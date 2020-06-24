Trending:

47 cheap outdoor toys for summer

Liven up your garden with some new outdoor toys this summer!
Grace Walsh Grace Walsh
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • We've searched the shops to find the best-priced outdoor toys, including swings, slides, paddling pools and lots more!

    Looking for a great selection of cheap outdoor toys that are also great quality and loads of fun to play with? Both parents and children can get stuck in and mess around outside this summer with our selection of the best garden toys available now.

    MORE: Am I allowed in my garden during lockdown and are kids allowed outside to play?

    When it’s sunny outside, there is nothing better than getting out in the sunshine. Kids need vitamin D to stay healthy but with recent research suggesting that they only spent five to seven minutes playing outside and over seven hours in front of the screen, chances are they aren’t getting enough of it. And while they’re still at school, they’re spending a lot of time inside. So when school’s out for the weekend or the holidays, they’ll probably be wanting to get outside – whether that’s in the garden or down at the local park.

    Getting kids outside isn’t always an easy task, but games like football and badminton always go down spectacularly and get them moving. So what could be better than a giant inflatable football for example? Bouncing it around with their friends or family members is bound to offer up plenty of laughs! While younger children and toddlers will undoubtedly love a walk-around in a toy car, a bounce on the trampoline or a cooling splash in a paddling pool.

    We’ve even got enough outdoor toys to get the most keen television-watcher outside, with make-your-own craft activities and enough circus tricks to attract a real audience.

    With our selection of 50 affordable and cheap outdoor toys, perfect for the warmer months, there’s not a chance that your children will get bored. Have a scroll through our extensive selection and you’ll soon find getting them in the house harder than getting them out of it!

    For younger children, take a look at our round up of the best toys for a 1 year old. We also have sugestions for the best wooden toys, as well as education toys for all ages, and sensory toys for babies and toddlers.

    Here are the top garden toys to be playing with this summer…

    Argos outdoor toys
    This is an image 1 of 47

    Traditional bowling pin set, Argos

    A traditional bowling pin set is a real garden essential for the summer. This one from Argos costs £28.00 but it’s sure to stand the test of time.

    View it now!
    Argos outdoor toys
    This is an image 2 of 47

    Chad Valley My First Trike, Argos

    This beginners trike from Argos costs only £20.00 and will make your child feel like they’ve got rule of the road. Except, you’ll be able to grab them if they start moving a bit too fast. It’s the perfect beginners cycle for very little ones.

    View it now!
    Argos outdoor toys
    This is an image 3 of 47

    Professor Puzzle Lawn Darts Game, Argos

    Nothing quite beats a classic darts set. Suitable for kids and adults of all ages, this set Argos costs £12.00 and is ideal if you’ve got some outdoor garden space so you can throw those darts as far as possible.

    View it now!
    Argos outdoor toys
    This is an image 4 of 47

    Kinetic Sand Butterfly Garden Set, Argos

    If your little one normally loves playing at the beach, this is a twist on classic sand for them to play work. This kinetic sand pack from Argos lets kids create their very own garden using the four different shaped moulds. It costs £15.00 but there’s no chance you’ll lose this sand as it sticks to itself.

    View it now!
    argos outdoor toys
    This is an image 5 of 47

    Chad Valley Inflatable Goal Set, Argos

    An inflatable goal set like this Chad Valley one from Argos costs only £11.00. It’s ideal for the changeable English weather as you can blow it up and then take it down whenever you want, plus with the build in goals, it’s a level up from the classic football net.

    View it now!
    This is an image 6 of 47

    GeoSafari binoculars, Amazon

    Magnify your world with these awesome 3x no-focus binoculars and amplify the nature around you with a built-in microphone. There’s no better time than now to get kids into nature and they’re sure to be fascinated by the world around them with these nifty binoculars from Amazon for £21.595.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for summer: space hopper
    This is an image 7 of 47

    Space Hopper, John Lewis

    This bright yellow bouncy space hopper is great for kids aged 3 years and up when they just can't sit still. This toy is guaranteed to get your kids off the sofa and into the garden! It comes with a pump too. Grab one from John Lewis for £8.99

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: water guns
    This is an image 8 of 47

    Water guns, Tesco

    Make sure you are not the water-gun target with this twin set of pistols from Tesco for only £1.25 eacg. These will be so much fun you might even be tempted to grab one and join in yourself! Suitable for over 6s.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: Butterfly garden
    This is an image 9 of 47

    Butterfly garden, Amazon

    This insect lore butterfly garden from Amazon for £17.99 with free delivery is a great way to teach the kids about life cycles. This set provides your children with 5 baby caterpillars and allows them to track the insects' progress as they grow into butterflies.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: water slide
    This is an image 10 of 47

    Water slide, John Lewis

    While this might be slightly more expensive than some of the other classic outdoor toys, it’s a real winner. The tunnel water slide from John Lewis costs £29.99 and is the perfect cooler for a hot summer’s day or an afternoon in the garden.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: bubble machine
    This is an image 11 of 47

    Bubble machine, Tesco

    What’s more fun than hundreds of bubbles? Turn your garden into a fantasy land with this bubble tornado machine from Tesco (costs £6.00). It’s now on sale as well, half price!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for summer: Caddie Golf Set
    This is an image 12 of 47

    Caddie Golf Set, Smyth’s Toys

    Budding golfers can practise their skills with this golf set from Smyth’s Toys for £4.99. The kit comes with a cart, 3 balls, golf clubs and a putting hole with a flag.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for Summer: My Living World Bug Safari Kit
    This is an image 13 of 47

    Bug safari kit, Amazon

    Wannabe nature experts will love identifying all the bugs they find in the garden.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for summer: rainbow paddling pool
    This is an image 14 of 47

    Rainbow Paddling Pool, John Lewis

    Perfect for the warmest summer afternoons, this rainbow paddling pool is from John Lewis for £9.99

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for summer: Twister
    This is an image 15 of 47

    Twister, Amazon

    This classic game of Twister from Amazon for £10.97 is perfect to play in the sunshine. With challenging balance positions and unpredictable changes in the game, Twister is a great outdoor board game.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: catch pads
    This is an image 16 of 47

    Catch pads, Amazon

    These little velcro pads can provide hours of entertainment for the over 3s - just fit the catchers to your hand and catch the ball with the Velcro. Play with your kids yourself or let the kids play together with this set from Amazon for just £5.07

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: ball swing set
    This is an image 17 of 47

    Ball wing set, Amazon

    Make sure your kids don't miss out on the Wimbledon action with this fabulous swingball set from Amazon for only £19.99. Suitable for the whole family, this can bring out the competitive side in everybody - just make sure you mind your head! It's also water-resistant and comes with a carry case for easy transport.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: kite
    This is an image 18 of 47

    Kite, John Lewis

    The UK isn’t exactly known for its fantastically sunny weather. So when the wind inevitably picks up, you’ll want to be prepared. This colourful, light sports kite from John Lewisfor only £12.99is exactly what you need to be looking for to keep little ones outside in the garden on windier days.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: Nerf Vortex Aero Howler
    This is an image 19 of 47

    Nerf Vortex Aero Howler, John Lewis

    The nerf pocket howler, John Lewis, £16.99, adds fun sound effects to the traditional game of catch. Its rugby ball shape enables it to fly through the air at top speed. Guaranteed to get the whole family involved, even the dog!

    View it now!
    giant inflatable football
    This is an image 20 of 47

    Giant inflatable football, Amazon

    Kids over 3 will love this inflatable football – it’s really bouncy and great for developing fitness and coordination. You can buy it right now from Amazon for £1.95.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: mookie boules set
    This is an image 21 of 47

    Mookie boules set, Decathalon

    This mookie toys boule set from Decathalon costs £3.99 and comes with 8 pieces including the jack. Great for the park, beach or the garden. Get the whole family involved with this brightly coloured set of boules!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for summer: Kids football goal
    This is an image 22 of 47

    Kids football goal, Argos

    There’s nothing better than a game of footie on a summer’s afternoon! With this football net, they’ll be able to challenge all their friends to score the most goals. Enough fun for a whole afternoon, you can get this football goal online at Argos for £14

    View it now!
    50 outdoor activities: juggling balls
    Image credit: Hamleys
    This is an image 23 of 47

    Juggling balls, Hamleys

    Juggling balls are a toy that never, EVER gets old because there’s so many different tricks you can master. Suitable for any age, these juggling balls are made of high-quality material so they’ll last forever. They’re from Hamleys and cost £7.00

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: sand and water table
    This is an image 24 of 47

    Sand and water table, Amazon

    Great for kids over a year old, this sand and water table from Amazon costs £12.55 is brilliant fun!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: crackle baff colours
    This is an image 25 of 47

    Crackle baff colours, Amazon

    So the kids are bored of the same old paddling pool you get out every year? Well why not turn the water into goo with these crackle baff colours, £2.98 from Amazon. The kids will be well and truly entertained having messy goo fun outdoors!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: giant snakes and ladders
    Image credit: ebay
    This is an image 26 of 47

    Giant snakes and ladders, eBay

    Use a giant inflatable die to roll your turn with this fun outdoors version of classic snakes and ladders from ebay for £14.99. It even comes with four inflatable snakes which you choose where to place on the mat.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for summer: Smyths toys roller skates
    This is an image 27 of 47

    Roller skates, Smyth’s Toys

    These roller skates are super cute. In bright purple with stars on, your child is going to be the coolest kid in the playground with these on. And they’ll get to learn a new skill! Roller blading is a sport in itself and helps to perfect balance and coordination. Get them from Smyth’s Toys for £19.99

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: bubble mower
    Image credit: Hamleys
    This is an image 28 of 47

    Bubble mower, Hamleys

    Kids won't be able to resist this bubble blower from Hamleys for £20. It’s 20 per cent off at the moment and perfect for occupying little legs around the garden while you crack on with relaxing in the sunshine.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: Nerf Vortex Aero Howler
    This is an image 29 of 47

    Nerf Vortex Aero Howler, John Lewis

    The nerf pocket howler, John Lewis, £16.99, adds fun sound effects to the traditional game of catch. Its rugby ball shape enables it to fly through the air at top speed. Guaranteed to get the whole family involved, even the dog!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: cozy coupe
    This is an image 30 of 47

    Cozy coupe, Amazon

    Even when they're over 18 months, it will be a while until your kids get their provisional licence. Why not let them scoot around in this Cozy Coupe from Amazonfor only £59.99. This foot-powered automobile has a working side door, petrol cap, ignition switch and a removable floor.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: paint your own flowerpot
    Image credit: Hobby Craft
    This is an image 31 of 47

    Paint your own flower pot, Hobby Craft

    Combine creativity and the outdoors with this great entertainment idea from Hobby Craft for only £5. Kids can paint this regular planter however they want - it comes with paints and brush set too.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: sand and water pit
    Image credit: Asda
    This is an image 32 of 47

    Sand and water pit, Asda

    We don't all live by the seaside, so introduce your kids to the very British tradition of the sandbox. This turtle sandbox with a smiling face and removable turtle shell lid from Asdais £50.00.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys for summer: Monster Kids’ Basketball Basket
    This is an image 33 of 47

    Monster Kids’ Basketball Basket, Decathalon

    Basketball is one of those sports that you can play anywhere – all your really need is a net and a ball. Here you have the complete set from Decathlon.co.uk for £24.99 that can be fixed to any surface, from a tree to the brick wall.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: rope ladder
    This is an image 34 of 47

