The best hair accessories for girls 2021

Great deals on the best hair accessories for girls that actually keep your little girl’s hair in place and look pretty cute too
Whether your little one has long or shorter hair, it’s easy to create some fun styles by using hair accessories that they’ll love. From hairbands to bows and coloured extensions, keep your little one’s hair neat and tidy, while still showing some personality. The best hair accessories for girls don’t need to cost a fortune, to help get the most for your money, we had a look at the hottest deals around…
1. Headbands
Practical and pretty, headbands are great for keeping hair out of eyes and off faces. If your child has a fringe that needs cutting and bothers them, sweep it back with a headband that she’ll love. These are the best headband deals around…
Claire’s Polka Dot Bow Headband in Baby Blue | £3.30
This light blue, polka dot headband is now 40% off along with other hair accessories from Claire’s. Stock up and save!
Accessorize Anna Glitter Rainbow Headband | £2.80
Keep your little one’s hair in place with this grippy rainbow headband. It adds a sweet touch to up and down hairstyles and keeps hair from getting messy, plus it’s now 30% off.
Cath Kidston Headbands 2 Pack | £4.80
This beautiful two-pack of Cath Kidston headbands are now over 50% off. The fabric covering means they’re really comfortable to wear but have great staying power.
Scrunchies
Keep unruly hair tied back with a comfy scrunchie, they’re better than hair ties as they won’t pull, tug or damage hair and they come in some very pretty designs. A great option for school too, just brush hair up into a ponytail and finish it off with a bright scrunchie for a quick go-to style. If you’re not sold on any of these design, you could try making your own hair scrunchies – it’s actually really easy.
Mimi & Lula Bunny Scrunchies | 2 for £8
Your little girl will love the cute design of these bunny ear scrunchies, tie them round buns or ponytails for a ‘put together’ look that takes just seconds. These absolutely adorable bunny ear scrunchies are just 2 for £8.
Claire’s Medium Summer Fruit Hair Scrunchie | £2.70
For girls that love colour, have longer hair and want to make a statement, a bright scrunchie is perfect. It will keep the hair out of their face and stay put all day. We love this fruity design from Claire’s and it’s now 40% off.
H&M Large Scrunchies | 3 for £2.99
Are you constantly losing hair ties for her hair? Save time searching for them and keep a little stash in her bedroom. This 3 pack is just £2.99 from H&M and the range of colours will suit any outfit.
Hair Clips
An easy way to style your little girls’ hair is to add a pretty clip. Either keep hair down and wear it on the side for easy styling or put them in once you’ve finished an up-do to add some fun personality to her hair.
Matalan Girls Glitter Word Clips | £2.50
Probably one for older children, these sparkly clips look really cute on all hair lengths. They’ll grip in place without pulling at the hair and they’re now half price on Matalan’s website.
Monsoon Sparkle Unicorn Hair Clip Multipack | 6 for £6
If your little girl is obsessed with unicorns, rainbows or anything sparkly, try this multipack. You get 6 for £6 and they’re really easy to ‘click’ into the hair, keeping fringes or shorter layers out of their face.
Claire’s Club Flower Snap Hair Clips | £3
Stock up on cute flower clips that are perfect for special occasions with this 6 pack that has savings of 40%. This 6 pack of pretty fabric flowers make any hairstyle really pretty. Put them with ponytails, buns or on loose hairstyles to add something special.
Bows
Little girls love bows and we can’t get enough of these cute designs. They’re really easy to put into the hair and are the perfect addition for any special occasion when you might need your little one to look a little more put together. Try these adorable designs that will stay in place all day, without sliding out.
Joules Pack of 4 Marisa Valentine Bow Set | 4 for £14.95
Pretty bows are always a favourite with little girls, these handmade designs are really sturdy and will stay in place on even the most wriggly heads. Try this 4 pack and you’ll have a pretty bow to finish off every outfit.
Next Polka Dot Organza Hair Bows | 2 for £8
Add something special to your little girl’s hair with these polka dot bows. They’re really easy to put into longer hair and look like you’ve spent hours perfecting her hairstyle. These come in a pack of two and are only £8 at Next.
Jojo Maman Bébé Pair of Kids’ Pretty Bow Hair Clips | 2 for £4
If you have a toddler with fine, shorter hair that’s yet to grow long, try these super gentle but sturdy bows. They’ll grip onto slippy hair without pulling, plus they’re only £4 for 2.
Extensions
If your little one loves dressing up, they’ll love these clip-in, coloured hair extensions. They’re a little more suitable for use at home rather than school but add something extra special that your little girl will adore. For a bolder look, and a fun project during the holidays, you could try the latest hair colour craze – dying hair with tissue paper.
Claire’s Pastel Blue & Pink Ombre Faux Hair Clip-in Extensions | £3
Save a huge 40% on these pretty blue and pink clip-in extensions from Claire’s. Just lift up a section of hair, put the sliding clip in and ‘click’ into place. They’ll stay put for hours and your little girl will love the pastel colours.
Accessorize Colourful Plaited Synthetic Hair Ponytail | £2.75
If you’re worried about clips damaging your little girl’s hair, try a hair tie with a coloured extension already in. This rainbow plait adds some fun and excitement to plain ponytails and is now 50% off at Accessorize.
H&M 3 Pack Hair Extensions | 3 for £2.99
If your little girl loves playing around with her hairstyles, save money and buy a multipack of colourful hair extensions. These come in some really fun, bright colours and are just £2.99 for 3 clip-ins.