want to make the most of getting the best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) - now is your time to act. As we share details of when Amazon Prime Day ends, going into detail on the different deals on offer and when they wrap up too.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day in the UK ends at 11:59pm on Wednesday 13 July, 2022. The event runs for two days starting on Tuesday 12 July, with deals exclusive to Prime members ending after 48 hours.

Being an international event - the end time of Prime Day varies across the globe. In America, those on Eastern Daylight Time will see deals end at 2:59am on 14 July. Whilst people in the Pacific Daylight Time zone will find Prime Day ends at 11:59pm on July 13.

It similarly ends at 11:59pm on July 13 for French and German shoppers (CEST) and Australian shoppers (AEST).

Being Prime Day, you'll have to have an Amazon Prime Day membership to take advantage of deals over the two days. But don't worry, if you're not yet a member, you can still sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) to access the sale.

It's certainly worth getting involved on the sales event with huge deals always delivered on electronics, groceries, beauty and back to school essentials.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals:

Prime Day deals - end time

Prime Day deals are one of three deals available during the annual sales event. These offers will terminate at 11:59pm tonight - as July 13, 2022 is the final day of the Amazon Prime sale.

This year, Prime Day deals have included discounts on Amazon gadgets like echos, fire sticks and kindles. Plus other electrical items like smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, televisions and laptops.

Lightning deals - end time

The end time for Lightning deals vary per deal. They're different to Prime Day deals as the discount only applies for a short period of time - e.g. 3-4 hours.

The good news is that Prime members get a 30-minute early access window with Lightning deals - to help you snap them up before they sell-out or finish.

Deals of the Day - end time

Doing exactly what it says on the tin - Deals of the Day promotions will end after 24 hours. Deals of the Day offers running as part of Amazon Prime Day will therefore finish at midnight tonight.

There is some good news though, as Deals of the Day often run on Amazon outside of Prime Day. So you'll stick be able to pick up a bargain outside the event - though there will likely be more Deals of the Day offers during Prime Day than on a regular day.

Prime Day vouchers - end time

In addition to the deals is an opportunity to collect and redeem Prime Day vouchers on regular priced items that are not on offer during the event. Like the deals, it's expected that these will end at 11:59pm tonight.

Examples include 20% off hot and cold beverages, 15% off washing supplies, and between 10-5% off personal hygeine and skin care products. To make use of these vouchers, you want to hit the 'collect' button, go find the applicable item and add to cart - the discount will then be automatically applied.

Vouchers aren't a new thing just for Prime Day - in fact, you'll find some vouchers available during normal days on the site throughout the year. They're a handy thing to check in on to save an extra bob on groceries and other everyday essentials.

How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day takes place once a year - usually falling around summertime in the UK. It started out as a one day event originally, but expanded to the 48-hour event we all know and shop in recent years.

Rumour has it that Amazon might be treating Prime members to another Prime Day in 2022 though. Business Insider reported (opens in new tab) in June that some members are "quietly" being invited to a "Prime Day type sales event" in Autumn this year. But there's been no official confirmation as yet.