    Rope ladder, Natural Living

    Create an adventure with this rope ladder, £13.95, from Natural Living. It can be attached to low-hanging trees or climbing frames. Great fun for the adventurer in your family.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: rocking horse
    Image credit: Argos
    This is an image 35 of 47

    Rocking horse, Argos

    This Little Tikes rocking horse from Argos is only £23.00 and is sure to have you galloping down to the shops.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: four-in-a-row garden edition
    Image credit: English Heritage Shop
    This is an image 36 of 47

    Four-in-a-row garden edition, English Heritage Shop

    Fun for all the family and great for entertaining large groups of children, this Connect 4-style four-in-a-row game from English Heritage Shop is £38.00 but by buying this set, you’ll be supporting English Heritage sites across the country this summer.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: play house
    This is an image 37 of 47

    Play house, Argos

    Remember the days of spending hours in the garden with your friends while Mum probably sat down with a cup of tea and a good book? Give yourself a break of your own with this charming unicorn playhouse from Argos for only £50.00. With the power of your child's imagination, this house can provide endless hours of fun for them and their friends.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: racer ride-on car
    This is an image 38 of 47

    Racer ride-on car, Early Learning Centre

    How long can your child keep their balance on this pedal racer? This challenging toy from Early Learning Centre, £29.99, is great for both exercising and entertaining your children on those long, hot summer days.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: glider
    This is an image 39 of 47

    Glider, John Lewis

    While you might be able to take to the sky in your very own plane this summer, you can definitely build your own with this ingenious glider-building set, £5.00, from John Lewis. No glue or other materials required!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: ball run
    This is an image 40 of 47

    Ball run, John Lewis

    This ball run, £15.00, from John Lewis is one of the best toys to keep small ones’ hands busy. Watch as balls flow through the system and come out the other side – they could even play with their favourite figures and create a slide for them to go out. It’s all easily assembled and taken apart!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: pirate skittles
    This is an image 41 of 47

    Pirate skittles, Wooden Toyshop

    Shiver me timbers, these skittles are great! These 6 brightly-coloured wooden pirate skittles, £8.25, Wooden Toyshop, are a great game to play with your kids.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: Chad Valley wheelbarrow set
    This is an image 42 of 47

    Chad Valley wheelbarrow set, Argos

    What a great way to get the kids involved in the gardening with this cool blue wheelbarrow, Argos, £12.99. Also, you can get two toys in the same range from Argos for just £15! What a bargain!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: hula hoop
    This is an image 43 of 47

    Hula hoop, newitts

    These hula hoops from newitts, £5.74, are fun to twist with, to skip with or to just roll around. With the set of 4, the kids can hula by themselves or with a friend. Not only is hula hooping fun, it's also great exercise!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: rocket launcher
    This is an image 44 of 47

    Rocket launcher, John Lewis

    3-2-1 blast off! This super stomp rocket kit, £12.99 from John Lewis (plus £1.95 delivery), is ideal for little adventurers who want to fly to the moon. Why not let them see how far they can send a rocket? Ideal for parks and big gardens.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: Pogo stick
    This is an image 45 of 47

    Pogo stick, Amazon

    Boing! Boing! This Ozbozz pogo stick from Amazon, £21.93, is great for those energetic kids that have a lot of energy to burn. With super spring bounce action and a non-slip replaceable stopper this pogo stick is fun for all the family.

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: water skipper
    This is an image 46 of 47

    Water skipper, John Lewis

    If you’re on a slightly tighter budget but still want all the water fun, try this water skipper from , John Lewis, £6.99,. Just peg it into the grass and get jumping!

    View it now!
    50 outdoor toys: giant chalks
    This is an image 47 of 47

    Giant chalks, ebay

    Get creative with your kids and these amazing giant chalks from ebay, £3.99. Create a giant snakes and ladders board or a hopscotch grid on your garden pavement. And don't worry, the chalk can be easily washed away with some warm soapy water.

    View it now!