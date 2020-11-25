Best trainers for kids – including Nike, Adidas sneakers and running shoes

If your little one is in need of some new trainers, or you’re thinking of Christmas pressies they’ll love then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve made it our mission to find the very best kicks that the kids will actually be glad to put on, with no tantrums. From classic branded pairs from Vans (who recently created a sensory shoe for people with autism) and Adidas, to nostalgic styles from Converse and Puma, we’re here to show you some of the best kids trainers to shop now.

How to choose the best trainers for kids?

To find the best pair it’s all about function, style and budget. It’s of course up to you and your children which pairs you like but Velcro are generally a better choice for toddlers. Older kids may prefer lace-up or slip-on styles from more well-known brands such as Nike and Adidas. Trainers can get a bit stinky if they’re worn a lot so it’s best to keep trainers as clean as possible, a shoe deodoriser is always handy to use to keep them fresher for longer. Make sure you replace shoes once children have grown out of them to avoid any scrunched up toes.

Are trainers bad for children’s feet?

Out of all the shoes children can wear, trainers are one of the most foot-friendly styles. This is of course if you make sure you get the right fit; places such as Clarks offer a free foot measuring service, this is ideal to get the correct size. It’s also good to look to stores which offer half sizes to get it even more spot on. For early walkers and toddlers, details such as Velcro straps and cushioned insoles will make it easier for those who can’t tie laces yet. For older kids, make sure they always have their laces tied securely to make sure their posture is on the right track. It’s also a good choice to make sure the trainers are used for the right purpose – so specific sports styles for exercise and trend-led pairs from the high street and supermarket brands for everyday use.

Now you know what to look for, take a look at our carefully curated edit of the best children’s trainers to suit all ages, styles and budgets. Happy shopping!

Shop best kids trainers: