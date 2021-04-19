We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With summer fast approaching it’s time to start shopping for all the warm wardrobe essentials, whether that’s the best kids’ sun hats or best kids’ sandals.

Children are extra sensitive to harmful UV rays so the best kids sun hats are a summer must-have to help keep them protected when they are outside in the sunshine. Whether they’re playing with the best outdoor toys in the garden, taking a trip to the seaside or jetting off to sunnier climes, their head and neck will need protecting and that’s where the best sun hats come in.

Of course, getting the sun hat to stay on is another matter but many designs are functional and fashionable and kids will love the fun styles available, making it a whole lot easier to persuade them to keep the hat firmly on their head. Children will need to be covered in the best sun creams too but a cool sun hat will add an extra layer of protection.

From waterproof styles they can swim in to under chin fastenings to help them stay put, there are lots of designs out there so whatever mischief they get up to, you’re bound to find a style to suit you and your little adventurer.

As we hope to see a lot more of the sun over the next few weeks, we’ve rifled through the cyber shelves to find the best kids sun hats that tick all the practical boxes as well as looking aesthetically adorable for all your photo capturing needs.

The best kids’ sun hats to shop now

1. H&M Embroidered Straw Hat

Age: 1 ½ – 12 years | Material: 100% Paper

This traditional straw hat has a wide brim to help keep them cool in the summer and shield their eyes from the sun. The pretty embroidered daisy design gives it a sweet summery touch. Best suited to older children, they will love how grown-up this hat feels. Perfect for special occasions, teamed with pretty dresses or cute denim dungarees.

2. Boden Reversible Jersey Hat

Age: 0-4 years | Material: 100% Cotton | Care: Machine Washable

Two for the price of one with this nifty reversible hat. Featuring a cool aeroplane print on one side and classic red and white stripes on the other, kids will get plenty of wear out of this one. It has adjustable straps with a touch and go fastening for the perfect fit that stays put no matter what high-energy activities your toddler gets up to.

3. Liewood Gorm Sun Hat in Garden

Age: 0-4 years | Material: 100% Organic Cotton

This muted striped hat is chic and practical. Designed with a longer back to protect children’s necks and a peak to keep the sun out of their eyes too, it ticks all the boxes without compromising on style. The adorable bear ears are a sweet touch and to top it off, it’s crafted from 100% organic cotton too. What’s not to like?!

4. Next Multi Rainbow Straw Hat



Age: 3 months – 6 years | Material: Main 100% Paper. Lining 85% Polyester, 15% Cotton. Sweatband 100% Polyester.

The rainbow stripes add a pop of colour to the traditional straw hat, guaranteed to brighten up any grey day. It’s super lightweight for added comfort and children will love the fun colours and trendy style. Perfect for running around in the garden, we wish this one came in adult sizes too.

5. M&S Kids’ Pure Cotton Dinosaur Baseball Cap

Age: 1-6 years | Material: 100% Cotton | Care: Machine Wash at 40

The classic baseball cap just got a fresh and fun update, thanks to this playful dinosaur design. The 3D dinosaur spikes are a unique touch and the bold green hue adds a pop of colour. It has an adjustable fastening at the back and it’s vegan-friendly too, crafted from 100% sustainably sourced cotton.

6. JoJo Maman Bebe Girls Floral Floppy Sun Hat

Age: 0-6 years | Material: 100% Recycled Polyester, 100% Cotton Lining | Care: Machine Wash at 30

As well as the blooming beautiful design, this fancy floral hat is specially shaped to stay on heads. Perfect if you (or your child) is partial to losing items. It ties neatly under the chin and has a cotton lining for comfort. The print is designed to match with other JoJo pieces so you can nail that colour-coordinated look with ease.

7. John Lewis & Partners Kids’ Classic Straw Trilby Hat

Sizes: S-L | Material: 89% Paper Yarn,11% Polyester

A bestseller at John Lewis, you can’t beat a trilby hat for a cool and trendy addition to your child’s wardrobe. A neutral shade with a sleek grey trim, you can easily match it to any outfit. A good choice for some parent-child twinning, kids will love this grown-up piece of headwear that’s smart and stylish.

8. Legionnaires Style Sun Hat

Sizes: XS-M | Material: 78% polyamide (recycled), 22% elastane (Lycra Xtra Life TM) | Care: Machine Wash at 40

If you’ve got a seaside trip on the horizon and your little one loves splashing in the sea, then this hat is the one for you. It protects their necks and scalps in and out of the water and it’s crafted from Noma’s UPF 50+ soft recycled fabric. Place goggles over the hat to keep it in place when swimming. Coordinating swimwear is available too if you want to go all out.

9. Zara Hat with Embroidered Ears

Age: 0-5 years | Material: 100% Polyester

Another classic straw hat but this time with the adorable addition of some bear ears and a sweet smiley face. Cuteness overload! Available in beige and pink, you won’t want to take this adorable accessory off them. Beautifully made, and top quality for under a tenner, we can’t resist this one.

10. Lindex Reversible Bucket Hat With Stripe Pattern

Age: 1-11 years | Material: 100% Cotton

Another two-for-one winner, this reversible bucket hat comes in a sunshine shade that is perfect for the warmer months. The other side features a classic stripe pattern and it’s crafted from sustainably sourced cotton so it’s super soft on the skin too. The brim keeps them protected and it’s floppy design makes it easy to stash in your bag.

Ouef Hat with Tie Flamingo Pink/Gingham

Size: One Size

It wouldn’t be summer without a pretty gingham print and this vibrant design gets our vote. It’s only available in one size but the tie fastening helps keep it secure and the broad brim can be turned up or down depending on how you like it. There are matching items too for a picnic-perfect look.

