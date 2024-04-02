65% of parents struggle to find the time to play with their kids - but just 10 minutes a day playing with mum or dad can boost a child's development, says psychologist

A survey of parents has found that 40% of parents worry their children's school holidays aren't educational enough and 65% struggle to find the time to play with their kids. But just 10 minutes of play a day can help, according to a psychologist.

Some people love getting the toys out and entertaining their children, but other parents hate playing with their kids and, if that sounds like you, that's totally ok. There are many different types of play that support kids' development, with independent play being one of them, so you don't always need to be involved.

However, with the Easter holidays now upon us, you might find that your child is getting less playtime than they usually would during the school day. With play such an important part of children's learning and development, you might be concerned that they are missing out. In fact, 40% of mums and dads worry their children's time off school is not as educational as it could be, with 54% struggling to keep their kids' minds stimulated during this time.

The research was commissioned by Kinder, to provide tips for parents during the Easter break through its Masters of Play platform. The survey of 1,000 parents of 4-12-year-olds also revealed that two-thirds (65%) find it challenging to balance their work schedule with finding the time to play with their children. However, 83% of parents say they notice a significant improvement in their children’s wellbeing when their day involves play.

Fortunately, a child psychologist has shared that just 10 minutes of play a day during the school holidays can make a big difference, as well as her top tips for encouraging learning through play. Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, who has over two decades of experience working with kids and has appeared on Channel 4 shows, The Secret Life of 4, 5, and 6 Year Olds, says that letting children take the lead during playtime, mixing things up with different types of play experiences and celebrating your child's unique play ideas are just some of the tactics you can use.

Dr Kilbey said: "With parents under increasing time pressures, it might be easy to feel like they’re not doing enough. But in fact, they are doing a great job - and even just 10 minutes of play with their little ones can mean a lot. The relatively short period of time helps to nurture well-rounded growth, and strengthens the parent-child relationship. It has also been shown to encourage problem-solving, creativity, improve motor skills, coordination, and imagination."

10 tips to enhance learning through play

Establish a playful routine: Include a variety of play-based activities, allowing for exploration, creativity, and relaxation. A flexible routine promotes independence and curiosity. Create your own 'Playcation': Create 'zones' in your home for different types of play - whether it's a cosy reading nook, an art corner, or an adventure zone. Encourage your child to engage in activities that ignite their imagination and spark joy. Stay connected with your child's interests and favourite toys: Take cues from your child's interests and passions when planning activities. Whether they're fascinated by dinosaurs, superheroes, or outer space, tailor play experiences to their preferences, to maximise engagement and enjoyment. Embrace unstructured play: Allow ample time for unstructured, free play, where children can explore and create without adult direction. Unstructured play fosters independence, problem-solving skills, and social development, as children learn to negotiate and cooperate with peers. Incorporate learning into play: Integrate educational concepts seamlessly into play activities to make learning fun and meaningful. Whether it's counting during a game of hide-and-seek, practising literacy skills through storytelling, or exploring scientific principles through hands-on experiments, every play experience is an opportunity for growth. Let your child lead: Follow your child's lead during playtime, allowing them to take charge of their learning journey. Encourage their curiosity, ask open-ended questions, and provide support and encouragement as they explore, discover, and problem-solve. Mix it up: Introduce variety into your playtime by exploring different types of play, from imaginative role-playing to sensory exploration. Experiment with a combination of digital and traditional play materials, to stimulate creativity and adaptability. For example, you and your family can try the Applaydu app, which is a great platform for digital play. Keep play sessions short and engaging: Maintain your child's interest and focus by keeping play sessions short, and focused on specific activities or themes. Break activities into manageable chunks to prevent overwhelm and ensure maximum enjoyment and retention. Celebrate creativity: Encourage your child to express themselves creatively through art, music, dance, and storytelling. Celebrate their unique ideas and creations, fostering a sense of pride and self-expression. Emphasise the process, not just the outcome: Focus on the journey of learning and discovery, rather than solely on the end result. Encourage experimentation, resilience, and a growth mindset, as children navigate challenges and setbacks during play.

Sharing more about the benefits of play, Dr Kilbey said: "When it comes to vital social skills, engaging in play can enhance mood, and can help to provide an outlet for a child’s self-expression."

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She added, "Role-playing also fosters empathy and compassion, helping children to understand others’ feelings. Play scenarios even allow kids to practice conflict resolution, teaching negotiation and how to compromise from a young age. Many of these skills set us up for adult life - so whether it’s practising sharing, or taking turns and collaborating, these skills can all be learned through play."

The importance of play as a bonding experience is a key factor, too, as spending just 10 minutes of focused play helps to strengthen the parent-child connection. "It’s an opportunity for parents to engage and listen, bringing them closer together," Dr Kilbey explains. "Building on this, regular play builds trust, and this shared play creates core memories, which reinforces the parent-child relationship."

If you're running out of play ideas for your little one, check out these toys that encourage imaginative play, or read how Instagram play accounts saved one mum's sanity. And if you hate playing with your kids, that's ok - an expert has shared three reasons why it feels like a chore.