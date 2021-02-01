The genius Aldi checkout hack will change the way you shop forever

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A genius Aldi shopping hack is going viral and it’s going to change your life at the checkouts.

Any Aldi or Lidl regular will be familiar with the same issue that hundreds of us struggle with at the checkout.

While we adore the bargain supermarket chains for their affordable offerings, delicious foodie treats and epic Specialbuys, the lightning speed scanning at the checkout tends to leave us in a bit of a fluster.

The checkout staff’s ability to scan an entire weekly shop in what feels like seconds will often mean shoppers are scrambling to pack their bags, put them back into the trolley and get ready to pay in time.

But one clever Aldi fan has shared a pro tip on how to bide some time at the checkout and avoid that classic conveyor belt panic.

A viral TikTok video shared on the app demonstrates the perfect way to maintain a slow flow of shopping when it comes to packing.

“Life hack, spread all your shopping out and it gives you time to bag it so they don’t throw it at you,” TikTok user Cairan explained in the smart clip.

Other must-know Aldi and Lidl hacks for a stress free till experience include placing a giant Ikea carrier bag inside your trolley and placing your scanned item straight in or simply throwing everything into the trolley loose and stepping away from the checkout to bag up at your own pace.

‘Aldi ProTip: Line you shopping cart with an IKEA blue bag,’ one shopper wrote on Reddit.

‘When you check out and the cashier throws everything in the cart- BOOM! You’re bagged and ready to go.’

For an even more seamless shop, you can even do your Aldi shop via their click and collect service – simply place your order online and collect it in store!